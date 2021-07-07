-->

The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2021 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our third annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We are halfway through 2021, but it’s only now that, in this country at least, the pandemic is finally beginning to recede. The vaccine rollout, while it has sputtered of late, has led to restrictions easing, businesses reopening, and workers returning to the office. But it is also becoming clearer that the changes brought by the pandemic aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Digital transformation efforts have shifted into overdrive, which has meant a greater reliance on artificial intelligence-powered self-service and an increasingly remote workforce; a huge increase in e-commerce and digital buying journeys that marketers can then mine for personalization efforts; and an emphasis on virtual selling, AI-powered analytics, and the automation of mundane sales tasks.

Click on the following links for more on how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the new normal, and check out our list below of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.

The Top Customer Service Trends: Digital Channels Overtake Service Options

The Top Marketing Trends: AI and Automation Drive Digital Interactions

The Top Sales Trends: Digital Technology and Social Issues Drive Dramatic Changes in Sales

The 2021 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

3CLogic
Customer Service
WWW.3CLOGIC.COM

8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM

Act-On Software
Marketing
WWW.ACT-ON.NET

Adobe
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM

Amazon Web Services - AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Avaya
Customer Service
WWW.AVAYA.COM

Bright Pattern
Customer Service
BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM

Call Center Studio
Customer Service
WWW.CALLCENTERSTUDIO.COM

CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTracking Metrics
Customer Service
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

CData Software
Marketing
WWW.CDATA.COM

Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM

Clarabridge
Marketing
WWW.CLARABRIDGE.COM

CodeBroker
Marketing
WWW.CODEBROKER.COM

Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Concentrix
Customer Service
WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM

Conduent
Customer Service
WWW.CONDUENT.COM

Confirmit (Forsta)
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.CONFIRMIT.COM

ConnectWise
Customer Service
WWW.CONNECTWISE.COM

Conversica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo
Customer Service
WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIO.COM

Creative Virtual USA
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM

Customertimes
Customer Service
WWW.CUSTOMERTIMES.COM

Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle
Marketing
WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM

Directly
Customer Service
WWW.DIRECTLY.COM

Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing, Sales
WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain
Customer Service
WWW.EGAIN.COM

Emplifi
Customer Service
WWW.EMPLIFI.IO

Enghouse Systems
Customer Service
WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM

Esker
Customer Service
WWW.ESKER.COM

Experian
Marketing
WWW.EDQ.COM

Experlogix
Marketing
WWW.EXPERLOGIX.COM

First Orion
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM

Gladly
Customer Service
WWW.GLADLY.COM

Glance Networks
Customer Service
WWW.GLANCE.NET

Google
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot
Marketing
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

Infor Global Solutions
Marketing
WWW.INFOR.COM

Informatica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.INFORMATICA.COM

Infutor
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INFUTOR.COM

Interactions
Customer Service
WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM

Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Jacada
Customer Service
WWW.JACADA.COM

Jitterbit
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.JITTERBIT.COM

Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kitewheel
Customer Service
WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM

Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

LeanData
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LEANDATAINC.COM

Lifesize
Customer Service
WWW.LIFESIZE.COM

LinkedIn (Microsoft)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LINKEDIN.COM

LogMeIn
Customer Service
WWW.LOGMEIN.COM

Medallia
Customer Service
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa
Marketing, Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM

Moxie Software
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOMOXIE.COM

Moxtra
Marketing
WWW.MOXTRA.COM

Neustar
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

NICE Systems
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM

Nuance Communications (Microsoft)
Customer Service
WWW.NUANCE.COM

Openprise
Marketing Sales
WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM

PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM

PegaSystems
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Quickbase
Sales
WWW.QUICKBASE.COM

Redpoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM

Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.AI

RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SAP.COM

ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

TTEC
Customer Service, Sales
WWW.TTEC.COM

Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM

TaskUs
Customer Service
WWW.TASKUS.COM

TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

Thunderhead
Marketing, Sales
WWW.THUNDERHEAD.COM

Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO

Upstream
Customer Service
WWW.UPSTREAMWORKS.COM

Validity
Marketing
WWW.VALIDITY.COM

Verint Systems
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM

