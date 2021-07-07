The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2021 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our third annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.
We are halfway through 2021, but it’s only now that, in this country at least, the pandemic is finally beginning to recede. The vaccine rollout, while it has sputtered of late, has led to restrictions easing, businesses reopening, and workers returning to the office. But it is also becoming clearer that the changes brought by the pandemic aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Digital transformation efforts have shifted into overdrive, which has meant a greater reliance on artificial intelligence-powered self-service and an increasingly remote workforce; a huge increase in e-commerce and digital buying journeys that marketers can then mine for personalization efforts; and an emphasis on virtual selling, AI-powered analytics, and the automation of mundane sales tasks.
Click on the following links for more on how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the new normal, and check out our list below of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.
The Top Customer Service Trends: Digital Channels Overtake Service Options
The Top Marketing Trends: AI and Automation Drive Digital Interactions
The Top Sales Trends: Digital Technology and Social Issues Drive Dramatic Changes in Sales
The 2021 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:
3CLogic
Customer Service
WWW.3CLOGIC.COM
8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM
Act-On Software
Marketing
WWW.ACT-ON.NET
Adobe
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM
Amazon Web Services - AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM
AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM
Avaya
Customer Service
WWW.AVAYA.COM
Bright Pattern
Customer Service
BRIGHTPATTERN.COM
Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM
Call Center Studio
Customer Service
WWW.CALLCENTERSTUDIO.COM
CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM
CallTracking Metrics
Customer Service
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM
CData Software
Marketing
WWW.CDATA.COM
Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM
Clarabridge
Marketing
WWW.CLARABRIDGE.COM
CodeBroker
Marketing
WWW.CODEBROKER.COM
Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM
Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM
Concentrix
Customer Service
WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM
Conduent
Customer Service
WWW.CONDUENT.COM
Confirmit (Forsta)
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.CONFIRMIT.COM
ConnectWise
Customer Service
WWW.CONNECTWISE.COM
Conversica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM
Coveo
Customer Service
WWW.COVEO.COM
Creatio
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIO.COM
Creative Virtual USA
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM
Customertimes
Customer Service
WWW.CUSTOMERTIMES.COM
Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM
Data Axle
Marketing
WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM
Directly
Customer Service
WWW.DIRECTLY.COM
Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing, Sales
WWW.DNB.COM
Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX
eGain
Customer Service
WWW.EGAIN.COM
Emplifi
Customer Service
WWW.EMPLIFI.IO
Enghouse Systems
Customer Service
WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM
Esker
Customer Service
WWW.ESKER.COM
Experian
Marketing
WWW.EDQ.COM
Experlogix
Marketing
WWW.EXPERLOGIX.COM
First Orion
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM
Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM
Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM
Gladly
Customer Service
WWW.GLADLY.COM
Glance Networks
Customer Service
WWW.GLANCE.NET
Google
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM
Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM
Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM
HubSpot
Marketing
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM
Infor Global Solutions
Marketing
WWW.INFOR.COM
Informatica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.INFORMATICA.COM
Infutor
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INFUTOR.COM
Interactions
Customer Service
WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM
Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM
Jacada
Customer Service
WWW.JACADA.COM
Jitterbit
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.JITTERBIT.COM
Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM
Kitewheel
Customer Service
WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM
Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI
Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM
LeanData
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LEANDATAINC.COM
Lifesize
Customer Service
WWW.LIFESIZE.COM
LinkedIn (Microsoft)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LINKEDIN.COM
LogMeIn
Customer Service
WWW.LOGMEIN.COM
Medallia
Customer Service
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM
Melissa
Marketing, Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM
Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM
Moxie Software
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOMOXIE.COM
Moxtra
Marketing
WWW.MOXTRA.COM
Neustar
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR
NICE Systems
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM
Nuance Communications (Microsoft)
Customer Service
WWW.NUANCE.COM
Openprise
Marketing Sales
WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM
PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM
PegaSystems
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM
Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM
Quickbase
Sales
WWW.QUICKBASE.COM
Redpoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM
Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.AI
RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM
SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SAP.COM
ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM
SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM
TTEC
Customer Service, Sales
WWW.TTEC.COM
Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM
TaskUs
Customer Service
WWW.TASKUS.COM
TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM
Thunderhead
Marketing, Sales
WWW.THUNDERHEAD.COM
Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM
UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO
Upstream
Customer Service
WWW.UPSTREAMWORKS.COM
Validity
Marketing
WWW.VALIDITY.COM
Verint Systems
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM
Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM
Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM
Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM
ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM