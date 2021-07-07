The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2021 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our third annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We are halfway through 2021, but it’s only now that, in this country at least, the pandemic is finally beginning to recede. The vaccine rollout, while it has sputtered of late, has led to restrictions easing, businesses reopening, and workers returning to the office. But it is also becoming clearer that the changes brought by the pandemic aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Digital transformation efforts have shifted into overdrive, which has meant a greater reliance on artificial intelligence-powered self-service and an increasingly remote workforce; a huge increase in e-commerce and digital buying journeys that marketers can then mine for personalization efforts; and an emphasis on virtual selling, AI-powered analytics, and the automation of mundane sales tasks.

Click on the following links for more on how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the new normal, and check out our list below of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.

The Top Customer Service Trends: Digital Channels Overtake Service Options

The Top Marketing Trends: AI and Automation Drive Digital Interactions

The Top Sales Trends: Digital Technology and Social Issues Drive Dramatic Changes in Sales

The 2021 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

3CLogic

Customer Service

WWW.3CLOGIC.COM

8x8

Customer Service

WWW.8X8.COM

Act-On Software

Marketing

WWW.ACT-ON.NET

Adobe

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.ADOBE.COM

Amazon Web Services - AWS

Customer Service

WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

AskNicely

Customer Service

WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Avaya

Customer Service

WWW.AVAYA.COM

Bright Pattern

Customer Service

BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio

Customer Service

WWW.CALABRIO.COM

Call Center Studio

Customer Service

WWW.CALLCENTERSTUDIO.COM

CallMiner

Customer Service

WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTracking Metrics

Customer Service

WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

CData Software

Marketing

WWW.CDATA.COM

Cisco Systems

Customer Service

WWW.CISCO.COM

Clarabridge

Marketing

WWW.CLARABRIDGE.COM

CodeBroker

Marketing

WWW.CODEBROKER.COM

Cogito

Customer Service

WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy

Customer Service

WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Concentrix

Customer Service

WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM

Conduent

Customer Service

WWW.CONDUENT.COM

Confirmit (Forsta)

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.CONFIRMIT.COM

ConnectWise

Customer Service

WWW.CONNECTWISE.COM

Conversica

Marketing, Sales

WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo

Customer Service

WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio

Customer Service

WWW.CREATIO.COM

Creative Virtual USA

Customer Service

WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM

Customertimes

Customer Service

WWW.CUSTOMERTIMES.COM

Cyara

Customer Service

WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle

Marketing

WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM

Directly

Customer Service

WWW.DIRECTLY.COM

Dun & Bradstreet

Marketing, Sales

WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs

Customer Service

WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain

Customer Service

WWW.EGAIN.COM

Emplifi

Customer Service

WWW.EMPLIFI.IO

Enghouse Systems

Customer Service

WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM

Esker

Customer Service

WWW.ESKER.COM

Experian

Marketing

WWW.EDQ.COM

Experlogix

Marketing

WWW.EXPERLOGIX.COM

First Orion

Customer Service

WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9

Customer Service

WWW.FIVE9.COM

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys

Customer Service

WWW.GENESYS.COM

Gladly

Customer Service

WWW.GLADLY.COM

Glance Networks

Customer Service

WWW.GLANCE.NET

Google

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace

Customer Service

WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Helpshift

Customer Service

WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot

Marketing

WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

Infor Global Solutions

Marketing

WWW.INFOR.COM

Informatica

Marketing, Sales

WWW.INFORMATICA.COM

Infutor

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.INFUTOR.COM

Interactions

Customer Service

WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM

Intercom

Customer Service

WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Jacada

Customer Service

WWW.JACADA.COM

Jitterbit

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.JITTERBIT.COM

Khoros

Customer Service

WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kitewheel

Customer Service

WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM

Kore.ai

Customer Service

WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)

Customer Service

WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

LeanData

Marketing, Sales

WWW.LEANDATAINC.COM

Lifesize

Customer Service

WWW.LIFESIZE.COM

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Marketing, Sales

WWW.LINKEDIN.COM

LogMeIn

Customer Service

WWW.LOGMEIN.COM

Medallia

Customer Service

WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa

Marketing, Sales

WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mitel Networks

Customer Service

WWW.MITEL.COM

Moxie Software

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.GOMOXIE.COM

Moxtra

Marketing

WWW.MOXTRA.COM

Neustar

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

NICE Systems

Customer Service

WWW.NICE.COM

Nuance Communications (Microsoft)

Customer Service

WWW.NUANCE.COM

Openprise

Marketing Sales

WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.ORACLE.COM

PandaDoc

Sales

WWW.PANDADOC.COM

PegaSystems

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales

Sales

WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Quickbase

Sales

WWW.QUICKBASE.COM

Redpoint Global

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM

Replicant

Customer Service

WWW.REPLICANT.AI

RingCentral

Customer Service

WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SAP.COM

ServiceNow

Customer Service

WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction

Customer Service

WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

TTEC

Customer Service, Sales

WWW.TTEC.COM

Talkdesk

Customer Service

WWW.TALKDESK.COM

TaskUs

Customer Service

WWW.TASKUS.COM

TeamSupport

Customer Service

WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

Thunderhead

Marketing, Sales

WWW.THUNDERHEAD.COM

Twilio

Customer Service

WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET

Customer Service

WWW.UJET.CO

Upstream

Customer Service

WWW.UPSTREAMWORKS.COM

Validity

Marketing

WWW.VALIDITY.COM

Verint Systems

Customer Service

WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions

Customer Service

WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk

Customer Service

WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo

Marketing, Sales

WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM