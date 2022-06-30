The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2022 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our fourth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

The year so far has brought many challenges—war abroad and continuing supply chain disruptions are causing global inflation, and efforts to tame it at home are contributing to growing economic uncertainty; and of course, underlying everything, COVID is still with us, even as vaccination and better treatments have helped blunt its impact. But these trying circumstances have only reinforced the importance of digital transformation as a way to cut costs, increase efficiency, and meet customers where they are.

This has translated into a greater reliance on a remote workforce, aided by artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants to handle routine queries and tasks; new digital support and marketing channels, like social media messaging apps, conversational AI, and, further down the road, the metaverse; and, perhaps paradoxically, a greater emphasis on training so that agents, marketers, and sales reps are better able to handle complex queries, engage in more personal outreach, and balance technical demands with customer interactions.

Click on the links below for more about how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the post-pandemic normal, and check out our list of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.

The Top Customer Service Trends for 2022: New Service Channels and Challenges

The Top Marketing Trends for 2022: Cookieless Replaces Contactless

The Top Sales Trends for 2022: A New Normal Emerges Post-Pandemic

The 2022 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8x8

Customer Service

WWW.8X8.COM

Adobe

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.ADOBE.COM

Airship

Marketing

WWW.AIRSHIP.COM

Alvaria

Customer Service

WWW.ALVARIA.COM

Amazon Web Services - AWS

Customer Service

WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

Ambit Software

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM

AskNicely

Customer Service

WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Avaya

Customer Service

WWW.AVAYA.COM

Boost.ai

Customer Service

WWW.BOOST.AI

Bright Pattern

Customer Service

BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio

Customer Service

WWW.CALABRIO.COM

CallFinder Speech Analytics

Customer Service

WWW.800RESPONSE.COM

CallMiner

Customer Service

WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTracking Metrics

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

Cisco Systems

Customer Service

WWW.CISCO.COM

Cogito

Customer Service

WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy

Customer Service

WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Concentrix

Customer Service

WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM

Conduent

Customer Service

WWW.CONDUENT.COM

Conga (Apttus)

Marketing, Sales

WWW.CONGA.COM

Conversica

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.CREATIO.COM

Cyara

Customer Service

WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle

Marketing

WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM

Dun & Bradstreet

Marketing, Sales

WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs

Customer Service

WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain

Customer Service, Sales

WWW.EGAIN.COM

Esker

Customer Service

WWW.ESKER.COM

First Orion

Customer Service

WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9

Customer Service

WWW.FIVE9.COM

Forethought

Customer Service

WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI

Forsta

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.FORSTA.COM

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys

Customer Service

WWW.GENESYS.COM

Gladly

Customer Service

WWW.GLADLY.COM

Glance Networks

Customer Service

WWW.GLANCE.NET

Glympse

Marketing

WWW.GLYMPSE.COM

Google

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace

Customer Service

WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Gryphon.ai

Marketing

WWW.GRYPHON.AI

Helpshift

Customer Service

WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

IBM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.IBM.COM

Informatica

Marketing, Sales

WWW.INFORMATICA.COM

InMoment

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.INMOMENT.COM

Interactions

Customer Service

WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM

Intercom

Customer Service

WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Intouch Insight

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM

Khoros

Customer Service

WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kitewheel (CSG)

Customer Service

WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM

Kore.ai

Customer Service

WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)

Customer Service

WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

Language I/O

Customer Service

WWW.LANGUAGEIO.COM

Lifesize

Customer Service

WWW.LIFESIZE.COM

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Marketing, Sales

WWW.LINKEDIN.COM

Medallia

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa

Marketing, Sales

WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mindful

Customer Service

WWW.GETMINDFUL.COM

Mitel Networks

Customer Service

WWW.MITEL.COM

Momentive.ai

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI

Moxo

Marketing

WWW.MOXO.COM

Neustar

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

NICE

Customer Service

WWW.NICE.COM

Nuance Communications (Microsoft)

Customer Service

WWW.NUANCE.COM

Openprise

Marketing, Sales

WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM

Optimizely

Marketing, Sales

WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.ORACLE.COM

PandaDoc

Sales

WWW.PANDADOC.COM

Pegasystems

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales

Sales

WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Qlik

Marketing, Sales

WWW.QLIK.COM

Quadient

Customer Service

WWW.QUADIENT.COM

Qualtrics

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.QUALTRICS.COM

Redpoint Global

Customer Service, Marketing

WWW.REDPOINT.NET

Reltio

Marketing

WWW.RELTIO.COM

Replicant

Customer Service

WWW.REPLICANT.AI

RingCentral

Customer Service

WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SAP.COM

SAS

Marketing

WWW.SAS.COM

ServiceNow

Customer Service

WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction

Customer Service

WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

Soffront Software

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SOFFRONT.COM

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

Talkdesk

Customer Service

WWW.TALKDESK.COM

Tamr

Marketing, Sales

WWW.TAMR.COM

TeamSupport

Customer Service

WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

TrustSphere

Marketing, Sales

WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM

Twilio

Customer Service

WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET

Customer Service

WWW.UJET.CO

Uniphore

Customer Service

WWW.UNIPHORE.COM

USAN

Customer Service

WWW.USAN.COM

Velocify

Marketing, Sales

WWW.VELOCIFY.COM

Verint

Customer Service

WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions

Customer Service

WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk

Customer Service

WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo

Marketing, Sales

WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM