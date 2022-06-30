The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2022 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our fourth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.
The year so far has brought many challenges—war abroad and continuing supply chain disruptions are causing global inflation, and efforts to tame it at home are contributing to growing economic uncertainty; and of course, underlying everything, COVID is still with us, even as vaccination and better treatments have helped blunt its impact. But these trying circumstances have only reinforced the importance of digital transformation as a way to cut costs, increase efficiency, and meet customers where they are.
This has translated into a greater reliance on a remote workforce, aided by artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants to handle routine queries and tasks; new digital support and marketing channels, like social media messaging apps, conversational AI, and, further down the road, the metaverse; and, perhaps paradoxically, a greater emphasis on training so that agents, marketers, and sales reps are better able to handle complex queries, engage in more personal outreach, and balance technical demands with customer interactions.
Click on the links below for more about how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the post-pandemic normal, and check out our list of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.
The Top Customer Service Trends for 2022: New Service Channels and Challenges
The Top Marketing Trends for 2022: Cookieless Replaces Contactless
The Top Sales Trends for 2022: A New Normal Emerges Post-Pandemic
The 2022 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:
8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM
Adobe
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM
Airship
Marketing
WWW.AIRSHIP.COM
Alvaria
Customer Service
WWW.ALVARIA.COM
Amazon Web Services - AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM
Ambit Software
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM
AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM
Avaya
Customer Service
WWW.AVAYA.COM
Boost.ai
Customer Service
WWW.BOOST.AI
Bright Pattern
Customer Service
BRIGHTPATTERN.COM
Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM
CallFinder Speech Analytics
Customer Service
WWW.800RESPONSE.COM
CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM
CallTracking Metrics
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM
Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM
Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM
Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM
Concentrix
Customer Service
WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM
Conduent
Customer Service
WWW.CONDUENT.COM
Conga (Apttus)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONGA.COM
Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM
Coveo
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.COVEO.COM
Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CREATIO.COM
Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM
Data Axle
Marketing
WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM
Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing, Sales
WWW.DNB.COM
Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX
eGain
Customer Service, Sales
WWW.EGAIN.COM
Esker
Customer Service
WWW.ESKER.COM
First Orion
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM
Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM
Forethought
Customer Service
WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI
Forsta
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.FORSTA.COM
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM
Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM
Gladly
Customer Service
WWW.GLADLY.COM
Glance Networks
Customer Service
WWW.GLANCE.NET
Glympse
Marketing
WWW.GLYMPSE.COM
Google
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM
Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM
Gryphon.ai
Marketing
WWW.GRYPHON.AI
Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM
HubSpot
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM
IBM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.IBM.COM
Informatica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.INFORMATICA.COM
InMoment
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INMOMENT.COM
Interactions
Customer Service
WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM
Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM
Intouch Insight
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM
Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM
Kitewheel (CSG)
Customer Service
WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM
Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI
Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM
Language I/O
Customer Service
WWW.LANGUAGEIO.COM
Lifesize
Customer Service
WWW.LIFESIZE.COM
LinkedIn (Microsoft)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LINKEDIN.COM
Medallia
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM
Melissa
Marketing, Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM
Mindful
Customer Service
WWW.GETMINDFUL.COM
Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM
Momentive.ai
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI
Moxo
Marketing
WWW.MOXO.COM
Neustar
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR
NICE
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM
Nuance Communications (Microsoft)
Customer Service
WWW.NUANCE.COM
Openprise
Marketing, Sales
WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM
Optimizely
Marketing, Sales
WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM
PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM
Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM
Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM
Qlik
Marketing, Sales
WWW.QLIK.COM
Quadient
Customer Service
WWW.QUADIENT.COM
Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.QUALTRICS.COM
Redpoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.REDPOINT.NET
Reltio
Marketing
WWW.RELTIO.COM
Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.AI
RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM
SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SAP.COM
SAS
Marketing
WWW.SAS.COM
ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM
SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI
Soffront Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SOFFRONT.COM
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM
Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM
Tamr
Marketing, Sales
WWW.TAMR.COM
TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM
TrustSphere
Marketing, Sales
WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM
Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM
UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO
Uniphore
Customer Service
WWW.UNIPHORE.COM
USAN
Customer Service
WWW.USAN.COM
Velocify
Marketing, Sales
WWW.VELOCIFY.COM
Verint
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM
Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM
Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM
Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM
ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM