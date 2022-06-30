-->

The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2022 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our fourth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

The year so far has brought many challenges—war abroad and continuing supply chain disruptions are causing global inflation, and efforts to tame it at home are contributing to growing economic uncertainty; and of course, underlying everything, COVID is still with us, even as vaccination and better treatments have helped blunt its impact. But these trying circumstances have only reinforced the importance of digital transformation as a way to cut costs, increase efficiency, and meet customers where they are.

This has translated into a greater reliance on a remote workforce, aided by artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants to handle routine queries and tasks; new digital support and marketing channels, like social media messaging apps, conversational AI, and, further down the road, the metaverse; and, perhaps paradoxically, a greater emphasis on training so that agents, marketers, and sales reps are better able to handle complex queries, engage in more personal outreach, and balance technical demands with customer interactions.

Click on the links below for more about how the shift to digital is reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the post-pandemic normal, and check out our list of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible.

The Top Customer Service Trends for 2022: New Service Channels and Challenges

The Top Marketing Trends for 2022: Cookieless Replaces Contactless

The Top Sales Trends for 2022: A New Normal Emerges Post-Pandemic

The 2022 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM

Adobe
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM

Airship
Marketing
WWW.AIRSHIP.COM

Alvaria
Customer Service
WWW.ALVARIA.COM

Amazon Web Services - AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

Ambit Software
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM

AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Avaya
Customer Service
WWW.AVAYA.COM

Boost.ai
Customer Service
WWW.BOOST.AI

Bright Pattern
Customer Service
BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM

CallFinder Speech Analytics
Customer Service
WWW.800RESPONSE.COM

CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTracking Metrics
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM

Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Concentrix
Customer Service
WWW.CONCENTRIX.COM

Conduent
Customer Service
WWW.CONDUENT.COM

Conga (Apttus)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONGA.COM

Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.CREATIO.COM

Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle
Marketing
WWW.DATA-AXLE.COM

Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing, Sales
WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain
Customer Service, Sales
WWW.EGAIN.COM

Esker
Customer Service
WWW.ESKER.COM

First Orion
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM

Forethought
Customer Service
WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI

Forsta
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.FORSTA.COM

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM

Gladly
Customer Service
WWW.GLADLY.COM

Glance Networks
Customer Service
WWW.GLANCE.NET

Glympse
Marketing
WWW.GLYMPSE.COM

Google
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Gryphon.ai
Marketing
WWW.GRYPHON.AI

Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

IBM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.IBM.COM

Informatica
Marketing, Sales
WWW.INFORMATICA.COM

InMoment
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INMOMENT.COM

Interactions
Customer Service
WWW.INTERACTIONS.COM

Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Intouch Insight
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM

Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kitewheel (CSG)
Customer Service
WWW.KITEWHEEL.COM

Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

Language I/O
Customer Service
WWW.LANGUAGEIO.COM

Lifesize
Customer Service
WWW.LIFESIZE.COM

LinkedIn (Microsoft)
Marketing, Sales
WWW.LINKEDIN.COM

Medallia
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa
Marketing, Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mindful
Customer Service
WWW.GETMINDFUL.COM

Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM

Momentive.ai
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI

Moxo
Marketing
WWW.MOXO.COM

Neustar
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

NICE
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM

Nuance Communications (Microsoft)
Customer Service
WWW.NUANCE.COM

Openprise
Marketing, Sales
WWW.OPENPRISETECH.COM

Optimizely
Marketing, Sales
WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM

PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM

Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Qlik
Marketing, Sales
WWW.QLIK.COM

Quadient
Customer Service
WWW.QUADIENT.COM

Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.QUALTRICS.COM

Redpoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
WWW.REDPOINT.NET

Reltio
Marketing
WWW.RELTIO.COM

Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.AI

RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SAP.COM

SAS
Marketing
WWW.SAS.COM

ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

Soffront Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SOFFRONT.COM

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM

Tamr
Marketing, Sales
WWW.TAMR.COM

TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

TrustSphere
Marketing, Sales
WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM

Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO

Uniphore
Customer Service
WWW.UNIPHORE.COM

USAN
Customer Service
WWW.USAN.COM

Velocify
Marketing, Sales
WWW.VELOCIFY.COM

Verint
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM

