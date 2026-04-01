The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2026 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our eighth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers. Which also means welcome to the ongoing and unsettled debate about where the line between artificial intelligence and human capabilities needs to be drawn. Just a few years ago, AI was lauded as a time saver and an efficiency tool; now, thanks to generative AI and agentic AI, we’re debating the technology’s role as an autonomous decision maker and a usurper of traditionally human tasks.

In the contact center, for instance, as AI agents handle more (and more complicated) service issues, what should businesses be looking for in their human counterparts? For human agents to remain valuable, should they possess polished communication skills or emotional intelligence? In marketing, AI has taken more of a lead role in content creation, but as concerns about “workslop” rise, marketers can see that genAI is changing the search game, too, and they’ll need to build their brand’s authenticity to stand out. In sales, AI has long been valuable as an aid that eliminates busywork and gives sellers more time to sell, but it’s now becoming critical for finding opportunities and even for the very human tasks of devising and recommending sales strategies.

Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are learning to collaborate with their human colleagues to solve service issues, craft targeted and authentic messages, and seal deals, and see our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2026: Customer Service Is Getting Supercharged

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2026: Marketing’s Age of AI Has Arrived, Now Comes the Hard Part

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2026: Traditional Sales Pillars Get Upended This Year

The 2026 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales

[24]7.ai

Customer Service

www.247.ai

8X8

Customer Service

www.8X8.com

Ada

Customer Service

www.ada.com

Adobe

Marketing

www.adobe.com

Airship

Marketing, Sales

www.airship.com

Alvaria

Customer Service

www.alvaria.com

Amazon Web Services

Customer Service

www.aws.amazon.com

Amdocs Studios

Customer Service, Marketing

www.amdocs.com

ASAPP

Customer Service

www.asapp.com

Aspect Software

Customer Service

www.aspect.com

Balto Software

Customer Service

www.balto.ai

Bitonic Technology Labs (Yellow.AI)

Customer Service

www.yellow.ai

Bloomreach

Marketing

www.bloomreach.com

BlueConic

Marketing

www.blueconic.com

boost.ai

Customer Service

www.boost.ai

CallMiner

Customer Service

www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics

Customer Service, Marketing

www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cisco Systems

Customer Service

www.cisco.com

Constant Contact

Marketing

www.constantcontact.com

Contentsquare

Marketing

www.contentsquare.com

Conversica

Customer Service, Marketing

www.conversica.com

Coveo

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.coveo.com/en

Creatio

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.creatio.com

Cresta

Customer Service

www.cresta.com

CSG International

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.csgi.com

Dialpad

Customer Service

www.dialpad.com

eGain

Customer Service

www.egain.com

Emplifi

Marketing

www.emplifi.io

Enghouse Interactive

Customer Service, Marketing

www.enghouseinteractive.com

Five9

Customer Service

www.five9.com

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.freshworks.com

Genesys

Customer Service

www.genesys.com

Gladly Software

Customer Service, Marketing

www.gladly.ai

Glia

Customer Service, Marketing

www.glia.com

Google

Customer Service, Marketing

www.google.com

Gridspace

Customer Service

www.gridspace.com

Gryphon.AI

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.gryphon.ai

HighSpot

Marketing, Sales

www.highspot.com

HubSpot

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.hubspot.com

IBM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.ibm.com

IgniteTech - Khoros

Customer Service, Marketing

www.khoros.com

Intercom

Customer Service

www.intercom.com

Intouch Inisght

Marketing

www.intouchinsight.com/

Invoca

Customer Service, Marketing

www.invoca.com

Keap

Marketing, Sales

www.keap.com

Klaviyo

Customer Service, Marketing

www.klaviyo.com

Kore.ai

Customer Service

www.kore.ai

LinkedIn

Marketing, Sales

www.linkedin.com

LivePerson

Customer Service

www.liveperson.com

LiveRamp

Marketing

www.liveramp.com

Medallia

Customer Service, Marketing

www.medallia.com

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.microsoft.com

Movate

Customer Service

www.movate.com

mParticle

Marketing

www.mparticle.com

Nextiva

Customer Service

www.nextiva.com

NGDATA

Marketing

www.ngdata.com

NiCE

Customer Service

www.nice.com

Observe.AI

Customer Service

www.observe.ai

OneMagnify

Marketing

www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely

Marketing

www.optimizely.com

Optimove

Marketing

www.optimove.com

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.oracle.com

Pegasystems

Customer Service, Marketing

www.pega.com

Pipedrive

Sales

www.pipedrive.com

Pipeliner CRM

Sales

www.pipelinersales.com

Poly.ai

Customer Service

www.poly.ai

Press Ganey Forsta/InMoment,

Customer Service, Marketing

www.pressganey.com

Qlik

Customer Service, Marketing

www.qlik.com

Quadient

Marketing, Sales

www.quadient.com

Qualtrics

Customer Service, Marketing

www.qualtrics.com

RedPoint Global

Customer Service, Marketing

www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant

Customer Service

www.replicant.ai

RingCentral

Customer Service

www.ringcentral.com

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.salesforce.com

SAP

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.sap.com

SAS Institute

Marketing, Sales

www.sas.com

Seismic

Sales

www.seismic.com

ServiceNow

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.servicenow.com

SimonAI

Marketing

www.simon.ai

Sisense

Marketing

www.sisense.com

Soundhound / Interactions

Customer Service

www.interactions.com

Sprinklr

Customer Service, Marketing

www.sprinklr.com

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.sugarcrm.com

SurveyMonkey

Customer Service, Marketing

www.surveymonkey.com

Talkdesk

Customer Service

www.talkdesk.com

Tealium

Marketing

www.tealium.com

TeamSupport

Customer Service

www.teamsupport.com

TTEC

Customer Service

www.ttec.com

Twilio

Customer Service

www.twilio.com

UJET

Customer Service

www.ujet.cx

Uniphore

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.uniphore.com

United States Advanced Networks (USAN)

Customer Service

www.usan.com

Upland Software

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.uplandsoftware.com

Verint

Customer Service

www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)

Customer Service

www.vonage.com

Xactly

Sales

www.xactlycorp.com

Zendesk

Customer Service, Marketing

www.zendesk.com

Zoho CRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.zoho.com

Zoom Communications

Customer Service

www.zoom.com

ZoomInfo

Marketing, Sales

www.zoominfo.com