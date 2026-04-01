The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2026 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our eighth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers. Which also means welcome to the ongoing and unsettled debate about where the line between artificial intelligence and human capabilities needs to be drawn. Just a few years ago, AI was lauded as a time saver and an efficiency tool; now, thanks to generative AI and agentic AI, we’re debating the technology’s role as an autonomous decision maker and a usurper of traditionally human tasks.
In the contact center, for instance, as AI agents handle more (and more complicated) service issues, what should businesses be looking for in their human counterparts? For human agents to remain valuable, should they possess polished communication skills or emotional intelligence? In marketing, AI has taken more of a lead role in content creation, but as concerns about “workslop” rise, marketers can see that genAI is changing the search game, too, and they’ll need to build their brand’s authenticity to stand out. In sales, AI has long been valuable as an aid that eliminates busywork and gives sellers more time to sell, but it’s now becoming critical for finding opportunities and even for the very human tasks of devising and recommending sales strategies.
Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are learning to collaborate with their human colleagues to solve service issues, craft targeted and authentic messages, and seal deals, and see our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.
The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2026: Customer Service Is Getting Supercharged
The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2026: Marketing’s Age of AI Has Arrived, Now Comes the Hard Part
The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2026: Traditional Sales Pillars Get Upended This Year
The 2026 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales
[24]7.ai
Customer Service
www.247.ai
8X8
Customer Service
www.8X8.com
Ada
Customer Service
www.ada.com
Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com
Airship
Marketing, Sales
www.airship.com
Alvaria
Customer Service
www.alvaria.com
Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
www.aws.amazon.com
Amdocs Studios
Customer Service, Marketing
www.amdocs.com
ASAPP
Customer Service
www.asapp.com
Aspect Software
Customer Service
www.aspect.com
Balto Software
Customer Service
www.balto.ai
Bitonic Technology Labs (Yellow.AI)
Customer Service
www.yellow.ai
Bloomreach
Marketing
www.bloomreach.com
BlueConic
Marketing
www.blueconic.com
boost.ai
Customer Service
www.boost.ai
CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com
CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com
Cisco Systems
Customer Service
www.cisco.com
Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com
Contentsquare
Marketing
www.contentsquare.com
Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing
www.conversica.com
Coveo
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.coveo.com/en
Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.creatio.com
Cresta
Customer Service
www.cresta.com
CSG International
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.csgi.com
Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com
eGain
Customer Service
www.egain.com
Emplifi
Marketing
www.emplifi.io
Enghouse Interactive
Customer Service, Marketing
www.enghouseinteractive.com
Five9
Customer Service
www.five9.com
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.freshworks.com
Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com
Gladly Software
Customer Service, Marketing
www.gladly.ai
Glia
Customer Service, Marketing
www.glia.com
Google
Customer Service, Marketing
www.google.com
Gridspace
Customer Service
www.gridspace.com
Gryphon.AI
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.gryphon.ai
HighSpot
Marketing, Sales
www.highspot.com
HubSpot
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.hubspot.com
IBM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.ibm.com
IgniteTech - Khoros
Customer Service, Marketing
www.khoros.com
Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com
Intouch Inisght
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com/
Invoca
Customer Service, Marketing
www.invoca.com
Keap
Marketing, Sales
www.keap.com
Klaviyo
Customer Service, Marketing
www.klaviyo.com
Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai
LinkedIn
Marketing, Sales
www.linkedin.com
LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com
LiveRamp
Marketing
www.liveramp.com
Medallia
Customer Service, Marketing
www.medallia.com
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.microsoft.com
Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com
mParticle
Marketing
www.mparticle.com
Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com
NGDATA
Marketing
www.ngdata.com
NiCE
Customer Service
www.nice.com
Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai
OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com
Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com
Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.oracle.com
Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pega.com
Pipedrive
Sales
www.pipedrive.com
Pipeliner CRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com
Poly.ai
Customer Service
www.poly.ai
Press Ganey Forsta/InMoment,
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pressganey.com
Qlik
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qlik.com
Quadient
Marketing, Sales
www.quadient.com
Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qualtrics.com
RedPoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com
Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.ai
RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral.com
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.salesforce.com
SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sap.com
SAS Institute
Marketing, Sales
www.sas.com
Seismic
Sales
www.seismic.com
ServiceNow
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.servicenow.com
SimonAI
Marketing
www.simon.ai
Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com
Soundhound / Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com
Sprinklr
Customer Service, Marketing
www.sprinklr.com
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com
SurveyMonkey
Customer Service, Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com
Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com
Tealium
Marketing
www.tealium.com
TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com
TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com
Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com
UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx
Uniphore
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uniphore.com
United States Advanced Networks (USAN)
Customer Service
www.usan.com
Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com
Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com
Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com
Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com
Zendesk
Customer Service, Marketing
www.zendesk.com
Zoho CRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.zoho.com
Zoom Communications
Customer Service
www.zoom.com
ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
www.zoominfo.com