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The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2026 CRM Top 100

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Welcome to our eighth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers. Which also means welcome to the ongoing and unsettled debate about where the line between artificial intelligence and human capabilities needs to be drawn. Just a few years ago, AI was lauded as a time saver and an efficiency tool; now, thanks to generative AI and agentic AI, we’re debating the technology’s role as an autonomous decision maker and a usurper of traditionally human tasks.

In the contact center, for instance, as AI agents handle more (and more complicated) service issues, what should businesses be looking for in their human counterparts? For human agents to remain valuable, should they possess polished communication skills or emotional intelligence? In marketing, AI has taken more of a lead role in content creation, but as concerns about “workslop” rise, marketers can see that genAI is changing the search game, too, and they’ll need to build their brand’s authenticity to stand out. In sales, AI has long been valuable as an aid that eliminates busywork and gives sellers more time to sell, but it’s now becoming critical for finding opportunities and even for the very human tasks of devising and recommending sales strategies.

Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are learning to collaborate with their human colleagues to solve service issues, craft targeted and authentic messages, and seal deals, and see our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2026: Customer Service Is Getting Supercharged

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2026: Marketing’s Age of AI Has Arrived, Now Comes the Hard Part

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2026: Traditional Sales Pillars Get Upended This Year

The 2026 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales

[24]7.ai
Customer Service
www.247.ai

8X8
Customer Service
www.8X8.com

Ada
Customer Service
www.ada.com

Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com

Airship
Marketing, Sales
www.airship.com

Alvaria
Customer Service
www.alvaria.com

Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
www.aws.amazon.com

Amdocs Studios
Customer Service, Marketing
www.amdocs.com

ASAPP
Customer Service
www.asapp.com

Aspect Software
Customer Service
www.aspect.com

Balto Software
Customer Service
www.balto.ai

Bitonic Technology Labs (Yellow.AI)
Customer Service
www.yellow.ai

Bloomreach
Marketing
www.bloomreach.com

BlueConic
Marketing
www.blueconic.com

boost.ai
Customer Service
www.boost.ai

CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cisco Systems
Customer Service
www.cisco.com

Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com

Contentsquare
Marketing
www.contentsquare.com

Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing
www.conversica.com

Coveo
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.coveo.com/en

Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.creatio.com

Cresta
Customer Service
www.cresta.com

CSG International
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.csgi.com

Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com

eGain
Customer Service
www.egain.com

Emplifi
Marketing
www.emplifi.io

Enghouse Interactive
Customer Service, Marketing
www.enghouseinteractive.com

Five9
Customer Service
www.five9.com

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.freshworks.com

Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com

Gladly Software
Customer Service, Marketing
www.gladly.ai

Glia
Customer Service, Marketing
www.glia.com

Google
Customer Service, Marketing
www.google.com

Gridspace
Customer Service
www.gridspace.com

Gryphon.AI
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.gryphon.ai

HighSpot
Marketing, Sales
www.highspot.com

HubSpot
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.hubspot.com

IBM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.ibm.com

IgniteTech - Khoros
Customer Service, Marketing
www.khoros.com

Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com

Intouch Inisght
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com/

Invoca
Customer Service, Marketing
www.invoca.com

Keap
Marketing, Sales
www.keap.com

Klaviyo
Customer Service, Marketing
www.klaviyo.com

Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai

LinkedIn
Marketing, Sales
www.linkedin.com

LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com

LiveRamp
Marketing
www.liveramp.com

Medallia
Customer Service, Marketing
www.medallia.com

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.microsoft.com

Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com

mParticle
Marketing
www.mparticle.com

Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com

NGDATA
Marketing
www.ngdata.com

NiCE
Customer Service
www.nice.com

Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai

OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com

Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.oracle.com

Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pega.com

Pipedrive
Sales
www.pipedrive.com

Pipeliner CRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com

Poly.ai
Customer Service
www.poly.ai

Press Ganey Forsta/InMoment,
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pressganey.com

Qlik
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qlik.com

Quadient
Marketing, Sales
www.quadient.com

Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qualtrics.com

RedPoint Global
Customer Service, Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.ai

RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral.com

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.salesforce.com

SAP
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sap.com

SAS Institute
Marketing, Sales
www.sas.com

Seismic
Sales
www.seismic.com

ServiceNow
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.servicenow.com

SimonAI
Marketing
www.simon.ai

Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com

Soundhound / Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com

Sprinklr
Customer Service, Marketing
www.sprinklr.com

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com

SurveyMonkey
Customer Service, Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com

Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com

Tealium
Marketing
www.tealium.com

TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com

TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com

Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com

UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx

Uniphore
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uniphore.com

United States Advanced Networks (USAN)
Customer Service
www.usan.com

Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com

Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com

Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com

Zendesk
Customer Service, Marketing
www.zendesk.com

Zoho CRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.zoho.com

Zoom Communications
Customer Service
www.zoom.com

ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
www.zoominfo.com

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