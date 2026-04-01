The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2026: Traditional Sales Pillars Get Upended This Year

More entrenched and more advanced use of artificial intelligence, particularly agentic AI, heads the technologies that sales leaders expect to be most impactful for their companies and their departments in 2026 and beyond, and with good reason.

Across the sales sphere, leaders are turning to AI, and specifically agentic AI and generative AI, to help them improve the intelligence they use to guide their strategies, and to “actually help sellers sell,” says Maksim Ovsyannikov, chief product officer of SugarCRM, adding that while CRM systems were initially designed with this idea in mind, they largely haven’t delivered on this promise.

In 2025, many organizations experimented with AI to drive productivity, including faster outreach, automated workflows, and smarter routing, according to Ruchi Gupta, senior vice president of Convoso, a maker of outbound dialer software. “Now the focus is shifting from productivity to profitability. Revenue leaders are asking a harder question: Which technologies actually improve contact rates, conversions, and margins?”

AI and agentic AI that are more deeply ingrained and connected within the organization are the driving force for the new solutions and strategies for 2026, experts agree.

“We’re talking about AI augmenting literally every stage of the sales process, everything from capturing deep, honest insights from customer calls to automating lead scoring and making onboarding smoother,” says Sean Evers, vice president of sales and channel partnerships at Pipedrive, a sales-focused CRM systems provider. “The goal here is absolutely not to replace humans. It’s to give our reps the true, honest-to-goodness bandwidth to focus on the stuff that machines can’t touch, like building real relationships and crafting creative, problem-based strategies. We want our best people focusing on moving the needle, not on busy work.”

AI agents started to appear in sales organizations during the past two years or so, but they primarily just did superficial tasks, operating on predefined rules to gather information, analyze data, and perform repetitive, low-complexity tasks without altering systems. That is changing in 2026.

“If 2025 was experimentation, 2026 is operationalization,” says Andy Springer, chief client officer of RAIN Group, a sales training and consulting firm.

AI is shifting from assistant to operator, Springer explains. “I’m seeing a $5 billion global tech firm piloting AI agents that qualify inbound, draft tailored outreach, and recommend deal strategy before a human ever steps in. Their [sales development representative] leader told me: ‘We don’t need more activity, we need better judgment at scale.’ That’s the shift. AI isn’t supporting volume; it’s shaping decisions.”

“2026 is the year sales becomes more intentional about AI,” agrees Yoni Tserruya, CEO and cofounder of Lusha Systems, a sales intelligence platform and B2B data provider. “Over the last two years, everyone rushed to add AI into their sales stack. More emails written automatically, more sequences generated, more summaries created, etc. The result in many cases has been more activity but not necessarily better outcomes.”

The real progress in 2026 will come from clarity, Tserruya adds. “Sales teams will understand where revenue is most likely to emerge. That means clean, connected data and systems that can detect real buying signals, such as job changes, funding events, hiring momentum, and technology shifts. When predictive intelligence guides prioritization, every action becomes more focused and more relevant.”

Improved Predictive Capabilities

For decades, CRM has also promised a “360-degree view” of the customer, but in 2026, that view of past behavior is no longer enough, says Terence Chesire, vice president of CRM and industry workflows at ServiceNow. “The companies pulling ahead aren’t just collecting customer data; they’re using it to create measurable business outcomes.”

Autonomous CRM will move from static records of past interactions to dynamic systems that anticipate what customers want next and act on it. AI agents will connect data across every workflow, from sales and service to marketing and operations, to deliver insights that drive retention, expansion, and profitability.

Among the sales AI technologies that SugarCRM, for example, has in the pipeline are better predictive capabilities for sales leads. These sales intelligence tools would be embedded in CRM systems to help sellers uncover previously unseen opportunities, according to Ovsyannikov.

This hasn’t happened before because marketing was generating leads that weren’t influenced by sales intelligence technology; instead, they were human responses to campaigns run by marketing, he says, noting that the result was a list of leads without any intelligence behind them.

A related tool that SugarCRM is also piloting evaluates risks, including opportunities that should be addressed immediately.

Convoso’s Gupta adds that advanced analytics are moving from reporting on what happened to predicting what will happen. Sales leaders want visibility into future contact performance, risk exposure, and performance trends to optimize their investments before results decline, he states.

And instead of dashboards filled with vanity metrics, leaders will prove impact by using governed customer insights to power AI models that predict churn, automate renewals, and personalize experiences at an unprecedented scale, according to Chesire. “The real differentiator won’t be how much data you have but how well your CRM turns that data into measurable growth.”

Better Systems Integration

And unlike in the past when sales leaders just amassed all sorts of technologies that often weren’t—and never could be—connected, sales department heads today are integrating advanced technology, not simply accruing it, Springer says. He cites a manufacturing customer that at one time had 14 separate sales tools but no shared intelligence layer.

“Reps were busy, not aligned,” Springer says. “Once they connected CRM, buying signals, and coaching data into one workflow, forecast accuracy jumped, and sales cycle time dropped. Not because of a new tool, but because of orchestration.”

And sales tools are not just being integrated with other tech in the sales stack. When customer engagement data is integrated across CRM, enterprise resource planning, and service systems, leaders gain earlier visibility into demand patterns, service friction, and retention risk, says Anna Falcon, vice president of the customer engagement practice at MCA Connect, a systems integrator.

Deeper integration between outbound infrastructure and systems of record is reshaping how revenue teams operate, according to Gupta. Rather than working across disconnected tools, sales teams need dialing systems, campaign workflows, and customer data unified within the CRM, giving them real-time visibility, automated workflow triggers, and consolidated reporting in a single pane of glass. This level of integration reduces operational friction and enables more precise, data-driven outreach, she says.

Large and smaller solutions providers are attempting to solve the integration challenge.

“The more connected the data, the easier it becomes to interconnect systems and optimize decisions,” Falcon points out. “AI then analyzes patterns across that unified foundation, supports predictive models, identifies risk, and surfaces next best actions. Instead of reacting to lagging indicators, teams act on timely recommendations that put the customer first.”

Integrating customer data across systems also helps empower customers, according to Falcon. “Leaders who elevate those signals into real-time decision inputs gain the adaptability and customer loyalty that defines competitive advantage in 2026.”

Beyond pursuing integration, the tech overload from all of these different systems will push companies to adopt simpler, all-in-one platforms, though that might not occur this year, Evers says. “We’re going to see the potential emergence of mega [go-to-market] tools—a single platform that could finally consolidate this fractured, messy sales tech stack we all live in. The landscape is ripe for consolidation. The winners are going to be the teams that are agile enough to navigate and adapt quickly.”

Increase in Automated Workflows

And because sales processes sometimes get hung up somewhere between initial contact and closing a sale, companies are looking for tools that are designed to outline next best steps for their sales teams. Depending on where a deal is in the sales funnel, the system could make recommendations for a value conversation with a new prospect, a discovery conversation, or a conversation highlighting how a prospect can be as prepared as possible to get the most value out of the technology if a deal is imminent.

Though some of today’s technology purports to provide next-best steps, those tools only provide summaries of what is already in a CRM system, Ovsyannikov says. “That is simply inefficient because it doesn’t add any value to what I already have.”

SugarCRM’s pipeline also includes tools for advanced, automated follow-up actions, such as sending follow-up emails and eliminating other busy work like crafting proposals or developing competitive analyses.

Pascal Yammine, CEO of pricing optimization solutions provider Zilliant, expects AI to further penetrate systems and organizations as augmentation agents that suggest intelligent considerations or optimize workflows, not engage in fully autonomous decision making. The market will settle on agents handling intermediate steps like streamlining approvals or suggesting workflow or output revisions. However, full autonomy for these advancements will be constrained by the lack of human-level trust and accountability, meaning the human-in-the-loop will remain a requirement for all strategic business decisions.

“Companies need to focus on delivering business outcomes. If the focus isn’t on what you’re doing to improve your business or your customer’s business, then the rest is just noise,” Yammine says.

Focus on Quality Data

And though CRM systems have always been about data, companies and their sales organizations today are more concerned with the quality of the data they are receiving rather than the quantity of it, experts agree.

“If last year was characterized by sellers having less direct interaction with buyers due to the emergence of agentic AI and the increasing inflow of data to power those systems, the spotlight this year has shifted to ensuring the quality of the underlying data,” says John Nash, vice president of strategic initiatives at Redpoint Global, a customer data platform and customer engagement technologies provider. “It’s not enough to simply bring data together; organizations must ensure that their data is complete, accurate, trusted, and actionable.”

As AI agents operate autonomously to complete business tasks, their effectiveness is directly tied to their access to consistent, contextual, real-time customer information, Nash says further. This principle applies broadly, whether the AI handles external CX scenarios such as direct interactions with customers, or for internal processes, such as collaborating with marketing or IT departments.

Companies that rush to automate without cleaning up knowledge bases or fixing their foundations to unify data and integrate legacy apps will find that automation amplifies the chaos, Chesire adds.

AI initiatives don’t work without accurate, AI-ready data, which improves the accuracy and reliability of models, reduces bias, and saves costs by eliminating the need for manual data standardization workflows, according to Nash.

“In both human and data-driven use cases, the effectiveness of AI-powered segmentation is directly tied to the quality of the data supporting the process,” Nash says. “The use of high-quality data initiates a closed-loop cycle of improved outcomes; superior data inputs enable AI models to generate more meaningful and trustworthy insights, which in turn lead to more accurate unified customer profiles and more precise audience targeting.”

Today’s salespeople will also be better prepared to act on sales opportunities because automated technology will provide improved coaching, Ovsyannikov says. “Sales coaching is an incredibly valuable part of sales management.”

The next wave of sales technology will automate lead prioritization, territory management, and similar tasks, leaving sales managers free to use their knowledge and experience to advise staff on how to best move prospects through the sales funnel, he notes.

“In 2026, winning sales organizations won’t just deploy more AI,” Gupta adds. “They’ll embed intelligence across every layer of the outbound motion, turning data, conversations, and infrastructure into measurable competitive advantage.”

“Tactics that worked yesterday won’t necessarily work tomorrow. This means agility is no longer optional. Leaders need to continuously experiment, iterate, and innovate to maintain a competitive edge,” Evers says. “You need to build a learning culture, not just a boring training program. Tools like AI simulators, like SecondNature, for example, are already transforming training, allowing reps to run hundreds of realistic call simulations before they ever speak to a real prospect, dramatically boosting confidence and effectiveness.”

“The companies that win in 2026 will be the ones that turn data into direction,” Tserruya concludes. “When teams know who to engage, why it matters, and when to act, revenue follows with far less noise and far more precision.”

Phillip Britt is a freelance writer based in the Chicago area. He can be reached at spenterprises1@comcast.net.