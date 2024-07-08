The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2024 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our sixth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We are now one and a half years removed from the release of ChatGPT, and generative artificial intelligence is still grabbing all the attention. But unlike the AI hype cycles of years past, it’s clear this is not just talk. AI, whether it’s genAI, predictive AI, conversational AI, or some other flavor, is now an integral part of CRM. As the novelty wears off and what seemed miraculous becomes mundane, it’s now time for the practical task of putting AI to work for your business.

And practical impacts abound. In the service realm, AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time, and it’s helping to make the promise of omnichannel support a reality. In the marketing realm, AI can deliver insights that allow marketers to better understand their audiences and create personalized content like never before. And in the sales realm, AI can automate and streamline processes across the sales cycle, whether it’s summarizing and analyzing sales conversations, zipping through long reports and personalizing the output for team members, or scoring leads and helping reps recognize trends and opportunities.

Read our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping the present and future of service, marketing, and sales interactions, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2024: In Customer Service, AI Is Everywhere

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2024: Marketers Adjust to Dramatic Market Shifts

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2024: Tech Advances Let Sales Teams Thrive in a Difficult Economy

The 2024 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8X8

Customer Service

www.8x8.com

ActionIQ

Marketing

www.actioniq.com

Ada

Customer Service

https://www.ada.cx

Adobe

Marketing

www.adobe.com

Aircall

Customer Service

www.aircall.com

Airship

Marketing

www.airship.com

Amazon Web Services

Customer Service

aws.amazon.com

Alvaria

Customer Service

http://www.alvaria.com

Aquant

Sales

www.aquant.io

AskNicely

Customer Service

www.asknicely.com

Balto Software

Customer Service

https://balto.ai/

Boost AI

Customer Service

https://www.boost.ai/

Calabrio

Customer Service

www.calabrio.com

CallMiner

Customer Service

www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cisco

Customer Service

www.cisco.com

Cogito

Customer Service

www.cogitocorp.com

Cognigy

Customer Service

www.cognigy.com

Constant Contact

Marketing

www.constantcontact.com

Conversica

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.Conversica.com

Coveo

Customer Service,

Sales

www.coveo.com

Creatio

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.creatio.com

Cresta

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.cresta.com

CSG International

Customer Service

www.csgi.com

Dialpad

Customer Service

www.dialpad.com

eGain

Customer Service,

Sales

www.egain.com

Emplifi

Marketing,

Sales

www.emplifi.io

Enghouse

Customer Service

www.enghouseinteractive.com

Esker

Sales

http://www.esker.com

Five9

Customer Service

https://www.five9.com/

Forsta

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.forsta.com

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.freshworks.com

Genesys

Customer Service

www.genesys.com

Gladly Software

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.gladly.com

Google

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.google.com

Gridspace

Customer Service

www.gridspace.com

Gryphon.ai

Customer Service

www.gryphon.ai

Helpshift

Customer Service

www.helpshift.com

Highspot

Service

www.highspot.com

HubSpot

Marketing,

Sales

www.hubspot.com

IBM

Marketing,

Sales

www.ibm.com

Informatica

Sales

www.informatica.com

InMoment

Customer Service

www.inmoment.com

InsideSales

Sales

www.insidesales.com

Interactions

Customer Service

www.interactions.com

Intercom

Customer Service

www.intercom.com

Intouch Insight

Marketing

www.intouchinsight.com

Keap

Sales

www.keap.com

Khoros

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.khoros.com

Kore.ai

Customer Service

www.kore.ai

Leadspace

Sales

www.leadspace.com

LivePerson

Customer Service

www.liveperson.com

Mailchimp (Intuit)

Marketing,

Sales

www.mailchimp.com

Medallia

Customer Service

www.medallia.com

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.microsoft.com

Momentive

Marketing

www.surveymonkey.com

Movate

Customer Service

www.movate.com

mParticle

Marketing

www.mparticle.com

Nextiva

Customer Service

www.nextiva.com

NGDATA

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.ngdata.com

NICE

Customer Service

www.nice.com

Observe.AI

Customer Service

www.observe.ai

OneMagnify

Marketing

www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely

Marketing

www.optimizely.com

Optimove

Marketing

www.optimove.com

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.oracle.com

PandaDoc

Sales

www.pandadoc.com

Pegasystems

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.pega.com

PipelinerCRM

Sales

www.pipelinersales.com

Qualtrics

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.qualtrics.com

Qlik

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.qlik.com

Redpoint Global

Marketing

www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant

Customer Service

www.replicant.com

RingCentral

Customer Service

www.ringcentral

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.salesforce.com

SAP

Marketing,

Sales

www.sap.com

SAS Institute

Marketing

www.sas.com

ServiceNow

Customer Service

www.servicenow.com

Simon Data

Marketing

www.simondata.com

Sisense

Marketing

www.sisense.com

SmartAction

Customer Service

www.smartaction.ai

Sprinklr

Customer Service,

Marketing

www.sprinklr.com

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.stellarelements.com

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.sugarcrm.com

Talkdesk

Customer Service

www.talkdesk.com

Tealium

Sales

www.tealium.com

TeamSupport

Customer Service

www.teamsupport.com

TTEC

Customer Service

www.ttec.com

Twilio

Customer Service

www.twilio.com

UJET

Customer Service

www.ujet.cx

Uniphore

Customer Service

www.uniphore.com

Upland Software

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.uplandsoftware.com

USAN

Customer Service

www.usan.com

Verint

Customer Service

www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)

Customer Service

www.vonage.com

Xactly

Sales

www.xactlycorp.com

Yellow.AI

Service

www.yellow.ai

Zendesk

Customer Service

www.zendesk.com

Zoho

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

www.zoho.com

ZoomInfo

Marketing,

Sales

www.zoominfo.com