The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2024 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our sixth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.
We are now one and a half years removed from the release of ChatGPT, and generative artificial intelligence is still grabbing all the attention. But unlike the AI hype cycles of years past, it’s clear this is not just talk. AI, whether it’s genAI, predictive AI, conversational AI, or some other flavor, is now an integral part of CRM. As the novelty wears off and what seemed miraculous becomes mundane, it’s now time for the practical task of putting AI to work for your business.
And practical impacts abound. In the service realm, AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time, and it’s helping to make the promise of omnichannel support a reality. In the marketing realm, AI can deliver insights that allow marketers to better understand their audiences and create personalized content like never before. And in the sales realm, AI can automate and streamline processes across the sales cycle, whether it’s summarizing and analyzing sales conversations, zipping through long reports and personalizing the output for team members, or scoring leads and helping reps recognize trends and opportunities.
Read our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping the present and future of service, marketing, and sales interactions, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.
The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2024: In Customer Service, AI Is Everywhere
The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2024: Marketers Adjust to Dramatic Market Shifts
The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2024: Tech Advances Let Sales Teams Thrive in a Difficult Economy
The 2024 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:
8X8
Customer Service
www.8x8.com
ActionIQ
Marketing
www.actioniq.com
Ada
Customer Service
https://www.ada.cx
Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com
Aircall
Customer Service
www.aircall.com
Airship
Marketing
www.airship.com
Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
aws.amazon.com
Alvaria
Customer Service
http://www.alvaria.com
Aquant
Sales
www.aquant.io
AskNicely
Customer Service
www.asknicely.com
Balto Software
Customer Service
https://balto.ai/
Boost AI
Customer Service
https://www.boost.ai/
Calabrio
Customer Service
www.calabrio.com
CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com
CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com
Cisco
Customer Service
www.cisco.com
Cogito
Customer Service
www.cogitocorp.com
Cognigy
Customer Service
www.cognigy.com
Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com
Conversica
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.Conversica.com
Coveo
Customer Service,
Sales
www.coveo.com
Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.creatio.com
Cresta
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.cresta.com
CSG International
Customer Service
www.csgi.com
Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com
eGain
Customer Service,
Sales
www.egain.com
Emplifi
Marketing,
Sales
www.emplifi.io
Enghouse
Customer Service
www.enghouseinteractive.com
Esker
Sales
http://www.esker.com
Five9
Customer Service
https://www.five9.com/
Forsta
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.forsta.com
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.freshworks.com
Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com
Gladly Software
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.gladly.com
Google
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.google.com
Gridspace
Customer Service
www.gridspace.com
Gryphon.ai
Customer Service
www.gryphon.ai
Helpshift
Customer Service
www.helpshift.com
Highspot
Service
www.highspot.com
HubSpot
Marketing,
Sales
www.hubspot.com
IBM
Marketing,
Sales
www.ibm.com
Informatica
Sales
www.informatica.com
InMoment
Customer Service
www.inmoment.com
InsideSales
Sales
www.insidesales.com
Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com
Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com
Intouch Insight
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com
Keap
Sales
www.keap.com
Khoros
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.khoros.com
Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai
Leadspace
Sales
www.leadspace.com
LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com
Mailchimp (Intuit)
Marketing,
Sales
www.mailchimp.com
Medallia
Customer Service
www.medallia.com
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.microsoft.com
Momentive
Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com
Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com
mParticle
Marketing
www.mparticle.com
Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com
NGDATA
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.ngdata.com
NICE
Customer Service
www.nice.com
Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai
OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com
Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com
Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.oracle.com
PandaDoc
Sales
www.pandadoc.com
Pegasystems
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.pega.com
PipelinerCRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com
Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.qualtrics.com
Qlik
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.qlik.com
Redpoint Global
Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com
Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.com
RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.salesforce.com
SAP
Marketing,
Sales
www.sap.com
SAS Institute
Marketing
www.sas.com
ServiceNow
Customer Service
www.servicenow.com
Simon Data
Marketing
www.simondata.com
Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com
SmartAction
Customer Service
www.smartaction.ai
Sprinklr
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.sprinklr.com
Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.stellarelements.com
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com
Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com
Tealium
Sales
www.tealium.com
TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com
TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com
Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com
UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx
Uniphore
Customer Service
www.uniphore.com
Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com
USAN
Customer Service
www.usan.com
Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com
Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com
Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com
Yellow.AI
Service
www.yellow.ai
Zendesk
Customer Service
www.zendesk.com
Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.zoho.com
ZoomInfo
Marketing,
Sales
www.zoominfo.com