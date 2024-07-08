-->

The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2024 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our sixth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We are now one and a half years removed from the release of ChatGPT, and generative artificial intelligence is still grabbing all the attention. But unlike the AI hype cycles of years past, it’s clear this is not just talk. AI, whether it’s genAI, predictive AI, conversational AI, or some other flavor, is now an integral part of CRM. As the novelty wears off and what seemed miraculous becomes mundane, it’s now time for the practical task of putting AI to work for your business.

And practical impacts abound. In the service realm, AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time, and it’s helping to make the promise of omnichannel support a reality. In the marketing realm, AI can deliver insights that allow marketers to better understand their audiences and create personalized content like never before. And in the sales realm, AI can automate and streamline processes across the sales cycle, whether it’s summarizing and analyzing sales conversations, zipping through long reports and personalizing the output for team members, or scoring leads and helping reps recognize trends and opportunities.

Read our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping the present and future of service, marketing, and sales interactions, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2024: In Customer Service, AI Is Everywhere

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2024: Marketers Adjust to Dramatic Market Shifts

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2024: Tech Advances Let Sales Teams Thrive in a Difficult Economy

The 2024 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8X8
Customer Service
www.8x8.com

ActionIQ
Marketing
www.actioniq.com

Ada
Customer Service
https://www.ada.cx

Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com

Aircall
Customer Service
www.aircall.com

Airship
Marketing
www.airship.com

Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
aws.amazon.com

Alvaria
Customer Service
http://www.alvaria.com

Aquant
Sales
www.aquant.io

AskNicely
Customer Service
www.asknicely.com

Balto Software
Customer Service
https://balto.ai/

Boost AI
Customer Service
https://www.boost.ai/

Calabrio
Customer Service
www.calabrio.com

CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cisco
Customer Service
www.cisco.com

Cogito
Customer Service
www.cogitocorp.com

Cognigy
Customer Service
www.cognigy.com

Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com

Conversica
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.Conversica.com

Coveo
Customer Service,
Sales
www.coveo.com

Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.creatio.com

Cresta
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.cresta.com

CSG International
Customer Service
www.csgi.com

Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com

eGain
Customer Service,
Sales
www.egain.com

Emplifi
Marketing,
Sales
www.emplifi.io

Enghouse
Customer Service
www.enghouseinteractive.com

Esker
Sales
http://www.esker.com

Five9
Customer Service
https://www.five9.com/

Forsta
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.forsta.com

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.freshworks.com

Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com

Gladly Software
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.gladly.com

Google
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.google.com

Gridspace
Customer Service
www.gridspace.com

Gryphon.ai
Customer Service
www.gryphon.ai

Helpshift
Customer Service
www.helpshift.com

Highspot
Service
www.highspot.com

HubSpot
Marketing,
Sales
www.hubspot.com

IBM
Marketing,
Sales
www.ibm.com

Informatica
Sales
www.informatica.com

InMoment
Customer Service
www.inmoment.com

InsideSales
Sales
www.insidesales.com

Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com

Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com

Intouch Insight
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com

Keap
Sales
www.keap.com

Khoros
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.khoros.com

Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai

Leadspace
Sales
www.leadspace.com

LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com

Mailchimp (Intuit)
Marketing,
Sales
www.mailchimp.com

Medallia
Customer Service
www.medallia.com

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.microsoft.com

Momentive
Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com

Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com

mParticle
Marketing
www.mparticle.com

Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com

NGDATA
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.ngdata.com

NICE
Customer Service
www.nice.com

Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai

OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com

Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.oracle.com

PandaDoc
Sales
www.pandadoc.com

Pegasystems
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.pega.com

PipelinerCRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com

Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.qualtrics.com

Qlik
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.qlik.com

Redpoint Global
Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.com

RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.salesforce.com

SAP
Marketing,
Sales
www.sap.com

SAS Institute
Marketing
www.sas.com

ServiceNow
Customer Service
www.servicenow.com

Simon Data
Marketing
www.simondata.com

Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com

SmartAction
Customer Service
www.smartaction.ai

Sprinklr
Customer Service,
Marketing
www.sprinklr.com

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.stellarelements.com

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com

Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com

Tealium
Sales
www.tealium.com

TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com

TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com

Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com

UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx

Uniphore
Customer Service
www.uniphore.com

Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com

USAN
Customer Service
www.usan.com

Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com

Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com

Yellow.AI
Service
www.yellow.ai

Zendesk
Customer Service
www.zendesk.com

Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
www.zoho.com

ZoomInfo
Marketing,
Sales
www.zoominfo.com

