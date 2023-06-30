-->

The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2023 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our fifth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

In some ways, the economic turmoil of recent years has settled down. Inflation has been steadily slowing, unemployment remains low, and the prospect of a soft landing from the pandemic’s crash no longer seems far-fetched. But even as the pandemic and its dislocations are mostly behind us, another source of disruption, artificial intelligence, seems poised to upend everything all over again. AI is not new, of course—no business world topic has been bandied about more in recent years. But ChatGPT arrived late last year like an earthquake, scrambling everyone’s predictions and timelines for AI’s impact.

And there’s plenty of impact in the here and now. In the service realm, generative AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time. In the marketing realm, it can create personalized, targeted content based on customer behavior and buying histories. In the sales realm, it can summarize and analyze sales conversations and suggest follow-up actions. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Click on the following links for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping service, marketing, and sales interactions in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago, and check out our list below of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends for 2023: As Remote and Hybrid Work Continues, the Cloud and AI Loom Large

The Top Marketing Trends for 2023: AI Captures the Most Mindshare, but Marketers Have More on Their Plates

The Top Sales Trends for 2023: Turning Tech Tools Into Teammates

The 2023 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM

Ada CX
Customer Service
WWW.ADA.CX

Adobe
Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM

Aircall
Customer Service
WWW.AIRCALL.IO

Alvaria
Customer Service
WWW.ALVARIA.COM

Amazon Web Services — AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

Ambit Software
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM

AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Balto
Customer Service
WWW.BALTO.AI

Boost.ai
Customer Service
WWW.BOOST.AI

Bright Pattern
Customer Service
WWW.BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM

CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM

Close
Customer Service
WWW.CLOSE.COM

Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio
Customer Service,
Sales,
Marketing
WWW.CREATIO.COM

Creative Virtual
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM/US

CSG Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CSGI.COM

Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.DATAAXLEUSA.COM

Dialpad
Customer Service
WWW.DIALPAD.COM

Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain
Customer Service,
Sales
WWW.EGAIN.COM

Enghouse Systems
Customer Service
WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM

First Orion Global
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM

Forethought
Customer Service
WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI

Forsta
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.FORSTA.COM

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM

Google
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Gryphon Networks
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.GRYPHON.AI

Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot
Marketing
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

IBM
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.IBM.COM

InMoment
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.INMOMENT.COM

Inside Sales
Sales
WWW.INSIDESALES.COM

Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Intouch Insight
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM

Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

Liveperson
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.LIVEPERSON.COM

Medallia
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM

Momentive
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI

Movate
Customer Service
WWW.MOVATE.COM

Moxo
Marketing
WWW.MOXO.COM

Neustar (TransUnion)
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

Nextiva
Customer Service
WWW.NEXTIVA.COM

NICE
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM

Observe.ai
Customer Service
WWW.OBSERVE.AI

Optimizely
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM

PagerDuty
Customer Service
WWW.PAGERDUTY.COM

PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM

Pegasystems
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Qlik
Marketing, Sales
WWW.QLIK.COM

Quadient
Customer Service
WWW.QUADIENT.COM

Qualtrics
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.QUALTRICS.COM

Radisys
Customer Service
WWW.RADISYS.COM

Redpoint Global
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM

Reltio
Marketing
WWW.RELTIO.COM

Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.COM

Retain.ai
Customer Service
WWW.RETAIN.AI

RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SAP.COM

SAS Institute
Marketing
WWW.SAS.COM

ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM

Tamr
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.TAMR.COM

TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

Tethr
Customer Service
WWW.TETHR.COM

TrustSphere
Marketing,
Sales,
Customer Service
WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM

TTEC
Customer Service
WWW.TTEC.COM

Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO

Uniphore
Customer Service
WWW.UNIPHORE.COM

Upland Software
Customer Service
WWW.UPLANDSOFTWARE.COM

USAN
Customer Service
WWW.USAN.COM

Validity
Marketing
WWW.VALIDITY.COM

Velocify
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.VELOCIFY.COM

Verint Systems
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM

