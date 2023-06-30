The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2023 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our fifth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.
In some ways, the economic turmoil of recent years has settled down. Inflation has been steadily slowing, unemployment remains low, and the prospect of a soft landing from the pandemic’s crash no longer seems far-fetched. But even as the pandemic and its dislocations are mostly behind us, another source of disruption, artificial intelligence, seems poised to upend everything all over again. AI is not new, of course—no business world topic has been bandied about more in recent years. But ChatGPT arrived late last year like an earthquake, scrambling everyone’s predictions and timelines for AI’s impact.
And there’s plenty of impact in the here and now. In the service realm, generative AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time. In the marketing realm, it can create personalized, targeted content based on customer behavior and buying histories. In the sales realm, it can summarize and analyze sales conversations and suggest follow-up actions. And that’s just scratching the surface.
Click on the following links for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping service, marketing, and sales interactions in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago, and check out our list below of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.
The Top Customer Service Trends for 2023: As Remote and Hybrid Work Continues, the Cloud and AI Loom Large
The Top Marketing Trends for 2023: AI Captures the Most Mindshare, but Marketers Have More on Their Plates
The Top Sales Trends for 2023: Turning Tech Tools Into Teammates
The 2023 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:
8x8
Customer Service
WWW.8X8.COM
Ada CX
Customer Service
WWW.ADA.CX
Adobe
Marketing
WWW.ADOBE.COM
Aircall
Customer Service
WWW.AIRCALL.IO
Alvaria
Customer Service
WWW.ALVARIA.COM
Amazon Web Services — AWS
Customer Service
WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM
Ambit Software
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM
AskNicely
Customer Service
WWW.ASKNICELY.COM
Balto
Customer Service
WWW.BALTO.AI
Boost.ai
Customer Service
WWW.BOOST.AI
Bright Pattern
Customer Service
WWW.BRIGHTPATTERN.COM
Calabrio
Customer Service
WWW.CALABRIO.COM
CallMiner
Customer Service
WWW.CALLMINER.COM
CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM
Cisco Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CISCO.COM
Close
Customer Service
WWW.CLOSE.COM
Cogito
Customer Service
WWW.COGITOCORP.COM
Cognigy
Customer Service
WWW.COGNIGY.COM
Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.CONVERSICA.COM
Coveo
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.COVEO.COM
Creatio
Customer Service,
Sales,
Marketing
WWW.CREATIO.COM
Creative Virtual
Customer Service
WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM/US
CSG Systems
Customer Service
WWW.CSGI.COM
Cyara
Customer Service
WWW.CYARA.COM
Data Axle
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.DATAAXLEUSA.COM
Dialpad
Customer Service
WWW.DIALPAD.COM
Dun & Bradstreet
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.DNB.COM
Edify Labs
Customer Service
WWW.EDIFY.CX
eGain
Customer Service,
Sales
WWW.EGAIN.COM
Enghouse Systems
Customer Service
WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM
First Orion Global
Customer Service
WWW.FIRSTORION.COM
Five9
Customer Service
WWW.FIVE9.COM
Forethought
Customer Service
WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI
Forsta
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.FORSTA.COM
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM
Genesys
Customer Service
WWW.GENESYS.COM
Google
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.GOOGLE.COM
Gridspace
Customer Service
WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM
Gryphon Networks
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.GRYPHON.AI
Helpshift
Customer Service
WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM
HubSpot
Marketing
WWW.HUBSPOT.COM
IBM
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.IBM.COM
InMoment
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.INMOMENT.COM
Inside Sales
Sales
WWW.INSIDESALES.COM
Intercom
Customer Service
WWW.INTERCOM.COM
Intouch Insight
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM
Khoros
Customer Service
WWW.KHOROS.COM
Kore.ai
Customer Service
WWW.KORE.AI
Kustomer (Facebook)
Customer Service
WWW.KUSTOMER.COM
Liveperson
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.LIVEPERSON.COM
Medallia
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.MEDALLIA.COM
Melissa
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.MELISSA.COM
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.MICROSOFT.COM
Mitel Networks
Customer Service
WWW.MITEL.COM
Momentive
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI
Movate
Customer Service
WWW.MOVATE.COM
Moxo
Marketing
WWW.MOXO.COM
Neustar (TransUnion)
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR
Nextiva
Customer Service
WWW.NEXTIVA.COM
NICE
Customer Service
WWW.NICE.COM
Observe.ai
Customer Service
WWW.OBSERVE.AI
Optimizely
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ORACLE.COM
PagerDuty
Customer Service
WWW.PAGERDUTY.COM
PandaDoc
Sales
WWW.PANDADOC.COM
Pegasystems
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.PEGA.COM
Pipelinersales
Sales
WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM
Qlik
Marketing, Sales
WWW.QLIK.COM
Quadient
Customer Service
WWW.QUADIENT.COM
Qualtrics
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.QUALTRICS.COM
Radisys
Customer Service
WWW.RADISYS.COM
Redpoint Global
Customer Service,
Marketing
WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM
Reltio
Marketing
WWW.RELTIO.COM
Replicant
Customer Service
WWW.REPLICANT.COM
Retain.ai
Customer Service
WWW.RETAIN.AI
RingCentral
Customer Service
WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SALESFORCE.COM
SAP
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SAP.COM
SAS Institute
Marketing
WWW.SAS.COM
ServiceNow
Customer Service
WWW.SERVICENOW.COM
SmartAction
Customer Service
WWW.SMARTACTION.AI
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.SUGARCRM.COM
Talkdesk
Customer Service
WWW.TALKDESK.COM
Tamr
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.TAMR.COM
TeamSupport
Customer Service
WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM
Tethr
Customer Service
WWW.TETHR.COM
TrustSphere
Marketing,
Sales,
Customer Service
WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM
TTEC
Customer Service
WWW.TTEC.COM
Twilio
Customer Service
WWW.TWILIO.COM
UJET
Customer Service
WWW.UJET.CO
Uniphore
Customer Service
WWW.UNIPHORE.COM
Upland Software
Customer Service
WWW.UPLANDSOFTWARE.COM
USAN
Customer Service
WWW.USAN.COM
Validity
Marketing
WWW.VALIDITY.COM
Velocify
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.VELOCIFY.COM
Verint Systems
Customer Service
WWW.VERINT.COM
Vonage Business Solutions
Customer Service
WWW.VONAGE.COM
Zendesk
Customer Service
WWW.ZENDESK.COM
Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ZOHO.COM
ZoomInfo
Marketing,
Sales
WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM