The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2023 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our fifth annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

In some ways, the economic turmoil of recent years has settled down. Inflation has been steadily slowing, unemployment remains low, and the prospect of a soft landing from the pandemic’s crash no longer seems far-fetched. But even as the pandemic and its dislocations are mostly behind us, another source of disruption, artificial intelligence, seems poised to upend everything all over again. AI is not new, of course—no business world topic has been bandied about more in recent years. But ChatGPT arrived late last year like an earthquake, scrambling everyone’s predictions and timelines for AI’s impact.

And there’s plenty of impact in the here and now. In the service realm, generative AI can craft instant responses to customer queries in every channel and provide a valuable boost to agents in real time. In the marketing realm, it can create personalized, targeted content based on customer behavior and buying histories. In the sales realm, it can summarize and analyze sales conversations and suggest follow-up actions. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Click on the following links for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are shaping service, marketing, and sales interactions in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago, and check out our list below of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends for 2023: As Remote and Hybrid Work Continues, the Cloud and AI Loom Large



The Top Marketing Trends for 2023: AI Captures the Most Mindshare, but Marketers Have More on Their Plates

The Top Sales Trends for 2023: Turning Tech Tools Into Teammates

The 2023 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales:

8x8

Customer Service

WWW.8X8.COM

Ada CX

Customer Service

WWW.ADA.CX

Adobe

Marketing

WWW.ADOBE.COM

Aircall

Customer Service

WWW.AIRCALL.IO

Alvaria

Customer Service

WWW.ALVARIA.COM

Amazon Web Services — AWS

Customer Service

WWW.AWS.AMAZON.COM

Ambit Software

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.AMBITSOFTWARE.COM

AskNicely

Customer Service

WWW.ASKNICELY.COM

Balto

Customer Service

WWW.BALTO.AI

Boost.ai

Customer Service

WWW.BOOST.AI

Bright Pattern

Customer Service

WWW.BRIGHTPATTERN.COM

Calabrio

Customer Service

WWW.CALABRIO.COM

CallMiner

Customer Service

WWW.CALLMINER.COM

CallTrackingMetrics

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.CALLTRACKINGMETRICS.COM

Cisco Systems

Customer Service

WWW.CISCO.COM

Close

Customer Service

WWW.CLOSE.COM

Cogito

Customer Service

WWW.COGITOCORP.COM

Cognigy

Customer Service

WWW.COGNIGY.COM

Conversica

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.CONVERSICA.COM

Coveo

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.COVEO.COM

Creatio

Customer Service,

Sales,

Marketing

WWW.CREATIO.COM

Creative Virtual

Customer Service

WWW.CREATIVEVIRTUAL.COM/US

CSG Systems

Customer Service

WWW.CSGI.COM

Cyara

Customer Service

WWW.CYARA.COM

Data Axle

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.DATAAXLEUSA.COM

Dialpad

Customer Service

WWW.DIALPAD.COM

Dun & Bradstreet

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.DNB.COM

Edify Labs

Customer Service

WWW.EDIFY.CX

eGain

Customer Service,

Sales

WWW.EGAIN.COM

Enghouse Systems

Customer Service

WWW.ENGHOUSE.COM

First Orion Global

Customer Service

WWW.FIRSTORION.COM

Five9

Customer Service

WWW.FIVE9.COM

Forethought

Customer Service

WWW.FORETHOUGHT.AI

Forsta

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.FORSTA.COM

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.FRESHWORKS.COM

Genesys

Customer Service

WWW.GENESYS.COM

Google

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.GOOGLE.COM

Gridspace

Customer Service

WWW.GRIDSPACE.COM

Gryphon Networks

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.GRYPHON.AI

Helpshift

Customer Service

WWW.HELPSHIFT.COM

HubSpot

Marketing

WWW.HUBSPOT.COM

IBM

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.IBM.COM

InMoment

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.INMOMENT.COM

Inside Sales

Sales

WWW.INSIDESALES.COM

Intercom

Customer Service

WWW.INTERCOM.COM

Intouch Insight

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.INTOUCHINSIGHT.COM

Khoros

Customer Service

WWW.KHOROS.COM

Kore.ai

Customer Service

WWW.KORE.AI

Kustomer (Facebook)

Customer Service

WWW.KUSTOMER.COM

Liveperson

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.LIVEPERSON.COM

Medallia

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.MEDALLIA.COM

Melissa

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.MELISSA.COM

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.MICROSOFT.COM

Mitel Networks

Customer Service

WWW.MITEL.COM

Momentive

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.MOMENTIVE.AI

Movate

Customer Service

WWW.MOVATE.COM

Moxo

Marketing

WWW.MOXO.COM

Neustar (TransUnion)

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.HOME.NEUSTAR

Nextiva

Customer Service

WWW.NEXTIVA.COM

NICE

Customer Service

WWW.NICE.COM

Observe.ai

Customer Service

WWW.OBSERVE.AI

Optimizely

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.OPTIMIZELY.COM

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.ORACLE.COM

PagerDuty

Customer Service

WWW.PAGERDUTY.COM

PandaDoc

Sales

WWW.PANDADOC.COM

Pegasystems

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.PEGA.COM

Pipelinersales

Sales

WWW.PIPELINERSALES.COM

Qlik

Marketing, Sales

WWW.QLIK.COM

Quadient

Customer Service

WWW.QUADIENT.COM

Qualtrics

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.QUALTRICS.COM

Radisys

Customer Service

WWW.RADISYS.COM

Redpoint Global

Customer Service,

Marketing

WWW.REDPOINTGLOBAL.COM

Reltio

Marketing

WWW.RELTIO.COM

Replicant

Customer Service

WWW.REPLICANT.COM

Retain.ai

Customer Service

WWW.RETAIN.AI

RingCentral

Customer Service

WWW.RINGCENTRAL.COM

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.SALESFORCE.COM

SAP

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.SAP.COM

SAS Institute

Marketing

WWW.SAS.COM

ServiceNow

Customer Service

WWW.SERVICENOW.COM

SmartAction

Customer Service

WWW.SMARTACTION.AI

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.SUGARCRM.COM

Talkdesk

Customer Service

WWW.TALKDESK.COM

Tamr

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.TAMR.COM

TeamSupport

Customer Service

WWW.TEAMSUPPORT.COM

Tethr

Customer Service

WWW.TETHR.COM

TrustSphere

Marketing,

Sales,

Customer Service

WWW.TRUSTSPHERE.COM

TTEC

Customer Service

WWW.TTEC.COM

Twilio

Customer Service

WWW.TWILIO.COM

UJET

Customer Service

WWW.UJET.CO

Uniphore

Customer Service

WWW.UNIPHORE.COM

Upland Software

Customer Service

WWW.UPLANDSOFTWARE.COM

USAN

Customer Service

WWW.USAN.COM

Validity

Marketing

WWW.VALIDITY.COM

Velocify

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.VELOCIFY.COM

Verint Systems

Customer Service

WWW.VERINT.COM

Vonage Business Solutions

Customer Service

WWW.VONAGE.COM

Zendesk

Customer Service

WWW.ZENDESK.COM

Zoho

Customer Service, Marketing,

Sales

WWW.ZOHO.COM

ZoomInfo

Marketing,

Sales

WWW.ZOOMINFO.COM