The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2025 CRM Top 100
Welcome to our seventh annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.
We’re now firmly in the artificial intelligence era, but that doesn’t mean companies have things completely figured out yet. And if there is a common thread that runs through the customer service, marketing, and sales realms this year and beyond, it is the challenge of making both technology (especially AI) and humans work for your business.
In customer service, for instance, the emergence of “agentic” AI raises the possibility of AI agents that can function autonomously, resolving service issues without human intervention. Yet context and access to customer sentiment could be lost in the process, which is why AI tools that provide supervisors and agents with real-time analytics are also a crucial part of the service equation. In marketing, striking the right balance is also critical: GenAI can be a tremendous help with content creation, but consumers have become savvier and can detect what’s too often missing in a marketing message: a human in the loop. And with sales, AI can help not just by automating routine tasks that take away from selling but also with the cadence of sales outreach and touchpoints. But only sales reps themselves can handle those all-important conversations with prospective buyers.
Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are helping their human counterparts solve service issues, craft targeted messages, and seal deals, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.
The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2025: Agentic AI Is Poised to Remake Self-Service
The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2025: Marketers Balance AI and the Human Touch
The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2025: Thanks to AI, Sales Roles and Platforms See an Expansion
The 2025 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales
8X8
Customer Service
www.8x8.com
Ada
Customer Service
www.ada.cx
Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com
Airship
Marketing
www.airship.com
Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
aws.amazon.com
Alvaria/Aspect Software
Customer Service
www.alvaria.com
Aquant
Customer Service
www.aquant.io
Balto Software
Customer Service
www.balto.ai
BlueConic
Marketing
www.blueconic.com
Boost AI
Customer Service
www.boost.ai/
Calabrio
Customer Service
www.calabrio.com
CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com
CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com
Cogito
Customer Service
www.cogitocorp.com
Cognigy
Customer Service
www.cognigy.com
Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com
Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing
www.Conversica.com
Coveo
Customer Service, Sales
www.coveo.com
Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.creatio.com
Cresta
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.cresta.com
CSG International
Customer Service
www.csgi.com
Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com
eGain
Customer Service, Sales
www.egain.com
Emplifi
Marketing, Sales
www.emplifi.io
Enghouse
Customer Service, Marketing
www.enghouseinteractive.com
Esker
Sales
http://www.esker.com
Five9
Customer Service
https://www.five9.com/
Forethought.ai
Customer Service
www.forethought.ai
Forsta
Customer Service, Marketing
www.forsta.com
Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.freshworks.com
Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com
Gladly Software
Customer Service, Marketing
www.gladly.com
Glia
Customer Service
www.glia.com
Google
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.google.com
Gryphon.ai
Customer Service
www.gryphon.ai
Highspot
Customer Service
www.highspot.com
HubSpot
Marketing, Sales
www.hubspot.com
IBM
Marketing, Sales
www.ibm.com
Informatica
Sales
www.informatica.com
InMoment
Customer Service
www.inmoment.com
InsideSales
Sales
www.insidesales.com
Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com
Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com
Intouch Insight
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com
Keap
Sales
www.keap.com
Khoros
Customer Service, Marketing
www.khoros.com
Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai
Leadspace
Sales
www.leadspace.com
LeanData
Marketing, Sales
www.leandata.com
LinkedIn
Marketing, Sales
www.linkedin.com
LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com
LiveRamp
Marketing
www.liveramp.com
Lucidworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.lucidworks.com
Mailchimp (Intuit)
Marketing, Sales
www.mailchimp.com
Medallia
Customer Service
www.medallia.com
Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.microsoft.com
Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com
Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com
NGDATA
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.ngdata.com
NICE
Customer Service
www.nice.com
Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai
OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com
Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com
Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com
Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.oracle.com
Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pega.com
PipelinerCRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com
Poly.ai
CustomerService
www.poly.ai
Qlik
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qlik.com
Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.qualtrics.com
Radial
Sales
www.radial.com
Redpoint Global
Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com
Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.com
RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral
Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.salesforce.com
SAP
Marketing, Sales
www.sap.com
SAS Institute
Marketing
www.sas.com
ServiceNow
Customer Service
www.servicenow.com
Simon Data
Marketing
www.simondata.com
Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com
SoundHound AI (Amelia)
CustomerService
www.soundhound.com
Sprinklr
Customer Service, Marketing
www.sprinklr.com
Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.stellarelements.com
SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com
SurveyMonkey
Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com
Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com
TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com
TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com
Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com
UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx
Uniphore
Customer Service, Marketing
www.uniphore.com
Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com
USAN
Customer Service
www.usan.com
Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com
Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com
Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com
Yellow.AI
Service
www.yellow.ai
Zendesk
Customer Service
www.zendesk.com
Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.zoho.com
ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
www.zoominfo.com