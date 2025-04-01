-->

The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2025 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our seventh annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We’re now firmly in the artificial intelligence era, but that doesn’t mean companies have things completely figured out yet. And if there is a common thread that runs through the customer service, marketing, and sales realms this year and beyond, it is the challenge of making both technology (especially AI) and humans work for your business.

In customer service, for instance, the emergence of “agentic” AI raises the possibility of AI agents that can function autonomously, resolving service issues without human intervention. Yet context and access to customer sentiment could be lost in the process, which is why AI tools that provide supervisors and agents with real-time analytics are also a crucial part of the service equation. In marketing, striking the right balance is also critical: GenAI can be a tremendous help with content creation, but consumers have become savvier and can detect what’s too often missing in a marketing message: a human in the loop. And with sales, AI can help not just by automating routine tasks that take away from selling but also with the cadence of sales outreach and touchpoints. But only sales reps themselves can handle those all-important conversations with prospective buyers.

Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are helping their human counterparts solve service issues, craft targeted messages, and seal deals, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2025: Agentic AI Is Poised to Remake Self-Service

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2025: Marketers Balance AI and the Human Touch

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2025: Thanks to AI, Sales Roles and Platforms See an Expansion

The 2025 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales

8X8
Customer Service
www.8x8.com

Ada
Customer Service
www.ada.cx

Adobe
Marketing
www.adobe.com

Airship
Marketing
www.airship.com

Amazon Web Services
Customer Service
aws.amazon.com

Alvaria/Aspect Software
Customer Service
www.alvaria.com

Aquant
Customer Service
www.aquant.io

Balto Software
Customer Service
www.balto.ai

BlueConic
Marketing
www.blueconic.com

Boost AI
Customer Service
www.boost.ai/

Calabrio
Customer Service
www.calabrio.com

CallMiner
Customer Service
www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics
Customer Service, Marketing
www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cogito
Customer Service
www.cogitocorp.com

Cognigy
Customer Service
www.cognigy.com

Constant Contact
Marketing
www.constantcontact.com

Conversica
Customer Service, Marketing
www.Conversica.com

Coveo
Customer Service, Sales
www.coveo.com

Creatio
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.creatio.com

Cresta
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.cresta.com

CSG International
Customer Service
www.csgi.com

Dialpad
Customer Service
www.dialpad.com

eGain
Customer Service, Sales
www.egain.com

Emplifi
Marketing, Sales
www.emplifi.io

Enghouse
Customer Service, Marketing
www.enghouseinteractive.com

Esker
Sales
http://www.esker.com

Five9
Customer Service
https://www.five9.com/

Forethought.ai
Customer Service
www.forethought.ai

Forsta
Customer Service, Marketing
www.forsta.com

Freshworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.freshworks.com

Genesys
Customer Service
www.genesys.com

Gladly Software
Customer Service, Marketing
www.gladly.com

Glia
Customer Service
www.glia.com

Google
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.google.com

Gryphon.ai
Customer Service
www.gryphon.ai

Highspot
Customer Service
www.highspot.com

HubSpot
Marketing, Sales
www.hubspot.com

IBM
Marketing, Sales
www.ibm.com

Informatica
Sales
www.informatica.com

InMoment
Customer Service
www.inmoment.com

InsideSales
Sales
www.insidesales.com

Interactions
Customer Service
www.interactions.com

Intercom
Customer Service
www.intercom.com

Intouch Insight
Marketing
www.intouchinsight.com

Keap
Sales
www.keap.com

Khoros
Customer Service, Marketing
www.khoros.com

Kore.ai
Customer Service
www.kore.ai

Leadspace
Sales
www.leadspace.com

LeanData
Marketing, Sales
www.leandata.com

LinkedIn
Marketing, Sales
www.linkedin.com

LivePerson
Customer Service
www.liveperson.com

LiveRamp
Marketing
www.liveramp.com

Lucidworks
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.lucidworks.com

Mailchimp (Intuit)
Marketing, Sales
www.mailchimp.com

Medallia
Customer Service
www.medallia.com

Microsoft
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.microsoft.com

Movate
Customer Service
www.movate.com

Nextiva
Customer Service
www.nextiva.com

NGDATA
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.ngdata.com

NICE
Customer Service
www.nice.com

Observe.AI
Customer Service
www.observe.ai

OneMagnify
Marketing
www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely
Marketing
www.optimizely.com

Optimove
Marketing
www.optimove.com

Oracle
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.oracle.com

Pegasystems
Customer Service, Marketing
www.pega.com

PipelinerCRM
Sales
www.pipelinersales.com

Poly.ai
CustomerService
www.poly.ai

Qlik
Customer Service, Marketing
www.qlik.com

Qualtrics
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.qualtrics.com

Radial
Sales
www.radial.com

Redpoint Global
Marketing
www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant
Customer Service
www.replicant.com

RingCentral
Customer Service
www.ringcentral

Salesforce
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.salesforce.com

SAP
Marketing, Sales
www.sap.com

SAS Institute
Marketing
www.sas.com

ServiceNow
Customer Service
www.servicenow.com

Simon Data
Marketing
www.simondata.com

Sisense
Marketing
www.sisense.com

SoundHound AI (Amelia)
CustomerService
www.soundhound.com

Sprinklr
Customer Service, Marketing
www.sprinklr.com

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.stellarelements.com

SugarCRM
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.sugarcrm.com

SurveyMonkey
Marketing
www.surveymonkey.com

Talkdesk
Customer Service
www.talkdesk.com

TeamSupport
Customer Service
www.teamsupport.com

TTEC
Customer Service
www.ttec.com

Twilio
Customer Service
www.twilio.com

UJET
Customer Service
www.ujet.cx

Uniphore
Customer Service, Marketing
www.uniphore.com

Upland Software
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.uplandsoftware.com

USAN
Customer Service
www.usan.com

Verint
Customer Service
www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)
Customer Service
www.vonage.com

Xactly
Sales
www.xactlycorp.com

Yellow.AI
Service
www.yellow.ai

Zendesk
Customer Service
www.zendesk.com

Zoho
Customer Service, Marketing, Sales
www.zoho.com

ZoomInfo
Marketing, Sales
www.zoominfo.com

