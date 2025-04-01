The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2025 CRM Top 100

Welcome to our seventh annual “CRM Top 100” issue, where we highlight the hottest trends and technologies in the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales—as well as the 100 leading providers.

We’re now firmly in the artificial intelligence era, but that doesn’t mean companies have things completely figured out yet. And if there is a common thread that runs through the customer service, marketing, and sales realms this year and beyond, it is the challenge of making both technology (especially AI) and humans work for your business.

In customer service, for instance, the emergence of “agentic” AI raises the possibility of AI agents that can function autonomously, resolving service issues without human intervention. Yet context and access to customer sentiment could be lost in the process, which is why AI tools that provide supervisors and agents with real-time analytics are also a crucial part of the service equation. In marketing, striking the right balance is also critical: GenAI can be a tremendous help with content creation, but consumers have become savvier and can detect what’s too often missing in a marketing message: a human in the loop. And with sales, AI can help not just by automating routine tasks that take away from selling but also with the cadence of sales outreach and touchpoints. But only sales reps themselves can handle those all-important conversations with prospective buyers.

Click the links below for our in-depth coverage of how AI and related technologies are helping their human counterparts solve service issues, craft targeted messages, and seal deals, and check out our list of the top 100 vendors that are helping to make this all happen.

The Top Customer Service Trends and Technologies for 2025: Agentic AI Is Poised to Remake Self-Service

The Top Marketing Trends and Technologies for 2025: Marketers Balance AI and the Human Touch

The Top Sales Trends and Technologies for 2025: Thanks to AI, Sales Roles and Platforms See an Expansion

The 2025 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales

8X8

Customer Service

www.8x8.com

Ada

Customer Service

www.ada.cx

Adobe

Marketing

www.adobe.com

Airship

Marketing

www.airship.com

Amazon Web Services

Customer Service

aws.amazon.com

Alvaria/Aspect Software

Customer Service

www.alvaria.com

Aquant

Customer Service

www.aquant.io

Balto Software

Customer Service

www.balto.ai

BlueConic

Marketing

www.blueconic.com

Boost AI

Customer Service

www.boost.ai/

Calabrio

Customer Service

www.calabrio.com

CallMiner

Customer Service

www.callminer.com

CallTrackingMetrics

Customer Service, Marketing

www.calltrackingmetrics.com

Cogito

Customer Service

www.cogitocorp.com

Cognigy

Customer Service

www.cognigy.com

Constant Contact

Marketing

www.constantcontact.com

Conversica

Customer Service, Marketing

www.Conversica.com

Coveo

Customer Service, Sales

www.coveo.com

Creatio

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.creatio.com

Cresta

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.cresta.com

CSG International

Customer Service

www.csgi.com

Dialpad

Customer Service

www.dialpad.com

eGain

Customer Service, Sales

www.egain.com

Emplifi

Marketing, Sales

www.emplifi.io

Enghouse

Customer Service, Marketing

www.enghouseinteractive.com

Esker

Sales

http://www.esker.com

Five9

Customer Service

https://www.five9.com/

Forethought.ai

Customer Service

www.forethought.ai

Forsta

Customer Service, Marketing

www.forsta.com

Freshworks

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.freshworks.com

Genesys

Customer Service

www.genesys.com

Gladly Software

Customer Service, Marketing

www.gladly.com

Glia

Customer Service

www.glia.com

Google

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.google.com

Gryphon.ai

Customer Service

www.gryphon.ai

Highspot

Customer Service

www.highspot.com

HubSpot

Marketing, Sales

www.hubspot.com

IBM

Marketing, Sales

www.ibm.com

Informatica

Sales

www.informatica.com

InMoment

Customer Service

www.inmoment.com

InsideSales

Sales

www.insidesales.com

Interactions

Customer Service

www.interactions.com

Intercom

Customer Service

www.intercom.com

Intouch Insight

Marketing

www.intouchinsight.com

Keap

Sales

www.keap.com

Khoros

Customer Service, Marketing

www.khoros.com

Kore.ai

Customer Service

www.kore.ai

Leadspace

Sales

www.leadspace.com

LeanData

Marketing, Sales

www.leandata.com

LinkedIn

Marketing, Sales

www.linkedin.com

LivePerson

Customer Service

www.liveperson.com

LiveRamp

Marketing

www.liveramp.com

Lucidworks

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.lucidworks.com

Mailchimp (Intuit)

Marketing, Sales

www.mailchimp.com

Medallia

Customer Service

www.medallia.com

Microsoft

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.microsoft.com

Movate

Customer Service

www.movate.com

Nextiva

Customer Service

www.nextiva.com

NGDATA

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.ngdata.com

NICE

Customer Service

www.nice.com

Observe.AI

Customer Service

www.observe.ai

OneMagnify

Marketing

www.onemagnify.com

Optimizely

Marketing

www.optimizely.com

Optimove

Marketing

www.optimove.com

Oracle

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.oracle.com

Pegasystems

Customer Service, Marketing

www.pega.com

PipelinerCRM

Sales

www.pipelinersales.com

Poly.ai

CustomerService

www.poly.ai

Qlik

Customer Service, Marketing

www.qlik.com

Qualtrics

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.qualtrics.com

Radial

Sales

www.radial.com

Redpoint Global

Marketing

www.redpointglobal.com

Replicant

Customer Service

www.replicant.com

RingCentral

Customer Service

www.ringcentral

Salesforce

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.salesforce.com

SAP

Marketing, Sales

www.sap.com

SAS Institute

Marketing

www.sas.com

ServiceNow

Customer Service

www.servicenow.com

Simon Data

Marketing

www.simondata.com

Sisense

Marketing

www.sisense.com

SoundHound AI (Amelia)

CustomerService

www.soundhound.com

Sprinklr

Customer Service, Marketing

www.sprinklr.com

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.stellarelements.com

SugarCRM

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.sugarcrm.com

SurveyMonkey

Marketing

www.surveymonkey.com

Talkdesk

Customer Service

www.talkdesk.com

TeamSupport

Customer Service

www.teamsupport.com

TTEC

Customer Service

www.ttec.com

Twilio

Customer Service

www.twilio.com

UJET

Customer Service

www.ujet.cx

Uniphore

Customer Service, Marketing

www.uniphore.com

Upland Software

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.uplandsoftware.com

USAN

Customer Service

www.usan.com

Verint

Customer Service

www.verint.com

Vonage (Ericsson)

Customer Service

www.vonage.com

Xactly

Sales

www.xactlycorp.com

Yellow.AI

Service

www.yellow.ai

Zendesk

Customer Service

www.zendesk.com

Zoho

Customer Service, Marketing, Sales

www.zoho.com

ZoomInfo

Marketing, Sales

www.zoominfo.com