The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

There are at least two things our Leaders categories have in common: They are all marked by healthy growth, and artificial intelligence figures prominently in all of them. Those two things are probably related. Whether it’s helping to solve issues or ferreting out insights that lead to more satisfied customers, AI is making CRM tools more vital and valuable, and buyers are responding.

As in recent years, the analysts who chose our Industry Leaders for 2025 followed a simple formula: If they had to recommend a CRM solution—whether an enterprise suite, contact center infrastructure, or a customer data platform—to a client, what would they choose, and why? The analysts gave us their top five picks in 11 important categories, and the results show a thriving industry that can adjust to big change, like that brought by AI, on the fly. Speaking of change, we’ve introduced a new category this year—customer journey orchestration—that points to the increasing role of AI and automation. As always, you’ll see a lot of familiar faces but also a few new ones. We're proud to honor our Industry Leaders for 2025.

But before we get to our Leaders, a quick word of thanks to our analysts. We would not be able to compile our annual awards issue without the ongoing support of the CRM industry’s vast community of analysts and consultants. This year’s panel included the following:

Max Ball, principal analyst at Forrester Research;

Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting;

Paul Greenberg, founder of the 56 Group;

Andy Hayler, co-founder and CEO of the Information Difference;

Ian Jacobs, vice president and lead analyst at Opus Research;

Brent Leary, founder and managing partner of CRM Essentials;

Kate Leggett, vice president and principal analyst at

Forrester Research;

Laurie McCabe, partner and cofounder of SMB Group;

Sheila McGee-Smith, president of McGee-Smith Analytics;

Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research; and

Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir

Read on for their picks for the 2025 Industry Leaders—spanning customer service, marketing, and sales—below.

