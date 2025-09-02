The Best Enterprise CRM Suite: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The Market

Grand View Research valued the worldwide market for CRM solutions at $73.4 billion at the end of 2024 and projects it to reach $163.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 14.6 percent.

The hyper-personalization of customer service, use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and implementation of robust social media customer service are among the major factors driving the market growth.

Large enterprises accounted for the majority of market share (59.9 percent) in 2024, according to Grand View, which noted that they’ve already made the kind of investment in IT infrastructure needed to support CRM initiatives.

And while the cloud is the preferred deployment model today (with a revenue share of 58.2 percent in 2024), larger enterprises are still clinging to on-premises technologies, the research firm found. This is due to the increasing demand for data privacy, as larger enterprises are more likely to have business-critical information stored on their servers for enhanced data protection.

The firm also found that large enterprises are seeking CRM software that incorporates artificial intelligence and analytics to increase workforce efficiency and reduce manual work through automation.

The Top Five

Microsoft has maintained category leadership when it comes to integration, and it has only gotten stronger in that area. The software giant’s enterprise Dynamics CRM package is a “uniquely unified suite of CRM, collaboration, productivity, and back-office applications” that share common data, insights, and tooling, according to Kate Leggett, a vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research. But more than that, Microsoft offers “apps that adapt to the way that CRM users want to work,” whether that’s in Teams, Outlook, or their CRM, she says. Plus, Microsoft is redefining CRM through AI. The 2025 update brings Copilot into Dynamics’ sales, customer service, and other apps, and users can even build custom agents and workflows.

Oracle has reimagined its suite of CRM products for enterprise B2B customers, and analysts took notice. Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir, maintains that Oracle’s solution “is particularly attractive for enterprise customers that can leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) to support data-driven customer interactions across marketing, sales, and service.

Pegasystems has repositioned itself in recent months with deep verticalized workflows catered to specific industries, like financial services, insurance, and healthcare, and it supports complex processes not limited to the front office. But its CRM suite is still a provider of full-fledged marketing, sales, and customer service applications. In fact, Leggett says that Pega is “uniquely well-positioned for the new era of CRM,” which will be governed by AI, low-code platforms, real-time decisioning, customer profiles updated in real time, and seamless transitions between AI and live agents.

Salesforce has seen its stock prices (sold, not by chance, under the stock market symbol CRM) decline sharply recently and has substantially underperformed the larger market, but CRM buyers don’t make purchasing decisions based on Wall Street projections. Leggett calls Salesforce’s enterprise CRM system “a complete portfolio of CRM suite applications for both B2B and B2C engagement.” Wettemann maintains that Salesforce’s continued investment in AI and Agentforce, as well as in its sales, service, marketing, and commerce capabilities, deliver value for enterprise customers.

Zoho continues to go upmarket and add capabilities to appeal to more enterprise customers, Wettemann says. And as it does, it is taking a different approach, allowing individual teams to configure their own CRM and data workflows. It’s also embedding Zia, its proprietary large language model, into almost everything, and combining components from its many apps into a single solution.

Niche Players

ServiceNow has a renewed focus on CRM, but its lack of a robust marketing product is holding it back. In fact, Leggett calls its marketing approach “lightweight,” which is preventing it from being a full CRM provider. Paul Greenberg, founder of the 56 Group, agrees, noting that ServiceNow, while a strong contender on many fronts, lacks marketing functionality and is relatively new to the sales side of CRM. Also not quite fully there yet, Creatio continues to move upmarket and provide more capabilities for AI and automation across the front and back office.