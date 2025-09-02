The Best Marketing Automation: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The Market

Grand View Research valued the global marketing automation software market at $6.7 billion in 2024 and expects it to reach $15.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 15.3 percent.

The category, which includes tools for campaign management and optimization, channel selection, audience segmentation, personalization, lead scoring and nurturing, reporting and analytics, and more, is being challenged by dramatic shifts in consumer behavior toward traditional marketing outreach. Consumers have changed how they research products and services before purchasing and have found ways to avoid marketing messages, choosing instead to get information on search engines, blogs, and social media sites. Thus, providing an opportunity to build stronger relationships with consumers through positive experiences is expected to be the edge that marketers need.

The Top Five

Adobe/Marketo Engage, which focuses on helping B2B marketing teams orchestrate complex customer journeys, has the capabilities, pricing, and packaging to support customers of all sizes, but its true strength comes from its extensible data model that enables users to bring data from a wide variety of sources into the product, according to our analysts.

In a survey of IT decision makers. Futurum Intelligence found recently that HubSpot’s Marketing Hub is the second most widely used marketing automation platform, with 34.4 percent of those surveyed indicating that they have used it. Many analysts see it as the go-to marketing automation tool for a number of reasons, not least of which is its deep integration with the business tools that marketers use every day. Others like its tracking, attribution, reporting, analytics, and contact management capabilities; its user-friendliness; and its ability to create and publish content across channels. Still others recognized the company for expanding AI across its platform, having recently introduced a content assistant for generating content, a blog post generator, and a chat assistant.

For organizations with more than $25 billion in annual revenue, Oracle has the largest share of the marketing automation market, according to Futurum Intelligence, which it says reflects the need of the largest organizations to purchase applications built to run on a highly scalable platform like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to accommodate a high volume of inbound and outbound activity. The Oracle marketing automation suite stands out for many because of its broad focus on helping users orchestrate multichannel marketing campaigns across buying journeys and customer use cases.

Based on Futurum’s research, Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud software was the most frequently used marketing automation solution, capturing nearly 50 percent of the total market, prompting the firm to say definitively that Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the market leader across companies of all sizes. A major selling point for Salesforce is its ability to draw on the strengths of Data Cloud and AI, but also a wealth of acquired talent and technologies. “As Salesforce continues to add organic capabilities and bring acquired ones onto the common core Salesforce platform, customers have access to a broad set of tools that can leverage Data Cloud for intelligence automation,” says Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir. Its other strengths include the ability to generate and capture prospect and account engagement and connect it to sales and service platforms and its AI-based approach to campaign design and intelligence.

Zoho has by far the smallest share of the marketing automation market, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in reach and robustness. “Zoho continues to deliver on core marketing capabilities and marketing-adjacent capabilities like events management,” Wettemann says. The platform, analysts say, offers a lot of value if you are committed to working primarily within the Zoho ecosystem; it brings lead management, multichannel outreach, journey orchestration, and analytics into one cohesive platform. The platform covers most marketers’ needs either natively or through CRM integrations, the analysts add, and it has a strong value proposition, particularly for small and midsize businesses. Other notable traits include its flexible product packages, social media capabilities, and ability to help businesses streamline and manage their marketing across email, web, social, and SMS.