The Best Business Intelligence/Analytics: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The Market

Fortune Business Insights valued the global business intelligence market at $32 billion in 2024 and expects it to grow from $34.8 billion this year to $63.2 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 8.9 percent.

The research firm defines business intelligence as the technical and procedural infrastructure that stores, gathers, and evaluates the data generated through an organization’s activities. It encompasses data collection, process analysis, data mining, descriptive analysis, and performance benchmarking. It involves tools and techniques to transform raw data into actionable insights, helping organizations understand their past performance, monitor current trends, and predict future outcomes.

The increasing focus of organizations on strategic decision making and insights is driving the demand for these solutions. But that demand is starting to wane, according to Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst of Constellation Research. “We aren’t seeing demand for stand-alone [analytics] vs. integrated and embedded into CRM systems,” he says. “And revenue intelligence software is rapidly encroaching in this space.”

The Top Five

While many business intelligence/analytics vendors lock users into their walled gardens, Domo is different. It provides a central hub, boasting more than 1,000 prebuilt connectors to cloud systems, on-premises databases, and proprietary applications. Its ability to embed BI features into third-party apps and portals is unrivaled, Gartner noted recently. Similarly, its Cloud Amplifier allows businesses to query data directly in their cloud data warehouses, providing flexibility without costly data migration. Analysts also liked Domo’s capacity-based pricing and role-based personalization features.

With its Looker BI and analytics platform, Google is unique in supporting both on-premises and cross-cloud deployments, unlike its fellow hyperscalers. The search engine giant also excels in platform governance and administration, its robust open architecture, its semantic layer, and a simple, predictable pricing model that lets users scale up as their modeling and analytics needs evolve. Analysts also hailed Google’s significant investment in integrating Looker with its BigQuery cloud data warehouse, Workspace productivity and collaboration tools, and Gemini AI assistant.

Microsoft’s Power BI holds an unmatched, nearly ubiquitous market presence driven by deep, seamless integration with Microsoft Fabric and the entire Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Analysts also note that Power BI offers some of the sleekest data visualizations on the market, and now that the Copilot AI assistant has been added to Power BI, Microsoft has increased productivity, usability, and accessibility within its data and analytics workflows, “Power BI continues to be a strong offering with high usability,” says Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir.

Salesforce Tableau has long been the gold standard in business intelligence for its intuitive, visual analytics, ease of use, and sleek interface. The platform is making a leap forward with Tableau Next, which integrates agentic AI to steer the journey from raw data to actionable insight directly within typical CRM workflows. And Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Waii, a natural language-to-SQL platform provider, could enable users to simply request visualizations. “With Tableau Next for data visualization, Einstein analy­tics, and its prebuilt dashboard and analytics capabilities with solutions like Customer Signals Intelligence, Salesforce is solidifying its position of strength as an analytics provider,” Wettemann stresses. Salesforce also wins analyst praise for its data preparation tooling, automated insights, strong user community, and connections to Salesforce Data Cloud.

Zoho entered the business intelligence and analytics space in 2009 with its release of Zoho Reports. Now available under the Zoho Analytics moniker, the product has steadily and quietly been gaining market share, fueled largely by its lower cost. Zoho has also been scoring points with customers and analysts for its proficiency in data preparation, embedded analytics, simple and straightforward visualizations, domain-specific capabilities, and use of the Zia AI assistant.

Niche Player

Since its early days, Sisense has focused on infusing analytics everywhere, making BI accessible to all users. To that end, the company has gained accolades for its conversational interface, ability to handle a lot of data from a myriad of sources, customizable platform, and ability to embed analytics directly into a variety of applications and workflows.