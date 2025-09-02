The Best Customer Journey Orchestration Solution: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The Market

Customer journey orchestration is a system for companies to design and manage the various customer interactions across multiple touchpoints, leveraging data analytics and real-time insights to create personalized, seamless experiences.

It’s a market that Dimension Market Research values at $12.5 billion this year and expects to grow at a compound annual rate of 24 percent through 2034, when it will reach $86.8 billion.

The sector is being propelled by the need for businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences across channels, with artificial intelligence fueling real-time data processing and predictive analytics, facilitating more responsive and adaptive customer interactions. Another key component of this segment is customer journey mapping, which enables companies to visualize the end-to-end customer journey to identify pain points and enhancement opportunities.

The Top Five

Adobe connects customer identities and interactions across channels and devices for fast, holistic analyses. Industry experts note that its customer journey analytics and orchestration tools, largely contained within its Experience Cloud, come with powerful, flexible data frameworks that enable users to ingest, process, and unify all types of customer data for analysis in seconds. This unified view of digital and offline interactions enables users to explore and optimize the full customer journey, supported by generative artificial intelligence.

Genesys entered the customer journey space in 2021 and then acquired Pointillist, pairing the stand-alone platform with the native journey orchestration capabilities available on Genesys Cloud. Analysts have said that the resulting customer journey orchestration platform is uniquely designed to deliver personalized experiences across all touchpoints. Among the features that have captured the most attention are AI-driven predictive routing based on customer intent, real-time analytics and reporting to monitor journey performance and identify areas for improvement, integration with contact center solutions, and a scalable architecture. “Genesys’ customer journey orchestration helps customers get what they want while reducing the cost to serve them and increasing agent efficiency,” observes Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir.

Though HubSpot doesn’t offer one product that is exclusively designed for customer journey orchestration, its marketing, sales, and service platforms include powerful journey orchestration components, according to several analysts, who note that users can leverage HubSpot’s robust CRM and marketing automation tools to generate insights, create tailored customer journeys, and guide content personalization efforts. Also noteworthy are HubSpot’s intuitive interface, customer segmentation tools, drag-and-drop journey builder, and behavioral triggers and automation workflows for delivering timely and relevant communications.

Medallia moved into the journey orchestration market when it acquired Thunderhead in July 2024, and in doing so rolled up a broad, rich platform that allows companies to build interactive journey flows, visualizations, and more. Within that platform, notable features are real-time decisioning, multichannel feedback management, cross-channel and real-time data fusion, action management features for prioritizing and implementing improvements based on customer feedback, integrations with CRM systems and other data sources, access controls, collaboration tools, and end-to-end journey mapping. Such visibility allows businesses to segment customers based on their behaviors, preferences, sentiment, pain points, and needs, enabling personalized and relevant interactions at every stage of their journeys.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a legacy solution with robust journey orchestration features, but that’s not Salesforce’s only foray into the customer journey space. In February, Salesforce expanded its AI-driven journey orchestration in Customer 360, enhancing real-time predictive engagement to optimize customer interactions across touchpoints. Beyond that, Salesforce considers customer journey orchestration integral to its CRM solutions. Among Salesforce’s key features are a unified customer data platform, AI-powered predictive analytics for identifying trends and opportunities in customer behavior, a journey builder, multichannel engagement capabilities, integration with Salesforce CRM, and the AppExchange marketplace, which can extend functionality to third-party applications.

Niche Player

Since its 2021 acquisition of Kitewheel, CSG has stayed at the forefront of the journey orchestration space, with data integration, identity privacy, and impact analysis as core strengths. The vendor also stands out for its orchestration maturity model, sector-specific design, and real-time analysis.