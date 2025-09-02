The Best Contact Center Interaction Analytics: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The Market

Grand View Research valued the worldwide contact center interaction analytics market at $1.9 billion last year and expects it to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 20.5 percent. The market, it said, is “experiencing substantial growth,” driven by increasing demand for improved customer experience.

Indeed, businesses are feeling the pressure to provide excellent customer service, driving the need for analytics to understand and improve customer interactions, according to Grand View, which reports that the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence into contact center analytics is enhancing capabilities and efficiency.

Also propelling the industry is the need for real-time and predictive insights that allow businesses to address issues and improve customer experiences promptly, before small problems become crises.

The Top Five

While other vendors that started in the contact center analytics space have branched out, CallMiner has largely stayed true to its roots, which has allowed it to deliver what Ian Jacobs, vice president and lead analyst at Opus Research, calls “unmatched depth and accuracy across topic modeling and behavior classification.” But the company’s appeal goes beyond that. Calling it a “great fit for brands with analytics-heavy workflows,” Jacobs notes that CallMiner’s agentic AI and AI assist interfaces let analysts surface insights quickly, while its “more intuitive approach opens up insights to a broader swath of the enterprise.”

Unlike the other top vendors in contact center analytics, Cresta could qualify as a startup, but already its “relentless innovation establishes it as a force to be reckoned with in the conversation intelligence market,” Forrester Research concluded recently. Jacobs says that Cresta’s “constant stream of fresh ideas makes it a force to watch in conversation intelligence,” adding that it also “seems to always be rolling out new generative AI tools ahead of the pack.”

As the focus of contact center interaction analytics has turned to unstructured voice data, Genesys “has done an excellent job here,” says Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. Its Genesys Cloud AI includes a broad range of capabilities, including conversational, predictive, and generative AI insights from across multiple channels; call management; workforce engagement; agent performance monitoring; and quality assurance. Hayley Sutherland, research manager for knowledge discovery and conversational AI at IDC, said recently that “the breadth of offerings from Genesys and their overall ease of use have the potential to help more companies unlock the value of their conversational data to gain critical insights about customer and employee experiences.”

Like Genesys, NiCE is great at helping companies get the most from their data, according to McGee-Smith. But, she points out, NiCE has the added benefit of having recently acquired Cognigy for $955 million. “Some of [Cognigy’s] interaction-level data is impressive,” she says. Analysts also hail NiCE as a leader in developing AI-driven analytics technologies, highlighted by its recent launch of Topic AI—which automatically structures and analyzes 100 percent of interaction data using generative AI and years of CX data—and its new customer journey analytics. With among the industry’s deepest bench of offerings, NiCE can drive business value by enhancing decision making, improving agent productivity, enhancing customer experience, and providing insights throughout the enterprise, analysts say.

Verint has shifted a lot of its attention to automation with dozens of bots for a wide array of contact center tasks, but it still maintains a strong analytics backbone. Jacobs says that the company offers “a rich and broad suite of tools,” but has really begun to shine in desktop analytics. Verint’s Desktop and Process Analytics “captures real-time activity directly from the agent’s desktop, revealing exactly how agents interact with tools, apps, and processes during a call,” he says.

Niche Player

Though Invoca was originally built for revenue teams, its analytics has only recently been optimized for support operations, Jacobs says. “Its new quality dashboards, sentiment analytics, [contact center-as-a-service] integrations, and case outcome correlations have made it a real contender for brands looking for service- and support-oriented analytics, not just sales,” he says.