The Top News Stories of 2023
It seemed that in 2023, artificial intelligence (or more specifically, generative AI) captured all the headlines. In the CRM world, technology vendors scrambled to create their own large language models or integrate the technology from other vendors into their own software. Once a vendor came out with a generative AI solution, end users scrambled to see how they could incorporate it into their customer service, sales, and marketing operations. And, as the following list of the top 10 news stories of 2023 on DestinationCRM.com (compiled using our own internal metrics) would indicate, all an article needed to do was mention genAI and it captured the attention of plenty of readers.
G2 Reports Explosive Chatbot Growth
Gartner: Customer Data and Analytics Top Customer Service Priorities in 2023
Salesforce Goes All in on GPT with Einstein GPT
Adobe Rolls Out Firefly Generative AI
Customers Still Prefer Voice Support
10 Ways Generative AI Can Improve Customer Experiences
Verint Speakers Urge Automation to Close the Customer Engagement Gap
NICE's CX Head Doubles Down on Automation and AI at Interactions
Pega iNspire Speakers See AI Becoming More Pervasive
Gartner Puts Generative AI at the Peak of Inflated Expectations
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned