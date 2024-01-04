The Top News Stories of 2023

It seemed that in 2023, artificial intelligence (or more specifically, generative AI) captured all the headlines. In the CRM world, technology vendors scrambled to create their own large language models or integrate the technology from other vendors into their own software. Once a vendor came out with a generative AI solution, end users scrambled to see how they could incorporate it into their customer service, sales, and marketing operations. And, as the following list of the top 10 news stories of 2023 on DestinationCRM.com (compiled using our own internal metrics) would indicate, all an article needed to do was mention genAI and it captured the attention of plenty of readers.

G2 Reports Explosive Chatbot Growth

Gartner: Customer Data and Analytics Top Customer Service Priorities in 2023

Salesforce Goes All in on GPT with Einstein GPT

Adobe Rolls Out Firefly Generative AI

Customers Still Prefer Voice Support

10 Ways Generative AI Can Improve Customer Experiences

Verint Speakers Urge Automation to Close the Customer Engagement Gap

NICE's CX Head Doubles Down on Automation and AI at Interactions

Pega iNspire Speakers See AI Becoming More Pervasive

Gartner Puts Generative AI at the Peak of Inflated Expectations