InMoment Adds to XI Platform

InMoment has added artificial intelligence, analytics, reputation and review management, and mobile app and microsurvey integration capabilities to its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform.

"Today, it's not good enough to just know what customers say about your brand or even to be able to understand what they think and feel. Companies looking to win the battle over customer experience will need to be able to predict how they will respond to products, services, or interactions in the future in order to prioritize initiatives that have the highest impact to the business," said Sandeep Garg, chief product officer of InMoment, in a statement. "We continue to invest in integrated applications, sophisticated AI-powered technology, and predictive analytics to deliver an integrated CX solution that connects the needs of the customer and the business to facilitate the next generation of experiences."

Enhancements to the XI Platform include the following:

Intent Detection: Leveraging advanced AI functionality acquired through the Lexalytics acquisition, a predictive text analytics model gives insight into customer intent.

Frontline Coaching and Prioritization: This AI text analytics model uses text and visual signals to identify the top five positive and negative impacts on business metrics at the location level.

Impact Predictor: This key driver analysis tool enables teams to run multiple predictive simulations on drivers of performance to determine the impact a project will have on a business.

Human-Assisted AI Tagging: Using natural language processing and understanding for creating text tags that train machine learning models to identify emergent and brand-specific themes to immediately uncover and anticipate customer interests and needs.

Social and Reputation Management: Following the recent acquisition of ReviewTrackers, the XI application now supports SSO and API access to integrate social review data with voice of the customer (VoC) feedback for a seamless side-by-side view of both structured and unstructured data, the competitive landscape, proprietary industry benchmarks, and more.

Digital and Mobile App Integration to deliver native microsurveys in their mobile apps and view results alongside Google Play and Apple Store reviews in one seamless reporting experience.

Additional product enhancements and updates include 41 self-serve and language-specific capabilities enabled to build and deploy surveys within the XI Platform.