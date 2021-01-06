InMoment Acquires Digital Feedback Solutions Provider Wootric

Customer experience management solutions provider InMoment has acquired Wootric, a provider of digital feedback systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wootric technology lets companies collect customer and employee feedback at all key touchpoints using emerging behavior-science-based micro surveys and do-it-yourself functionality supplemented with intelligence from the Wootric Eligibility Engine. InMoment will incorporate that technology into its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform.

The combination of Wootric and InMoment brings a self-serve, scalable, and always-on digital sensing capability with customer journey analytics to InMoment's offerings. It will allow companies to expand their digital signals from any interaction point, including product and in-app, without sending customers into offline survey channels.