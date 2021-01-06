InMoment Acquires Digital Feedback Solutions Provider Wootric
Customer experience management solutions provider InMoment has acquired Wootric, a provider of digital feedback systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wootric technology lets companies collect customer and employee feedback at all key touchpoints using emerging behavior-science-based micro surveys and do-it-yourself functionality supplemented with intelligence from the Wootric Eligibility Engine. InMoment will incorporate that technology into its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform.
The combination of Wootric and InMoment brings a self-serve, scalable, and always-on digital sensing capability with customer journey analytics to InMoment's offerings. It will allow companies to expand their digital signals from any interaction point, including product and in-app, without sending customers into offline survey channels.
"Wootric has built a really smart approach to the digital experience problem, and as a result, they have become a market leader," said Andrew Joiner, InMoment's CEO, in a statement. "InMoment is highly engaged with top global businesses to help them achieve experience improvement from their efforts in a way that improves both the experience provided as well as the business results. The addition of Wootric technology into the XI Platform provides an exciting array of highly modern and scalable digital solutions that will help our clients lead in a new digital-first world."
"We created Wootric to disrupt aging feedback approaches by offering more flexibility, scale, and insights," said Deepa Subramanian, Wootric's CEO, in a statement. "Our rapid growth validates that businesses want our digital sensing offerings. Joining with InMoment creates a strong commercial platform that will expose more companies to this approach, and InMoment's disruptor mindset offers a perfect cultural fit for our company."
