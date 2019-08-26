CRM Magazine Names its 2019 Market Leaders

CRM magazine awarded its 18th annual CRM Market Awards in its September 2019 issue. The CRM Market Awards honor the leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies across nine categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named three industry individuals as Influential Leaders; six exceptionally innovative companies as Rising Stars; and three customer companies as Market Elites for their CRM technology deployments.

CRM magazine handed out a total of 66 awards for 2019. Of those, 54 were CRM Market Leader awards, which recognize the leading vendors across nine industry categories. In each category CRM recognizes one Market Winner, denoting the company receiving the highest overall score from our analysts across a number of judging criteria; four Market Leaders; and a One to Watch.

"In this, our 18th annual Market Leader Awards issue, many of the same companies that have led the industry for years continued to shine. A significant change this year, though, was the expansion of the market to accommodate many new vendors. With innovation progressing at speeds that were unimaginable only a few years ago, new vendors are cropping up all the time, and their influence is almost immediate," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine.

"On our leaderboards this year, we saw plenty of new vendors that have never appeared before. And even among industry stalwarts—companies that make the leaderboard every year without fail—some of those vendors gained spots in new market segments, having tailored their products to move up market, down market, or into new segments altogether," Klie said further. "We congratulate all of the companies mentioned in the awards featured this year."

CRM Market Leader Awards

Recipients of the CRM Market Leader Awards were determined through an extensive process that involves evaluations from industry analysts and consultants regarding product functionality, company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. These ratings are then run through a proprietary scoring algorithm that also takes into consideration recent company news, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, customer wins, and financial information.

Recipients of the 2019 CRM Market Awards are listed below in their respective categories and online:

Enterprise CRM Suite

Winner: Salesforce.com

Leaders: Bpm'online, Microsoft, Netsuite, Oracle

One to Watch: Pegasystems

Midmarket CRM Suite

Winner: Salesforce.com

Leaders: Bpm’online, Freshworks, Microsoft, Oracle

One to Watch: Zoho

Small-Business CRM Suite

Winner: Salesforce.com

Leaders: Copper, Keap (Infusionsoft), Microsoft, Zoho

One to Watch: SugarCRM

Sales Force Automation

Winner: Microsoft

Leaders: Bpm’online, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Zoho

One to Watch: Freshworks

Sales Performance Management

Winner: Oracle

Leaders: Microsoft, Salesforce.com, SalesLoft, Xactly

One to Watch: IBM

Marketing Automation

Winner: Salesforce.com

Leaders: Adobe, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesfusion (SugarCRM)

One to Watch: Keap (Infusionsoft)

Business Intelligence

Winner: Tableau Software

Leaders: Domo, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAS

One to Watch: Microsoft

Data Quality

Winner: Informatica

Leaders: Experian, Oracle, SAS, Syncsort (Trillium)

One to Watch: Information Builders

Consultancies

Winner: Capgemini

Leaders: Appirio (Wipro), Ernst & Young, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

One to Watch: Merkle

CRM magazine also named three Influential Leaders. They were the following:

Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM

Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group

Harbinder Khera co-founder and CEO of Mindmatrix

CRM magazine also named six Rising Stars. They were the following:

6sense

LiveRamp

Marchex

Movable Ink

Validity

Yext

This year, three customer companies won Market Elite awards for the outstanding results they achieved from their recent CRM technology deployments: