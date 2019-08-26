CRM Magazine Names its 2019 Market Leaders
CRM magazine awarded its 18th annual CRM Market Awards in its September 2019 issue. The CRM Market Awards honor the leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies across nine categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named three industry individuals as Influential Leaders; six exceptionally innovative companies as Rising Stars; and three customer companies as Market Elites for their CRM technology deployments.
CRM magazine handed out a total of 66 awards for 2019. Of those, 54 were CRM Market Leader awards, which recognize the leading vendors across nine industry categories. In each category CRM recognizes one Market Winner, denoting the company receiving the highest overall score from our analysts across a number of judging criteria; four Market Leaders; and a One to Watch.
"In this, our 18th annual Market Leader Awards issue, many of the same companies that have led the industry for years continued to shine. A significant change this year, though, was the expansion of the market to accommodate many new vendors. With innovation progressing at speeds that were unimaginable only a few years ago, new vendors are cropping up all the time, and their influence is almost immediate," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine.
"On our leaderboards this year, we saw plenty of new vendors that have never appeared before. And even among industry stalwarts—companies that make the leaderboard every year without fail—some of those vendors gained spots in new market segments, having tailored their products to move up market, down market, or into new segments altogether," Klie said further. "We congratulate all of the companies mentioned in the awards featured this year."
CRM Market Leader Awards
Recipients of the CRM Market Leader Awards were determined through an extensive process that involves evaluations from industry analysts and consultants regarding product functionality, company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. These ratings are then run through a proprietary scoring algorithm that also takes into consideration recent company news, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, customer wins, and financial information.
Recipients of the 2019 CRM Market Awards are listed below in their respective categories and online:
Enterprise CRM Suite
Winner: Salesforce.com
Leaders: Bpm'online, Microsoft, Netsuite, Oracle
One to Watch: Pegasystems
Midmarket CRM Suite
Winner: Salesforce.com
Leaders: Bpm’online, Freshworks, Microsoft, Oracle
One to Watch: Zoho
Small-Business CRM Suite
Winner: Salesforce.com
Leaders: Copper, Keap (Infusionsoft), Microsoft, Zoho
One to Watch: SugarCRM
Sales Force Automation
Winner: Microsoft
Leaders: Bpm’online, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Zoho
One to Watch: Freshworks
Sales Performance Management
Winner: Oracle
Leaders: Microsoft, Salesforce.com, SalesLoft, Xactly
One to Watch: IBM
Marketing Automation
Winner: Salesforce.com
Leaders: Adobe, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesfusion (SugarCRM)
One to Watch: Keap (Infusionsoft)
Business Intelligence
Winner: Tableau Software
Leaders: Domo, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAS
One to Watch: Microsoft
Data Quality
Winner: Informatica
Leaders: Experian, Oracle, SAS, Syncsort (Trillium)
One to Watch: Information Builders
Consultancies
Winner: Capgemini
Leaders: Appirio (Wipro), Ernst & Young, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services
One to Watch: Merkle
CRM magazine also named three Influential Leaders. They were the following:
- Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM
- Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group
- Harbinder Khera co-founder and CEO of Mindmatrix
CRM magazine also named six Rising Stars. They were the following:
- 6sense
- LiveRamp
- Marchex
- Movable Ink
- Validity
- Yext
This year, three customer companies won Market Elite awards for the outstanding results they achieved from their recent CRM technology deployments:
- Georgia Tech sees a spike in fan engagement with SalesLoft.
- JewelryTV improves its online availability with Riversand.
- Spalding scores big gains with Salesforce.com.