Genesys Doubles Down on Agentic AI at Xperience 2025

Artificial intelligence is "completely reshaping the way companies interact with their customers," and agentic AI is not just the future but the most transformational technology of our times, Genesys Chairman and CEO Tony Bates said today at his company's Xperience 2025 conference in Nashville, Tenn.

Agentic AI, Bates said, "has been a generational leap in AI in just a few short years."

The technology, he said further, is enabling full customer experience orchestration, which has been at the heart of Genesys' mission for a long time.

Experience orchestration is not based on one thing, but four things that Bates called "foundational pillars." They are automation, augmentation, personalization, and optimization.

Bates reiterated the levels of experience orchestration that he discussed at last year's Xperience event, Level 0 is when companies have no automation at all. Level 1 is when companies start with menu-based navigation. Level 2 is when companies employ pre-defined dialogue automation. Level 3 involves system-generated conversations, and at Level 4 companies start deploying agentic AI experience orchestration.

"The progress that has been made with AI is astounding, but you need to get to Level 5," which is characterized by fully universal agentic AI automation, Bates said.

To get there will require companies to make a few strategic shifts, including a move from applications to experiences, from metrics to outcomes, from thinking of AI as tools to thinking of AI as a teammate, and from point solutions to platforms, according to Bates, who said the Genesys CX Cloud is that one platform.

That platform, Bates added, received a serious boost following the $1.5 billion investment from Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Olivier Jouve, Genesys' executive vice president and chief product officer, called agentic AI "a seismic leap forward" in customer experience, noting that agentic AI is "not just about augmenting workforces but delivering proactive and deeply personalized experiences."

Agentic AI, he said further, has four components: goal orientation, contextual awareness, autonomous action, and adaptive reasoning, with stated goals of connecting to knowledge, pulling answers, and triggering workflows.

"With agentic AI, automation evolves into autonomy," Jouve said, noting that Genesys in the past year has added more than 150 advanced AI features. And it's not finished with AI yet.

Genesys at Xperience 2025 unveiled advanced agentic AI agents for the Genesys Cloud platform and enhancements to Genesys Cloud Copilots and Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents that will enable greater autonomy, contextual awareness, and built-in support for Agent2Agent collaboration (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Genesys' copilots and virtual agents are underpinned by Genesys Cloud AI Guides to deliver semi-autonomous agentic AI that works with people and other AI agents.

With native interoperability for A2A and MCP, organizations can use Copilots and Virtual Agent to trigger workflows, maintain context, and drive coordinated actions across ecosystems and enterprise systems. Powering these capabilities is the Genesys Cloud Event Data Platform (EDP), which brings data and analytics closer to customer interactions.

Genesys Cloud EDP helps deliver real-time, journey-aware insights at the source. This works alongside Genesys Cloud Journey Management to give organizations visibility into how customers move across touchpoints, enabling them to pinpoint what's working, address gaps and improve experiences through deepened personalization and stronger outcomes.

Genesys Cloud Copilots are AI agents for contact center employees. Delivered through a natural, conversational interface, each copilot can augment employee performance, automate routine tasks, and speed resolution times. Employees gain real-time guidance and insights to solve problems, detect anomalies, and identify risk.

Powered by modular AI Skills, these copilots operate semi-autonomously, making decisions and acting based on real-time context, user intent, and enterprise permissions. AI Skills, built in Genesys Cloud AI Studio, are extensible and adaptable, helping organizations do the following:

Push relevant data and automate steps in complex workflows.

Flag risks before escalation.

Free teams to focus on high-impact work.

Analytics Explorer, the first AI Skill that will be released at launch of the advanced Genesys Copilot suite, provides historical and real-time data and insights into performance metrics, agent activity, and trends in natural language.

Building on Genesys Cloud AI Studio and AI Guides, Genesys has also activated new capabilities within its customer-facing Virtual Agent. Organizations can now deliver rich conversations that help improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency through faster resolutions, broader language support and more natural interactions. Highlights include the following:

Support for more than 10 new languages.

Enhanced natural language processing with a fine-tuned large language model for slot collection.

A real-time performance dashboard that allows for instant visibility into Virtual Agent trends, issues ,and impact.

Additional features planned for release by the end of the fiscal year include intent switching, AI-generated summaries, and Knowledge 3.0, which Genesys anticipates will enable Agentic Virtual Agent to provide even faster, more tailored support at scale.

Genesys also at the conference unveiled other Genesys Cloud innovations to bridge the divide between the front and back office. With expanded capabilities for Genesys Cloud Work Automation, and the introduction of Genesys Cloud Associate, organizations will be able to orchestrate end-to-end CX workflows enterprise-wide.

Genesys puts both AI and human agents in control of customer outcomes from start to finish by expanding Work Automation for enterprise case management and introducing Associate for employees beyond the contact center. AI agents can now detect intent, trigger workflows, drive tasks to the right resources and orchestrate actions bidirectionally across teams, systems and departments.

Every team that touches the customer journey is instantly alerted and armed with full context supported in real time by AI. Genesys Cloud serves as the central orchestration engine, delivering live updates to customers while employees operate in sync within a unified tech stack. Genesys Cloud Associate extends these capabilities beyond the contact center to field and back-office employees with AI-powered, role-based tools.

Genesys Cloud Work Automation now extends orchestration beyond the contact center. It includes the following:

End-to-end case management.

Outcome-centric orchestration: Automated workflows across AI agents and employees spanning departments to help ensure SLA adherence and process efficiency.

Dynamic and multidimensional triggered workflows: Enterprise-wide events initiate coordinated actions that span teams and tools for faster resolutions with fewer delays and handoffs.

Workforce-aware automation: Built-in forecasting and scheduling capabilities estimate incoming demand and allocate resources effectively, aligning work orchestration with workforce planning.

Real-time visibility: Dashboards show tasks status, risks and performance targets so leaders can spot bottlenecks early and act before issues escalate.

Genesys Cloud Associate gives employees outside the contact center access to the same AI-Powered Experience Orchestration tools that front-line agents use:

Flexible, role-based experience tailored for all employees who engage directly with customers.

Omnichannel experience delivered consistently across mobile, web and desktop that adapts to each employee’s workflow without added complexity.

Built-in AI assistance that provides live suggestions, automates transcription and summarization, and handles routine tasks to reduce manual effort.

A single codebase and unified data model streamline IT operations delivering consistent reporting, performance management and compliance across roles to help improve visibility and governance of CX data and workflows.

Deep enterprise integration with support for CRM, customer data platform, vertical systems and other key data sources ensuring employees have the full context to take action.

Genesys Cloud Associate brings every employee into the flow of real-time AI-led orchestration so teams can respond faster, stay aligned and drive better outcomes from the start. This transforms reactive service to coordinated, personalized experiences at scale.

"Together, Work Automation and Associate architect a new foundation for agent-to-agent collaboration that will help organizations accelerate customer resolutions and advance agentic orchestration maturity. Autonomous and human agents simply get work done moving across departments, systems and even companies with ease," Jouve said. "We're giving organizations the tools to move as one intelligent enterprise by streamlining execution, connecting teams and delivering the fast, seamless experiences customers expect."

Other AI innovations that Genesys has on tap, according to executives, include KPI Dashboards that will allow employees to see the value of AI virtual agents and what they are delivering; support for additional messaging and email platforms; the Genesys Customer Profile as part of the Event Data Platform; and the Genesys Data Lakehouse.