ServiceNow doubles down on their intentions to be a big time CRM Player

Last week ServiceNow made a $3 billion acquisition of agentic AI platform Moveworks bringing significant AI talent and technology to ServiceNow, And during a recent episode of A Few Good Minutes with Ron Miller (former enterprise reporter for TechCrunch and current editorial director at boldstart ventures), he was surprised to hear ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott say, during an interview about buying Moveworks, that they were going after the CRM market. But because Paul Greenberg and I had talked with ServiceNow CMO Colin Fleming earlier this year about how they were speaking more and more about what they do in the context of CRM, McDermott's statement was in perfect alignment with both the Moveworks acquisition and the rebranding/repositioning efforts taking place under Fleming's leadership.

Fast forward (pun intended since that's FastForward is the name of Miller's weekly newsletter) to this week and ServiceNow announced another acquisition - this time they bought Logik.ai - an AI-powered CPQ solution. And during the latest episode of CRM Playaz, The Venerable Paul Greenberg and I discussed what this more traditional CRM-adjacent purchase means for ServiceNow's chances to be a significant player in the traditional sense of CRM. But are theese acquisitions enough to give ServiceNow an opportunity to become a real competitor to Salesforce in that traditional CRM wheelhouse of sales, service and marketing? And if not, what else do they need to do? Particulary as agentic and generative AI transforms CRM into something beyond its traditional self.

Below is a combined clip of A Few Good Minutes with Ron Miller, and CRM Playaz, going into a bit detail on what all of this means not only for ServiceNow, but also what it says about where the industry is heading deeper into one of the most disruptive eras of enterprise applications.

Edited Transcript - A Few Good Minutes with Ron Miller on ServiceNow's acquisition of Moveworks

Ron Miller: I watched Bill McDermott's being interviewed by John Fort on Fort Knox And it was the day that he announced that he was buying Moveworks. And Moveworks by the way is an agentic AI platform. They have a bunch of common customers. It gives them a big injection of talent into the ServiceNow agentic AI push.

One of the things that McDermott said in that interview was that he was going after CRM. So that caught my attention. ServiceNow, maybe super tangentially, get this information because they're a service platform about customers and what they're calling about and complaining about or trying to get information about. But that's very different from the sales motion. And it really surprised me that he was mentioning that, and that he seemed serious. That when he threw it out there that he believes ServiceNow could become a player in the CRM market when I think you would agree that they're not a player at all right now.

Brent Leary: So I will I have to disagree a little bit on that one, actually. We had a conversation, I think it was the beginning of the year, with Colin Fleming who's the CMO over at ServiceNow. And he came over from Salesforce. Because we started noticing he was talking a lot about CRM and repositioning some of the things they were known for like customer workflows - that's what they kind of called their customer facing stuff. It was customer workflows. They started changing the phrasing and they were talking about CRM.

We asked them so what's going on here and he said they wanted to make sure that people understand that they are a CRM company. And their whole messaging has changed and their whole positioning has changed.

And that customer workflows business I think it was last year at their Knowledge event they announced that that had overtaken their ITSM business as their main revenue driver.

Ron Miller: No that's really surprising to me.

Brent Leary: That's huge news. And now you talk about this Moveworks acquisition. And I think it's all of course being driven by the agentic push. So now they're really positioning themselves and rebranding that customer workflow as CRM in the agentic era of CRM. So I'm not surprised because we did see a little bit of that foreshadowing. Not that acquisition but we saw them starting to position what they do talk about it in a little different phrasing.

Ron Miller: It's interesting that there's been a pattern of them discussing this and just even the fact that they hired Colin away from Salesforce is significant because that shows the direction that they're headed in.

CRM Playaz on ServiceNow acquisition ok Logik AI

Brent Leary: Let's talk a little bit about the actual move because they're acquiring Logik, and if we go back to Colin Fleming CMO of ServiceNow. We were talking about how they started talking about being a CRM company. And Logik AI seems like it's more of a traditional CPQ play.

Paul Greenberg: If you're going to be a contemporary CRM company you need CPQ So being kind of old school in my thinking about CRM as far as its definition they don't have the marketing side of it.

Brent Leary: Do they have commerce?

Paul Greenberg: Not really. Again I'm old school enough to say that's a CRM-adjacent part of the platform but nonetheless necessary at this point because it's customer-facing.

Brent Leary: Well yeah B to C and B to B.

Paul Greenberg: Yeah it's customer-facing and it's basically a vehicle for that. And so they don't really have that. There's a lot of things that they lack that make me a little bit wary.

A little bit wary of them being able to fulfill their claim in competition with the ones who they will be competing with.

Brent Leary: I think their main objective is to compete with Salesforce.

Paul Greenberg: And the reality is Salesforce is much more complete when it comes to that.

Brent Leary: And when you think about how big the CRM market is where else are you going to go to make a dent into that? It’s like a sixty seventy billion dollar annual market and growing. So that means the overall pie is growing which means there's a lot of room now And there's going to be even more because Salesforce is running about 19 percent of the overall. So 80 percent of the overall CRM space is not being dominated. And why wouldn't you if you're ServiceNow and you've got the resources, you've got the experience, you've got the people like John Ball and Colin Fleming. Why wouldn't you try to dig into that a little bit more?

Paul Greenberg: Yeah and the reality is you know companies like Microsoft aren't making anywhere near as big a noise as Salesforce and any of the other competitors really of the Big 6. So there's room to step in and be loud, so to speak.

Do they want to compete with that eventually? If they're calling themselves CRM the answer has to be yes.

Brent Leary: Isn't sales still the biggest chunk of the CRM market? And then I'm guessing service is next and then marketing. It's a huge pie already. The pie is growing. And even the biggest eater of the pie - I don't know how long we can go with this pie thing - only has about a fifth of the pie. So there's a lot of pie there to be had.

Paul Greenberg: ServiceNow's strength is that I don't doubt their ability to accomplish anything If they put their mind to it with the way that the company is running; with the great executive leadership. The leadership team, the strategy and the focus. They already have the platform that they've established and the basic components that exist. They can pull this off.

That said, what they're up against - and this is actually going to be Colin's biggest job - is what we've been talking about. Separating the signal from signal thing All. those other companies are not providing noise, they're providing signal. Meaning they have capable offerings, that they're established, and have thought leadership in the space for the most part.

Brent Leary: Not all of them.

Paul Greenberg: Yeah. Not all but let's say this - they've established more thought leadership than ServiceNow has in CRM. Look, right now they're just saying the word CRM over and over and over again, and buying accordingly I guess is the best way to put it. But they're not out there as the thought leaders in the space. They have a unique capability to impact it. And it's ironically around their foundation.

On the service side there's nobody better than them.

Brent Leary: I think they're banking on the disruptive nature of all AI - agentic and generative - that provides an opening that maybe they didn't see or have a couple of years ago to make a significant leap. Because they're on a roll. And I think they're leveraging that roll to roll right into potentially making a significant impact in the CRM industry.

Paul Greenberg: I think there's a ton of work for them to do that they haven't done yet. On the other hand, if they want to succeed at it knowing them they will.

Brent Leary: I wouldn't bet against them Let's put it like that.

Paul Greenberg: I wouldn’t either.