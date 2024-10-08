SupportLogic Launches Voice Connect and Expand

SupportLogic today launched Voice Connect, integrating voice signals into its SX platform to provide a unified view of customer interactions, and Expand, offering actionable account health insights to retain customers and identify growth opportunities through real-time, data-rich insights and to advance go-to-market (GTM) strategies focused on both retention and expansion.

SupportLogic Voice Connect leverages AI-driven speech analytics, natural language processing (NLP), and sentiment detection to monitor omnichannel support interactions. This technology provides a holistic scorecard of the customer's support experience, supporting the proactive identification and tracking of potential support escalations, rich customer sentiment signals like frustration, urgency, and churn risks. Voice Connect delivers a richer, context-aware and aspect-based sentiment analysis across the entire customer lifecycle and next-best-action recommendations to enhance the customer experience.

Key features of Voice Connect include the following:

Machine learning-driven signal detection within voice call transcripts;

Enhanced case scoring that incorporates voice signals;

Case filtering by Voice as a source type;

Visual indicators highlighting voice interactions within case cards;

Native support for Freshdesk, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow, Zendesk, 8x8, NICE, AWS Connect, or any third-party telephony provider.

"Today's support teams need a comprehensive view of customer interactions across all channels, and voice plays a fundamental role. By integrating voice data into our platform, we're providing a truly unified omnichannel support experience and will help our clients capture the nuances of support conversations across every touchpoint," said Karan Sood, chief product officer of SupportLogic, in a statement. "Voice Connect seamlessly integrates with existing voice channel solutions, helping companies achieve a complete, connected support experience."

SupportLogic'sExpand module brings real-time account health visibility to account management teams, helping them identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, monitor customer satisfaction, and act on early warning signs that might signal potential issues or churn risks.

Key features of SupportLogic Expand include the following:

Account Health Score: A unified score that reflects the overall health of the customer relationship, combining sentiment data, support history, and product usage signals.

Account Commercial Signals like churn risk, renewal likelihood, competitive consideration, expansion opportunity, price sensitivity, license upgrades and downgrades.

Account Summarization, with generative AI-based automated summaries that capture the status of key accounts.

Account Alertsfor changes in account health, including early warnings on potential churn or upsell opportunities.

Account CRM Widget, for integration into popular CRM platforms, enabling account managers to view account health directly from their CRM dashboards.

Integration with Gainsight CS, offering streamlined workflows for customer success and account management teams.