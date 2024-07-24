Dialpad Enhances Ai Sales

Dialpad, a customer intelligence platform provider, today released its latest version of Ai Sales.

Powered by Dialpad's large language model, DialpadGPT, Ai Sales leverages more than 6 billion minutes of business conversations from meetings, phone calls, and digital channels to better understand and coach sellers through the sales process.

Ai Sales delivers the intelligence sellers need exactly when they need it. Sellers can follow and rely on customized sales playbooks showing directly in the app to qualify opportunities, handle objections, position their solutions against the competition, and use best practices. Ai Sales captures their conversations, delivering immediate Ai Recaps with specific next steps into their CRM and to their managers.

"By leveraging our proprietary dataset of over 6 billion minutes of business conversations and a unique real-time AI architecture, Ai Sales empowers sales teams to harness AI's true potential to function seamlessly, close deals at scale, and increase bottom lines," said Jim Palmer, chief AI officer at Dialpad, in a statement. "Powered by DialpadGPT, Ai Sales provides customizable, tailored sales intelligence all in one platform, while keeping customer data private and secure to allow sales teams to focus on their main priority: driving business growth."

Key features in Dialpad's Ai Sales include the following: