Clari Launches Integration Hub
Clari, a revenue platform provider, has launched Clari Integration Hub, a centralized resource that captures and organizes revenue-critical signals from more than 40 integrated technologies and solutions across the revenue ecosystem.
The Clari Integration Hub unites cross-functional teams and the systems they use, bringing all revenue-critical signals into the Clari Revenue Platform.
"Optimizing time to revenue is achieved when people, processes, and systems work seamlessly together," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari, in a statement. "This means discovering blind spots, aligning tools and processes, and ensuring always-on collaboration between teams. Clari is revenue's most open and collaborative platform that, together with our strategic partners, delivers a centralized revenue cockpit with unprecedented visibility to capture, analyze, and act on all revenue signals in the revenue-critical moments that matter most so you can stop revenue leak in its tracks and accelerate time to revenue."
New or enhanced integrations with key partners include the following:
- Gainsight;
- Crossbeam;
- Momentum; and
- Groove.
Furthermore, Clari's integration strategy aims to support all revenue-critical employees, featuring existing and forthcoming integrations with partners across more than 15 core revenue categories and use cases, including the following:
- Collaboration: Momentum, Slack;
- Conversation Intelligence: Clari Wingman, Gong, Chorus;
- CRM: Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive;
- Customer Success: Gainsight;
- Database: Amazon PostgreSQL;
- Dialers: Aircall, Dialpad, Freshcaller, Outreach, RingCentral, Salesloft;
- Ecosystem Intelligence: Crossbeam, Reveal;
- Email / Calendar: Google Workspace, Microsoft Exchange;
- Enablement: Highspot, Showpad;
- Engagement: Groove, Outreach, Salesloft;
- Enrichment: Clearbit;
- Identity Management: Okta;
- Incentive Management: Spiff;
- Intent: 6Sense;
- Video Conferencing: BlueJeans, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom;
- Win/Loss Analysis: Clozd.
"More than ever, pre-sales and post-sales teams must be in lock-step across the entire customer journey," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "Aligning customer success and revenue operations teams and systems is critical to staying on top of customer satisfaction, adoption, and value creation, helping to keep existing customers while also spotting land-and-expand opportunities. By integrating Gainsight with Clari, we're helping our customers execute a dual retention and expansion strategy that maximizes revenue."
"Crossbeam and Clari share a vision around ecosystem-led growth, the importance of collaboration across revenue-generating teams, and how partner networks are key to accelerating time to revenue," said Bob Moore, CEO of Crossbeam, in a statement. "The more you can embed partnerships into your [go-to-market] motions, the closer you'll be to multiplying your revenue channels and maximizing their outputs."