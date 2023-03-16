Clari Launches Integration Hub

Clari, a revenue platform provider, has launched Clari Integration Hub, a centralized resource that captures and organizes revenue-critical signals from more than 40 integrated technologies and solutions across the revenue ecosystem.

The Clari Integration Hub unites cross-functional teams and the systems they use, bringing all revenue-critical signals into the Clari Revenue Platform.

"Optimizing time to revenue is achieved when people, processes, and systems work seamlessly together," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari, in a statement. "This means discovering blind spots, aligning tools and processes, and ensuring always-on collaboration between teams. Clari is revenue's most open and collaborative platform that, together with our strategic partners, delivers a centralized revenue cockpit with unprecedented visibility to capture, analyze, and act on all revenue signals in the revenue-critical moments that matter most so you can stop revenue leak in its tracks and accelerate time to revenue."

New or enhanced integrations with key partners include the following:

Gainsight;

Crossbeam;

Momentum; and

Groove.

Furthermore, Clari's integration strategy aims to support all revenue-critical employees, featuring existing and forthcoming integrations with partners across more than 15 core revenue categories and use cases, including the following:

Collaboration: Momentum, Slack;

Conversation Intelligence: Clari Wingman, Gong, Chorus;

CRM: Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive;

Customer Success: Gainsight;

Database: Amazon PostgreSQL;

Dialers: Aircall, Dialpad, Freshcaller, Outreach, RingCentral, Salesloft;

Ecosystem Intelligence: Crossbeam, Reveal;

Email / Calendar: Google Workspace, Microsoft Exchange;

Enablement: Highspot, Showpad;

Engagement: Groove, Outreach, Salesloft;

Enrichment: Clearbit;

Identity Management: Okta;

Incentive Management: Spiff;

Intent: 6Sense;

Video Conferencing: BlueJeans, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom;

Win/Loss Analysis: Clozd.