Salesforce Goes All in on GPT with Einstein GPT

Salesforce today at its Trailhead DX event for developers launched Einstein GPT, its generative artificial intelligence CRM technology that delivers AI-created content across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT at hyperscale.

Einstein GPT infuses Salesforce's AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonizes, and unifies customer data. With Einstein GPT, customers can then connect that data to OpenAI's advanced AI models or choose their own external models and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real time.

"The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways," said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Einstein GPT, in combination with our Data Cloud and integrated in all of our clouds as well as Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack, is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers, and we'll be integrating with OpenAI at launch." "We're excited to apply the power of OpenAI's technology to CRM," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in a statement. "This will allow more people to benefit from this technology, and it allows us to learn more about real-world usage, which is critical to the responsible development and deployment of AI, a belief that Salesforce shares with us."

Einstein GPT is the next generation of Einstein, Salesforce's AI technology that currently delivers roughly 215 billion AI-powered predictions per day across the Customer 360 suite. And by combining proprietary Einstein AI models with ChatGPT or other leading large language models, customers can use natural-language prompts on CRM data to trigger automations and create personalized, AI-generated content.

The Einstein GPT is available in the following solutions:

Einstein GPT for Sales to auto-generate sales tasks like composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction;

Einstein GPT for Service to generate knowledge articles from past case notes and personalized agent chat replies.

Einstein GPT for Marketing, to dynamically generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising;

Einstein GPT for Slack Customer 360 apps to deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack like smart summaries of sales opportunities and surface end users' actions, like updating knowledge articles;

Einstein GPT for Developers, an AI chat assistant to generate code and ask questions for programming languages like Apex.

In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI today announced the ChatGPT for Slack app, providing AI-powered conversation summaries, research tools to learn about any topic, and writing assistance to draft messages.

Key to all these apps is the human-in-the-loop component that is incorporated into the design, according to Clara Shih, Salesforce's Service Cloud CEO. This means that humans can review and amend any AI-generated content prior to sending it out to the customer or publishing it.

"The lines are blurring between chatbot and human interactions, and so I don't see them as mutually exclusive," Shih said.

Not surprisingly, Shih and other Salesforce executives are big proponents of generative AI.

"The value that generative AI can deliver to businesses is enormous," Shih said.

Generative AI, added Jayesh Govindarajan, senior vice president of data science and engineering at Salesforce, "is the key to making content both relevant and actionable."