RollWorks Integrates with Outreach
Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, and Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, today announced an integration to improve prospecting, engagement, and forecasting.
With the RollWorks and Outreach integration, B2B teams can prioritize engagement with prospects and take immediate action on key contacts within target accounts. Surfaced contacts can be added directly into Outreach sequences and engaged at the most optimal times in the buying journey.
"Our new Outreach integration is a powerful addition to the RollWorks partner ecosystem," said Mike Stocker, senior vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "Outreach does a fantastic job enabling sales organizations to maximize prospecting productivity and optimize their sales execution through automated email sequences and workflows. Now, sales teams can add contacts that are spiking with engagement to a sequence directly from the RollWorks Sales Insights CRM widget."
The RollWorks and Outreach integration helps B2B organizations do the following:
- Create a single source of truth for sales teams to access contact-level engagement data for target accounts and add contacts directly to Outreach sequences from CRM systems.
- Identify known contacts at target accounts with personally identifiable information and activity data to prioritize and personalize outreach.
- Identify gaps in the buying committee and understand how contacts at target accounts are engaging to determine personas for which they need more contacts.
- Achieve marketing and sales alignment with contact-level data and insights in a single source of truth.
"RollWorks' platform uncovers account signals that help B2B teams drive and prioritize opportunities," said Phillip Friedman, head of partner ecosystem at Outreach, in a statement. "With the Outreach and RollWorks integration, users can easily add prospects to the desired sequence in Outreach directly from the RollWorks widget. Having all marketing and sales intelligence data for the target account, including prospect information, in one location makes revenue teams more efficient. It saves marketing time to create these insights for sales and saves sales time navigating between platforms."
Related Articles
RollWorks Integrates with HubSpot and Unveils Service Packages
16 Apr 2020
RollWorks' Account-Based Platform now offers bi-directional HubSpot integration.
RollWorks Partners with Bombora for Account Intent
23 Apr 2020
Marketers can now combine RollWorks' Account Fit with Account Intent to prioritize the right accounts for outreach.
RollWorks Partners with LinkedIn
05 May 2020
Through its AI-powered account-based platform, RollWorks allows B2B marketers to target priority accounts via LinkedIn.
RollWorks Partners with Uberflip, Reactful, Hushly, and Google
22 Sep 2020
New integrations with RollWorks' Site Visitor API bring account-level website data in real time.
RollWorks Adds Folloze, LeanData, Opensense, and PFL to Partner Network
02 Oct 2020
New partners bring additional channels to Rollworks' B2B marketing technologies.
RollWorks Partners with Sendoso
19 Nov 2020
RollWorks and Sendoso have teamed up to give account-based marketing and sales teams omnichannel capabilities.
KickFire and RollWorks Partner
21 Apr 2021
KickFire and RollWorks together are providing enhanced account identification and B2B first-party intent data.
RollWorks Partners with Bombora, G2, KickFire
25 Aug 2021
Partnerships provide multidimensional intent signals and power RollWorks' ability to provide improved company match rates.
RollWorks Partners with G2
23 Feb 2022
RollWorks customers now have access to buyer insights from G2 website searches.
RollWorks Integrates with Drift
26 Apr 2022
RollWorks has launched a conversational chat integration with Drift.