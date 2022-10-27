-->
  • October 27, 2022

RollWorks Integrates with Outreach 

Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, and Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, today announced an integration to improve prospecting, engagement, and forecasting.

With the RollWorks and Outreach integration, B2B teams can prioritize engagement with prospects and take immediate action on key contacts within target accounts. Surfaced contacts can be added directly into Outreach sequences and engaged at the most optimal times in the buying journey.

"Our new Outreach integration is a powerful addition to the RollWorks partner ecosystem," said Mike Stocker, senior vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "Outreach does a fantastic job enabling sales organizations to maximize prospecting productivity and optimize their sales execution through automated email sequences and workflows. Now, sales teams can add contacts that are spiking with engagement to a sequence directly from the RollWorks Sales Insights CRM widget."

The RollWorks and Outreach integration helps B2B organizations do the following:

  • Create a single source of truth for sales teams to access contact-level engagement data for target accounts and add contacts directly to Outreach sequences from CRM systems.
  • Identify known contacts at target accounts with personally identifiable information and activity data to prioritize and personalize outreach.
  • Identify gaps in the buying committee and understand how contacts at target accounts are engaging to determine personas for which they need more contacts.
  • Achieve marketing and sales alignment with contact-level data and insights in a single source of truth.

"RollWorks' platform uncovers account signals that help B2B teams drive and prioritize opportunities," said Phillip Friedman, head of partner ecosystem at Outreach, in a statement. "With the Outreach and RollWorks integration, users can easily add prospects to the desired sequence in Outreach directly from the RollWorks widget. Having all marketing and sales intelligence data for the target account, including prospect information, in one location makes revenue teams more efficient. It saves marketing time to create these insights for sales and saves sales time navigating between platforms."

