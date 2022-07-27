Scratchpad Launches Scratchpad Studio
Scratchpad today released Scratchpad Studio, a revenue operations toolkit to help companies trust that processes are followed enthusiastically by sales reps, gain visibility into every update in Salesforce, forecast more accurately, and ramp reps faster.
"Most companies believe managing complexity requires more guardrails, processes, tools, and people. But what many don't realize is they are solving for the symptoms of complexity rather than the root cause," said Pouyan Salehi, CEO and co-founder of Scratchpad, in a statement. "We launched Scratchpad in 2018 with a mission to make salespeople happy and to help them produce more revenue by reducing complex admin work. We're now doing the same for revenue operations teams with Scratchpad Studio; a new experience for configuring frictionless processes reps love, designing workflows for seamless handoffs, driving data hygiene best practices, and bringing the revenue team together to collaborate in one place that's always connected to Salesforce."
Scratchpad Studio's functionality includes the following:
- Role Designer: Revenue operations can custom design frictionless workflows for every salesperson through a tailored workspace that follows processes needed to improve data hygiene in Salesforce.
- Cards: Revenue operations and sales enablement teams can create battle cards, sales playbooks, and competitive intel, giving reps contextual information helpful during customer calls.
- Automations: Revenue operations can send actionable alerts to Slack and the Scratchpad Inbox to help teams celebrate wins, notify reps of opportunities missing next steps, alert revenue operations to opportunities missing fields, deals with no activity, and more.
- Notes Sync: Revenue operations can configure Scratchpad notes to automatically sync changes to sales notes with Salesforce.
- Conditional Highlighting: Revenue operations and enablement can instantly see which opportunities are missing methodology details instead of drilling into every opportunity one by one.
