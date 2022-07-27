Scratchpad Launches Scratchpad Studio

Scratchpad today released Scratchpad Studio, a revenue operations toolkit to help companies trust that processes are followed enthusiastically by sales reps, gain visibility into every update in Salesforce, forecast more accurately, and ramp reps faster.

"Most companies believe managing complexity requires more guardrails, processes, tools, and people. But what many don't realize is they are solving for the symptoms of complexity rather than the root cause," said Pouyan Salehi, CEO and co-founder of Scratchpad, in a statement. "We launched Scratchpad in 2018 with a mission to make salespeople happy and to help them produce more revenue by reducing complex admin work. We're now doing the same for revenue operations teams with Scratchpad Studio; a new experience for configuring frictionless processes reps love, designing workflows for seamless handoffs, driving data hygiene best practices, and bringing the revenue team together to collaborate in one place that's always connected to Salesforce."