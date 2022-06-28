InMoment Updates XI Platform

InMoment has updated its XI Platform to help organizations acquire new customers, retain and increase loyalty of existing customers, and drive improved business performance in one integrated platform.

"To win in the experience economy, companies need to deliver integrated experiences across the entire customer journey. It's not just about customer satisfaction; it's about new customer acquisition, retention, growth, and profitability. It's not a game of metric watching or even managing. It is about improving," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment, in a statement. "We have made major investments,both through technological innovation and strategic acquisitions, to help our clients be able to design and deliver experience improvement at scale."

InMoment's new integrated XI applications include the following:

Product Experience Cloud, an experience ecosystem to help product managers, developers, and user experience designers understand friction points that need to be addressed while also providing perspective to customer experience teams on how product interaction impacts the larger customer experience.

Data Exploration, a search-based text analytics solution that explores unstructured data from any source for a single integrated view of experiences based on key themes, underlying sentiment, relative customer effort, intent, and emotion.

Spotlight, an artificial intelligenceand natural language processing (NLP) application for real-time automated insights discovery from all types of customer experience signals.

Moments, InMoment's real-time mobile app, built to socialize experience feedback through a curated data feed that can be displayed on phones or tablets, or through monitor displays in an office environment to help teams drive improvement by sharing feedback, adding experiences to a collection of like comments, and closing the feedback loop.

ReviewTrackers, InMoment's latest acquisition, providing an application for both solicited and unsolicited feedback. Reviews are now seamlessly integrated into the InMoment CX cloud and available for analysis, trending, and comparison alongside other forms of customer feedback.

In addition, InMoment enhanced its existing XI applications to better facilitate inclusion, decision making, and data workflows, all leveraging AI. They include the following: