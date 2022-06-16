InMoment Acquires ReviewTrackers

InMoment has acquired ReviewTrackers, a customer review management software provider that helps companies understand and manage their customer reviews across more than 100 sites. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens InMoment's capabilities for both solicited and unsolicited feedback. Customers can now leverage direct surveys, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews, and social data all natively within one platform and find clear understanding from structured and unstructured analytics.