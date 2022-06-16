InMoment Acquires ReviewTrackers
InMoment has acquired ReviewTrackers, a customer review management software provider that helps companies understand and manage their customer reviews across more than 100 sites. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition strengthens InMoment's capabilities for both solicited and unsolicited feedback. Customers can now leverage direct surveys, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews, and social data all natively within one platform and find clear understanding from structured and unstructured analytics.
"The acquisition of ReviewTrackers makes InMoment the first experience company to extend customer insights, analytics, and action across the full customer lifecycle, acknowledging that customer reviews often set the stage for customer experience. Combining ReviewTrackers' award-winning customer review management with our award-winning [Experience Improvement] (XI) Platform will give companies the unique ability to expand beyond surveys to include social ratings and reviews, access a larger share of customer voice, manage online reputation, and improve experiences at an unparalleled scale,"said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment, in a statement.
"Review and reputation management are central components of a broader customer experience ecosystem. At ReviewTrackers, we fundamentally believe that the success of your brand depends on the voice of your customer," said Chris Campbell, CEO of ReviewTrackers, in a statement. "By joining InMoment, we have a remarkable opportunity to broaden the scope of our individual solutions and strengths to provide an integrated system that will help our clients better acquire and retain their customers."
