Versium Partners with Treasure Data to Launch Treasure Box
Customer identity data technology company Versium today launched Versium Treasure Box, an integration with Treasure Data's customer data platform.
Treasure Boxes help companies accelerate customer data applications using pre-built code, components, visualization, and applications, delivering data enrichment solutions leveraging Versium's identity resolution technology and identity and insights data that can be associated with first-party data.
"Whether it is the third-party cookies going away, or it's privacy, or it's simply having more data-driven marketing, there is tremendous emphasis and additional focus being put on first-party data and maximizing its value. CDP solutions are playing an increasingly critical role in centralizing all of the different data assets that an enterprise has relative to the customer journey and the different touchpoints that a person or customer has during that journey. The partnership with Treasure Data will help Treasure Data customers improve segmenting and achieving better activation and reach across all marketing channels. Ultimately companies will experience better data-driven marketing ROI," said Chris Matty, chief revenue officer and co-founder of Versium, in a statement.
Treasure Data uses artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize value and protect privacy for the customer and the business. The Treasure Data CDP helps companies understand and engage with each customer in a highly personalized way with a unified data, insights, and engagement strategy across marketing, sales, and service. Flexible and open-by-design, Treasure Data CDP is vendor-agnostic and can connect to all components of tech stacks.
"The collaboration between Treasure Data and Versium will allow for Treasure Data's CDP to become an even more powerful data-enabling solution. The ability to connect Versium's data enrichment APIs into the Treasure Data CDP to deliver additional identity contact points and insight data will provide great value to our customers," said John Baudino, vice president of alliances and partnerships at Treasure Data, in a statement.
