Validity Reinvents GridBuddy Connect
Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, today released GridBuddy Connect, a data productivity platform that enables sales teams to find, update and view their data, no matter its source, in one platform.
GridBuddy Connect, formerly known as GridBuddy Cloud, facilitates connections across disparate teams so users can pinpoint missing or incorrect information before it impacts their business. Additionally, GridBuddy Connect expands Validity's support for Salesforce data, adding new support for Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, OData, and Zendesk.
Key features of GridBuddy Connect include the following:
- Multi-object in-line editing: In a spreadsheet-style view, users can edit and update Opportunity details and related Contact and Account information at once, all in the same view.
- Expansive grid search, to find records across all data sources represented in the grid.
- Salesforce configurations: With GridBuddy Connect, Salesforce users can automatically generate grids from their current custom list views.
"Our mission with GridBuddy has always been to provide people with the data they need in the simplest view possible while at the same time allowing them to edit that data quickly so they can stop wasting time clicking between multiple screens and systems," said Chris Hyde, global head of data solutions at Validity, in a statement. "GridBuddy Connect positions us to provide this boost in data productivity on a larger scale with its ability to connect to more business systems. Gridbuddy Connect allows us to expand the universe of people we can help become more productive with their data. Now you can bring your data together across multiple Salesforce, Dynamics 365, SAP, OData and Zendesk instances and truly unify that data in one succinct view."
"To provide accurate quotes to our customers, our service delivery team needs to be up to speed on what opportunities are nearing the end of the pipeline and our sales team needs to see the availability of individual delivery teams," said Kurt Thompson, sales operations manager at Pivotree, in a statement. "GridBuddy Connect is a game-changer for our business, allowing these teams to access the same information and collaborate more effectively."
