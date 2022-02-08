Validity Reinvents GridBuddy Connect

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, today released GridBuddy Connect, a data productivity platform that enables sales teams to find, update and view their data, no matter its source, in one platform.

GridBuddy Connect, formerly known as GridBuddy Cloud, facilitates connections across disparate teams so users can pinpoint missing or incorrect information before it impacts their business. Additionally, GridBuddy Connect expands Validity's support for Salesforce data, adding new support for Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, OData, and Zendesk.

Key features of GridBuddy Connect include the following:

Multi-object in-line editing: In a spreadsheet-style view, users can edit and update Opportunity details and related Contact and Account information at once, all in the same view.

Expansive grid search, to find records across all data sources represented in the grid.

Salesforce configurations: With GridBuddy Connect, Salesforce users can automatically generate grids from their current custom list views.