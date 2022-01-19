UserTesting Adds Templates to Human Insight Platform

UserTesting has added templates to its Human Insight Platform that enable companies to obtain opt-in feedback from any metaverse or virtual reality (VR) user, including those using Meta (formerly Facebook).

"The metaverse is an entirely new product experience for companies and users alike," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "Our new templates can help any organization get rapid, opt-in feedback from real users on how their products and services show up in Meta's Horizon Worlds (or any metaverse), what those users value in those experiences, and how those users prefer and expect to transact in this emerging environment. With that critical information, companies, including traditional physical goods companies like shoe and apparel brands that are just starting to expand into the metaverse, can more quickly and easily create the best, most immersive user experiences."

UserTesting templates provide out-of-the-box sample questions that can be used as-is or customized to fit organizations' exact testing requirements.

The new metaverse and VR templates enable companies to obtain user feedback in the form of Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs)—video recordings of actual users that have opted in to share their perspectives and experiences as they execute tasks and instructions online. These CxNs let organizations do the following:

Understand what target audiences want and expect from VR apps/metaverse experiences;

Witness target audiences' first impressions and reactions to the environments, characters, and other app elements featured in early VR/metaverse concepts;>

See and hear what target audiences really think while they engage with live VR apps/metaverse; and

Find out if the store listing they created for their VR apps/metaverse resonates with target audiences.

With the addition of these VR/metaverse templates, UserTesting's Human Insight Platform now features more than 100 pre-built testing templates.

UserTesting also today released several new and expanded feature to help organizations reach new audiences, develop new use cases, and better optimize the UserTesting platform.

The Invite Network feature lets organizations capture perspectives and experiences from their networks of contacts by simply sharing with them links to user tests. A new recorder enables organizations to solicit input from anyone on any browser.

"It's hard to prioritize quantitative insights because the process is time-consuming. But everyone at our organization still needs to know what users want and feel," said B. Sanborn, design research leader/principal at DLR Group, in a statement. "UserTesting has enabled us to incorporate client feedback into our process. Invite Network saves us much time, and now, with the addition of the seamless recorder, we can reach even more stakeholders, making it so easy for them to participate [in our tests] and give their perspectives."

Also new are categorization capabilities for its in-platform Template Gallery that enable users to filter templates according to criteria like test methodology, project phase (i.e., discover needs, validate/refine ideas, engage audience, optimize website/conversions, etc.), job role, or asset type, so they can better align testing efforts to broader organizational business goals.

A new Usage and History dashboard helps customers on UserTesting's Flex model pricing plan better track, monitor, and manage UserTesting usage across their organizations via increased visibility into factors like overall testing capacity and usage by team member or workspace.