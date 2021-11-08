Custodia Partners with Behavox

Custodia, a provider of compliance management solutions with Compliance Cloud One (CC1) and Custodia Assist, is partnering with data insights company Behavox.

Custodia's Compliance Cloud One (CC1) is a cloud-based recording solution for unified communications (UC) that includes Microsoft Teams, Cisco UC Cloud, and trading telephony combined with Custodia Assist, a flexible framework to help companies manage compliance issues. The backbone of Custodia Assist is Custodia's central Data Lake, which acts as a single repository combining, validating, and ensuring trust for many formats while maintaining data authenticity.

Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior. Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms.

This partnership integrates Behavox's communication surveillance solution and analytics platform into the Custodia partner ecosystem. Behavox uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze data from more than 150 data types from internal communications, such as voice, email, text, social media, chat, and collaboration on a variety of corporate and non-corporate applications, including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom.