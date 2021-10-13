Scratchpad Adds Workspace Commenting System for Sales

Scratchpad today released a workspace commenting system for sales organizations.

Scratchpad's workspace commenting system eliminates searching for data and messages in Slack and Chatter while providing the freedom to switch between messaging apps, Salesforce, calendar, email, notes, docs, and sheets.

"Drag is a pervasive problem within most sales organizations, and many have decided to accept it as something they have to deal with," said Pouyan Salehi, co-founder and CEO of Scratchpad, in a statement. "Sales teams are overwhelmed with countless sales tools that are disconnected from each other and the source of truth. Complicating things further, collaboration tools and messaging apps not only contribute to tool fatigue, but they are also not designed for sales people and their workflows. Users must take extra steps and time to search for information and comments related to sales opportunities committed to the business forecast. And the impact is even more devastating when revenue teams are required to collaborate on deals and initiate handoffs across teams. This adds drag to the sales team, creating inefficiencies in collaboration and access to the data necessary to close deals."

Scratchpad's workspace commenting system fits seamlessly into sales workflows and is integrated with Salesforce.