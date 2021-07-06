Dentsu Acquires LiveArea on Behalf of Merkle
Dentsu Group will acquire LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, for an undisclosed amount. LiveArea will join Merkle, the customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International./p>
With this acquisition, LiveArea bolsters Merkle's global experience and commerce capabilities. LiveArea's services span commerce, experience design, technology, strategy, and managed services. LiveArea also maintains long-standing partnerships across many leading technology platforms, including Salesforce, Adobe, and SAP.
"LiveArea represents a unique opportunity for Merkle to significantly expand our commerce capabilities, broadening our commerce footprint in the U.S. market while also adding commerce expertise in EMEA," said Michael Komasinski, president of Merkle Americas, in a statement. "The addition of LiveArea to the Merkle family will further enhance our ability to competitively deliver CXM services and integrated solutions efficiently and at scale."
"In a post-pandemic world that has seen significant acceleration in commerce, marketers need guidance through this disruption. The LiveArea acquisition, a scaled ecommerce business with an incredible leadership team and vision, plays a critical role as we further enhance our experience and commerce offering," said Pete Stein, global lead for experience and commerce at Merkle, in the statement.
