Dentsu Acquires LiveArea on Behalf of Merkle

Dentsu Group will acquire LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, for an undisclosed amount. LiveArea will join Merkle, the customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International./p>

With this acquisition, LiveArea bolsters Merkle's global experience and commerce capabilities. LiveArea's services span commerce, experience design, technology, strategy, and managed services. LiveArea also maintains long-standing partnerships across many leading technology platforms, including Salesforce, Adobe, and SAP.