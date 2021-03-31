Scratchpad Launches Scratchpad Command

Scratchpad today released Scratchpad Command, a way for salespeople to access and update their sales notes, tasks, and Salesforce data, on any web application or sales community for free.

"After speaking directly with thousands of account executives from sales organizations of all sizes, we learned they spend greater than half of their time updating Salesforce instead of selling," said Pouyan Salehi, co-founder and CEO of Scratchpad, in a statement. "Account executives simply want to update Salesforce faster without switching context and breaking their workflow, so they can have more conversations with customers and close more deals. Scratchpad Command enables every Salesforce user on Earth to make the necessary updates they need, from any website, without switching tabs, for free. It's fast. It's simple. And it's delightful to use."

With Scratchpad Command, in one click, users can create a new contact, account, opportunity, task, or activity and make updates to any custom field or object in Salesforce. Account executives can create, update, and sync deal notes from anywhere. Scratchpad Command can also be used where account executives engage in sales communities, helping them update Salesforce while connecting with their peers and colleagues anywhere on the internet. Additionally, sales leaders benefit from instant access to updated Salesforce data while working within their favorite forecasting tools and BI systems, or custom-built internal reporting dashboards.

Customers can install Scratchpad as a Chrome plug-in, connect to Salesforce, and make updates to their pipelines in 30 seconds or less.