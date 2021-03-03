Behavox Adds Microsoft Teams to Compliance Platform
Behavox has integrated its solutions with Microsoft Teams, allowing financial services firms to capture and ingest data from Microsoft's collaboration platform to meet regulatory compliance requirements.
As part of its partnership with Microsoft, Behavox enables companies to analyze chat data from Microsoft Teams, including direct messages, public and private channels, in-meeting chats, and attachments through its Microsoft Graph API.
"Demand by our clients for Behavox Compliance to include Microsoft Teams has been higher than for any other data type," said Kiryl Trembovolski, chief operating officer of Behavox, in a statement. "The Microsoft product team has been instrumental in our ability to provide secure and robust integration with Teams for thousands of our customers' employees at North American, European, and Asian banks. The technology partnership with Microsoft has been very productive, and we look forward to expanding our support of Microsoft Teams, bringing new capabilities to our customers to broaden their ability to help catch compliance violations quickly and accurately."
