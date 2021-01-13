SurveyMonkey Integrates with ServiceNow

SurveyMonkey, a provider of software for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, has integrated with cloud services and workflow management provider ServiceNow to enable enterprises to pair feedback data with digital workflows.

The integration provides customers insights to improve employee engagement, build customer relationships, and accelerate business growth with artificial intelligence-powered analysis, advanced segmentation capabilities, contextual targeting, and omnichannel feedback collection. With it, companies will be able to do the following:

Enable customers to share feedback through multiple channels in all stages of their journeys;

Collect critical feedback from employees in one place, enabling workforces to take action to boost employee engagement, happiness, and retention; and

Automatically track, manage, and resolve inefficiencies by channeling direct stakeholder feedback into systems of record.

"The technology landscape is frenzied, and many companies are dealing with a fragmented ecosystem as they adopt more and more technologies. Enterprises are increasingly using our agile solutions to solve today's digital complexities," said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "Together with ServiceNow's vast workflow capabilities, organizations will be better equipped to collect timely feedback in critical areas like employee onboarding, IT service requests, and online customer service, so they can take action at a moment's notice to improve operations and the bottom line."<//p> "As companies become more interconnected than ever before, they're recognizing the importance of keeping a constant pulse of vitals across the business at all times," said Marcus Torres, vice president of product management, platform business, and foundation at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With IntegrationHub, organizations can now connect ServiceNow's customer, employee and IT workflows to SurveyMonkey in minutes with no code. This provides organizations the power to easily and quickly collect insights to help retain, engage, and satisfy customers and employees throughout their user journeys."

SurveyMonkey will join more than 125 IntegrationHub connectors for business systems from Oracle, Workday, SAP, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Box, Twitter, Zoom, Microsoft Azure, Jira, and Adobe on the ServiceNow Store

This latest integration adds to the growing number of partners building into the SurveyMonkey platform. In 2020, SurveyMonkey expanded its partner platform with the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP).