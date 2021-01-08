The Top 10 CRM Stories of 2020

2020 was certainly a historic year, marked by a global pandemic that caused months of lockdowns and a complete elimination of in-person gatherings, an extremely contentious presidential election, social and political upheaval, months of rioting and looting, and a complete restructuring of how business gets done.

Certainly COVID-19 dominated the headlines in 2020, but there were other stories that captured attention throughout the year. Below are the top 10 CRM headlines, based on reader interest determined by a number of internal factors:

Adobe Unveils Experience Cloud Enhancements at NRF

Gartner Outlines Customer Service and Marketing Priorities to Mitigate Coronavirus Disruptions

Marketing Automation Industry to Surge Through 2027

Talkdesk Launches CX Cloud and Connections at Opentalk Virtual Event

Medallia Launches Medallia Speech

Verint Touts Functionality, Flexibility of Solutions at Virtual Conference

Pega Introduces Pega Process Fabric at Online Event

Customer Experience Management Market to Double in Four Years

Companies Need to Balance Brand and Customer Values, Forrester Speakers Assert

Demandbase Acquires Engagio