Khoros and Medallia Partner
Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has partnered with Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software, combining Khoros' solutions for digital customer service (including messaging and chat, online brand communities, and social media management) with Medallia's customer feedback management software to capture the voice of customers.
The integration will help companies capture rich customer feedback directly from Khoros' offerings.
"By combining the power of Khoros with Medallia, brands will get an integrated view of their customer conversations as well as the signals they are sending, enabling a truly holistic view of customer engagement. We're excited to partner with Medallia and, together, help companies strengthen their digital relationships to create customers for life," said Dan Doman, chief technology officer of Khoros, in a statement.