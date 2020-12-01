Salesforce Acquires Slack for Nearly $28 Billion

After about a week of speculation that a deal was in the works, Salesforce today made it official, announcing its acquisition of business communications technology provider Slack Technologies for $27.7 billion. It is Salesforce's biggest acquisition to date.

With the acquisition, Slack will become the interface for Salesforce's Customer 360 platform, transforming how people communicate, collaborate, and take action on customer information across Salesforce and from all of their other business apps and systems. Slack also will be deeply integrated into every Salesforce Cloud.

Slack's open platform seamlessly integrates with more than 2,400 business applications.

"This is a match made in heaven," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world." "Salesforce started the cloud revolution, and two decades later, we are still tapping into all the possibilities it offers to transform the way we work. The opportunity we see together is massive" said Stewart Butterfield, Slack's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organization, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organizational agility. Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can't wait to get going."

The deal puts Salesforce in a better position to compete with Microsoft, whose Teams product is Slack biggest rival.

Salesforce has dabbled in the social collaboration space before. It reportedly was considering purchases of LinkedIn and Twitter at one time, and in 2016 it acquired Quip to allow social sharing of documents. It had also tried to offer its own Chatter business social platform, which it ultimately abandoned.

Former Salesforce executive Gregg Johnson worked on Salesforce Chatter from 2009 to 2013 and left Salesforce in 2016 to become CEO of conversational intelligence startup Invoca

"Acquiring Slack would be a game-changer for Salesforce. It gives them the opportunity to turn themselves into a digital network where businesses can interact," he says. "Beyond that, Salesforce has ambitious plans to grow beyond sales, service, and marketing teams. The acquisitions of Mulesoft and Tableau were a first step in unifying back-office and front-office data, but both of those tools are used by a relatively small set of power users. Acquiring Slack would represent an important second step in this direction by extending Salesforce's reach to all employees across the organization."

Dustin Grosse, chief marketing and strategy officer at Nintex, a Salesforce partner, sees this acquisition as Salesforce's validation of the importance of an integrated workforce collaboration platform with the inevitable remote work future.

"Salesforce acquiring Slack is a bold move in their on-going competition with Microsoft. Slack extends Salesforce capabilities beyond their leading customer relationship management platform into modern collaboration capabilities that will appeal to sellers, marketers, developers, and other departments across many organizations," he says.