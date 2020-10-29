Chorus.ai Expands Conversational Intelligence Integrations
Chorus.ai today launched an API and integrations for Zapier and Slack, bringing its conversational intelligence into business intelligence tools like Tableau, Mode Analytics, and Looker, and workflows used by revenue teams.
"Our ability to seamlessly bring the voice of the customer to every system and every decision enables companies to transform into next-level customer-centric operations," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "This deep innovation in driving an open ecosystem reflects our continued investment in our platform and helping our customers leverage CI across the entire customer journey."
The new Chorus offerings include the following:
- A Conversation Intelligence API for extracting data or extending it into other tools, such as CRM or business intelligence platforms;
- A Zapier integration, where unique triggers and actions or repetitive tasks are automated and insights can be proactively pushed to revenue leaders, alerting them when a deal risk has been flagged on a call or a rep is not adhering to sales processes;
- A Slack integration that enables recordings and snippets of voice of the customer insights for collaborative workflows; and
- Integration with Zoom Video Communications as a Zapps launch partner to deliver real-time relationship intelligence in virtual meetings.
"Enterprises are only beginning to tap into the capabilities of Conversation Intelligence, and these updates help make the potential a reality. Our API and Zapier integration, along with the upcoming Zapps launch, will help our customers further unlock the power of deep, actionable insights across teams through business calls, meetings, and emails," said Dominik Facher, vice president of product and engineering at Chorus.ai, in a statement. "There is a wealth of opportunity available for customers to more seamlessly take advantage of insights and understand the business-criticality of relationships today, whether bolstering current workflows or developing new ones across the organization."
