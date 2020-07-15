Validity Launches GridBuddy Cloud to Integrate Multiple Salesforce Orgs

Validity, a customer data quality company, has launched GridBuddy Cloud, letting users of Salesforce combine data from multiple sources, including separate Salesforce orgs, into one editable, spreadsheet-style view.

"We created GridBuddy Cloud so Salesforce admins can manage access and permissions to data across multiple orgs," said Scott Ziegler, senior vice president of product management at Validity, in a statement. "With GridBuddy Cloud, we're giving our customers yet another way to streamline how they track their relationships with customers in one place with one view. GridBuddy Cloud will be especially helpful as brands start their holiday marketing campaigns this month, if they haven't already. By incorporating GridBuddy Cloud into their systems, Salesforce users can work more efficiently to make sure their data is clean and correct so they can jump right into campaign mode without any delay and ahead of the competition."

"If you want to accelerate the productivity of your sales team, you need GridBuddy Cloud," said Steven Cox, manager of global sales tools strategy at NetApp, in a statement. "The app is solid and provides a single, easy-to-use interface for all your CRM users."