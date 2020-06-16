Demandbase Acquires Engagio

Demandbase, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) solutions, has acquired Engagio, a B2B account-based engagement platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Demandbase and Engagio have been partners for the past four years and shared dozens of high growth customers.

"This announcement is a natural evolution of that strong alignment. By bringing together the clear leaders in ABM, we are better positioned than ever to help B2B marketers acquire, grow and retain customers," Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase, said in an email. "The combination of Demandbase and Engagio also accelerates the development of our next-generation B2B Marketing Platform, one that spans people and accounts, one that manages the complete buyer's journey, one that is truly omnichannel, from ads to sales activity, and one that truly aligns sales and marketing so companies can drive the metrics that matter—pipeline, new business, retention, and upsell.

Rogol also maintainted that the acquisition "will change how B2B revenue teams operate,"noting that "Sales and marketing alignment isn't enough. These teams must start moving as one, with a single set of data and insights, orchestrated across the entire buying journey. Demandbase can now deliver that with the definitive, no-compromise ABM platform." "The acquisition accelerates everything I wanted to create in an ABM platform. We will combine Demandbase's strong go-to-market function and technological expertise with Engagio's deep marketing automation and CRM expertise," said Jon Miller, co-founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "But it's our shared vision for reimagining both the ABM and B2B martech landscapes that gets me truly excited for the future."

Miller will join Demandbase's leadership team as chief product officer.

Coupa, a joint customer of the two companies, is looking forward to the combination.