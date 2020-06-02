Pega Introduces Pega Process Fabric at Online Event

Pegasystems, a digital transformation solutions provider, today launched Pega Process Fabric, a cloud-based software architecture designed to radically streamline how organizations drive work across distributed enterprise technologies.

Pegasystems rolled out Process Fabric this morning at PegaWorld Inspire, Pega's annual user conference, which this year was held as a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pega Process Fabric is designed to break down technology silos to unify work across the enterprise and help improve user experiences for employees, customers, and partners.

Available through Pega Platform, Pega Process Fabric combines dynamic APIs, an open framework, robotic automation, and data virtualization to bridge connectivity gaps from end to end. It weaves together enterprise technology from different vendors into a unified platform. While the individual components still operate independently behind the scenes, they act as one cohesive whole to users and customers.

Pega Process Fabric includes the following capabilities:

Interwoven Worklist, which consolidates tasks for each employee across Pega and non-Pega applications in one place and uses artificial intelligence to help ensure the most important work gets top priority

Process insight analytics, which give leaders a full view into in-progress and completed work across systems and business units; and

Pega';s low-code, model-driven architecture and software reuse.

Through a unique business architecture approach that works from the center outward, Pega applies business logic and intelligence in this new, more agile center layer to weave workstreams together without disrupting the existing infrastructure.

In his opening keynote, Pega's founder and CEO, Alan Trefler, called the Pega Process Fabric "strong but flexible" and "revolutionary."

Pega Process Fabric, Trefler said, provides "full transparency" and a "dynamic and actionable approach" to managing work. It is "very different than basic middleware," he added, noting that Process Fabric is more comprehensive because it connects to many more systems and applications.

Kerim Akgonul, Pega's senior vice president of product, added that Pega Process Fabric "can bring new applications into the architecture quickly."

With it, "employees have clear visibility into all tasks assigned to them, and managers can see the work that is being done across all activities and stay on top of changing business demands."

Pega Process Fabric capabilities will be rolled out in stages through Pega Platform. Many are available today, including dynamic APIs and data virtualization. Interwoven Worklists and process insight analytics are expected later this year. Additional updates, including interwoven experiences, are scheduled for early next year.

In addition, pre-built adaptors will shortly be available for download on Pega Marketplace. These adaptors connect Pega Process Fabric with specific applications, including enterprise applications from Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Google, as well as open robotic automation APIs from UiPath and Blue Prism.

"Too often, organizations looking at digital transformation face a false choice," Trefler said. "They either settle for a temporary band-aid such as robotic automation, or they are forced into expensive process reengineering that demands massive organizational change. Pega Process Fabric offers a revolutionary alternative: a lightweight, cloud-native approach that can easily connect technology and processes from end to end across an enterprise and beyond. We believe this will transform how employees get work done and how customers experience their preferred brands."

Trefler also used the online event to espouse a new, more fluid process for overall digital transformation that allows businesses to "move fast and stay ahead of customer needs."

In his keynote, Trefler urged companies to build "from the center out around the customer journey," something that will require them to weave together artificial intelligence, predictive and adaptive analytics, case management, a dynamic API, and a virtualization layer.

At the same time, this center-out approach needs to incorporate business logic around customers, lines of business, product categories, and geographies, while still being quick and agile.

"Speed is the hallmark of a center-out business," he said.

Akgonul agreed, pointing out that companies today have no choice but to automate their businesses, engage customers one-to-one with empathy, deliver easy and efficient customer service, and do it all quickly.