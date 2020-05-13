Qualtrics Adds CoreXM Capabilities

Qualtrics has updated its CoreXM platform with more than 125 data sources from various listening channels that tap into feedback and emotions; an analytics engine that uses artificial intelligence and automation to uncover deeper insights faster; and a workflow automation engine that helps organizations trigger automated actions to close experience gaps.

CoreXM connects all of Qualtrics' solutions, including CustomerXM, EmployeeXM, ProductXM, and BrandXM.

"The convergence of powerful technology, the biggest brands in the world, and the XM industry's leading partner ecosystem creates an unmatched vehicle for experience management," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of CoreXM at Qualtrics, in a statement. "CoreXM is a system of action that transforms company cultures from simply measuring performance to finding and eliminating poor experiences."

CoreXM lets companies standardize all of their experience data, including the thoughts, emotions, and intents of stakeholders, in one place.

Enhancements added to CoreXM include the following:

Ultimate Listening, to gather feedback from more than 125 data sources. Feedback can be gathered directly through surveys and chatbots or indirectly in online reviews, call transcripts, on a website, or across social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Partner solutions like Full Story, Call Miner, and Brandwatch increase the reach of feedback that can be brought into Qualtrics.

Predictive AI, with new integrations between its statistics analytics capability, Stats iQ, and Text iQ to help companies bring structured and unstructured data together.

Automated Actions, with more than 40 workflows trigger actions like raising tickets, sending alerts, creating notifications, closing the loop with a customer or employee, and many others. XM Automated Actions also integrate with other tools and systems, such as CRM, messaging, ticketing, rewards, business process automation, and marketing automation systems. XM Automated Actions integrates with tools like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Slack, Zendesk, Rybbon, ServiceNow, Marketo, Jira, and more.

Qualtrics also this week announced a partnership with Stella Connect, a provider of cloud-based contact center quality assurance and performance management solutions.

In the partnership, Stella Connect adds its solutions to the Qualtrics platform for gathering voice of the customer feedback. Companies using Qualtrics to gather VoC feedback can now seamlessly integrate the data into Stella's solutions.