Freshworks Integrates Freshdesk with Slack
Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, has integrated its customer service and engagement platform, Freshdesk, with popular messaging platform Slack.
The integration with Slack helps agents respond to and resolve inquiries inside Slack and collaborate with teammates in other departments
The Freshworks and Slack integration allows services teams to do the following:
- Automatically post tickets from Freshdesk to relevant Slack channels;
- Collaborate with teammates;
- Reply to customers via their Slack instance; and
- View, create, and update tickets directly in Slack, without having to change workflows or switch screens.
"Deploying technologies that make it easy to connect with customers and address their issues is more important than ever before as companies adjust to an increasingly digital service environment," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Freshworks' chief product officer, in a statement. "As Slack's first-to-market customer support partner, we are uniquely positioned to help enterprises respond to inbound customer requests via the most popular channels-based messaging platform. Freshworks is committed to bringing the latest innovations to businesses as they seek to best serve their customers while markets continue to evolve."
"The Freshdesk and Slack integration helps us stay better connected with each other, with our developers, and with our customers, which is critically important right now," said Eric Holliday, head of data and systems management of Springer Nature, in a statement. "Our customer service agents love the technology's ease of use. With this integration, they are able to quickly resolve issues, building trust and earning customers for life."
