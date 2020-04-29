Freshworks Integrates Freshdesk with Slack

Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, has integrated its customer service and engagement platform, Freshdesk, with popular messaging platform Slack.

The integration with Slack helps agents respond to and resolve inquiries inside Slack and collaborate with teammates in other departments

The Freshworks and Slack integration allows services teams to do the following:

Automatically post tickets from Freshdesk to relevant Slack channels;

Collaborate with teammates;

Reply to customers via their Slack instance; and

View, create, and update tickets directly in Slack, without having to change workflows or switch screens.