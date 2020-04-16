RollWorks Integrates with HubSpot and Unveils Service Packages

RollWorks today introduced a HubSpot integration and a listing in the HubSpot App Marketplace, allowing joint customers to connect HubSpot's pre-built and segmented account-based-marketing (ABM) audience lists to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform and execute targeted digital ad campaigns that leverage CRM data.

This integration is designed for marketers looking to align marketing and sales efforts, engage high-priority accounts and unknown accounts not currently in their core lists, and track program performance directly within HubSpot.

"HubSpot brings powerful CRM and marketing tools to over 70,000 customers and has a vibrant app ecosystem of partners. RollWorks is excited to launch a new HubSpot integration to help ambitious B2B marketers with their account-based marketing strategies," said Mike Stocker, vice president of strategic partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "RollWorks offers an account-based platform that uses the power of machine learning and account data to help align marketing and sales teams to confidently grow revenue. We're excited to launch this integration for HubSpot to bring these strong capabilities to marketers of all sizes, making ABM more approachable and achievable for marketing teams." "B2B marketing continues to grow more and more account-centric," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "As an increasing number of marketers start to trial ABM programs, they need solutions that are intuitive, seamless, and prove their worth with a strong ROI. The RollWorks integration for HubSpot brings this to our joint customers, and we're excited to have them in the program." "Using the new RollWorks integration for HubSpot to drive our ABM campaigns has been a powerful addition to our tech stack," said Shrimithran Mithran, pipeline marketing manager at Chargebee, in a statement. "The ease of use in tapping audiences from HubSpot combined with RollWorks' targeting, data and measurement capabilities allows us to prioritize and prove ROI, which is fundamental to our business growth. The integration offers end-to-end funnel visibility for our ABM efforts from an account's first ad impression to a closed deal."

RollWorks today also announced four packages that include the RollWorks account data foundation, machine learning capabilities, and bi-directional integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Marketo. The four packages (Starter, Standard, Professional, and Ultimate) give an entry point to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform and the ability to grow with the platform as their ABM requirements grow in scale and sophistication.

The Starter package, beginning at $975 per month, lets customers identify accounts that matter and engage the buying committees within those accounts throughout their entire buying journeys. The other three packages combine Fit, Intent, and Engagement scoring to give customers insight into the accounts that matter.

All four packages also have three optional add-ons. Contact Data allows users to find key B2B contacts at target companies through access to a database of 330 million verified individual contacts at 20 million accounts. Sales Automation allows users to automate personalized email outreach to key decision-makers so sales reps can focus on contacts who are ready to talk. LinkedIn Connector allows users to simplify digital advertising budget allocation and reporting across web, Facebook, and LinkedIn, optimize the investment to target high-priority accounts, and expand reach on LinkedIn with additional best-fit accounts.

RollWorks' new packages also include a service plan to help customers transform their businesses from a traditional lead-based approach to an account-based approach that focuses marketing investment on the accounts that matter most to the business. The Starter package has standardized onboarding and training, while the Standard, Professional and Ultimate packages include individualized ABM strategy, guidance, and execution services.