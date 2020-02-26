InMoment Acquires MaritzCX

InMoment and MaritzCX have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies.

The combined entity will immediately support more than 2,000 companies with a global team of 1,500 employees located in 20 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"In this world of rising consumer expectations, it is imperative for businesses to have an experience program that can continuously monitor, understand, analyze and improve the total customer experience with true agility," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner, who will continue on as CEO of the combined company. "We are bringing together two world-class companies that will deliver a truly unique value to our clients in their ongoing quest to win over customers. I couldn't be more excited about our future as we bring together these two amazing companies to redefine what's possible in our industry, meeting clients where they are today and innovating together to create the future." "Combining the strengths of MaritzCX and InMoment is exciting for our clients, for our employees, and for the market. This industry needs a new and disruptive approach if we truly wish to transform the way businesses look to improve experiences and results. The combined company will offer a transformative approach to enhancing the customer experience," MaritzCX president and CEO Mike Sinoway said in a statement.

MaritzCX will operate as MaritzCX, an InMoment company, for a period of time.