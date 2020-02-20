Lytics Integrates with Google Cloud BigQuery

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has built an integration with Google Cloud BigQuery that will allow Lytics users to move massive amounts of customer and raw data into Google's cloud-based data warehouse for real-time analytics.

Marketers can now aggregate data from a wide variety of sources and stage it in a secure, scalable environment for deeper analysis using advanced machine-learning and any analytics tools, including, Google's own Looker, Data Studio, and Google Analytics. Building a data warehouse is now as simple as starting a sandbox in Google Cloud.

Lytics and BigQuery together allow users to do the following:

Dig deeper into data from a wide variety of sources to better connect the dots between campaigns and sales conversions;

Visualize data to instantly assess campaign results, identify trends, and more;

Harness Google Cloud's machine-learning technology to make new data discoveries; and

Determine which actions and customer recommendations will drive the next-best experience for audiences.

"With today's announcement, marketers now have access to Lytics intelligence, an industry-leading data warehouse, along with their preferred analytics tools," said James McDermott, CEO and co-founder of Lytics, in a statement. "Through Lytics' intelligence, marketers can now receive a deeper real-time understanding of their customers' behaviors, interests, and motivations from the customer data that resides in BigQuery." "Consumers expect the entire brand experience to be more streamlined and personalized than ever before," said Debanjan Saha, vice president and general manager of data and analytics at Google Cloud, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Lytics to integrate BigQuery functionality, helping marketers gain new insights to ultimately transform the experience for their customers."

Lytics' BigQuery integration follows previous connections to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google Marketing Platform, and many other popular marketing tools.