Amobee Partners with LiveRamp

Amobee, an advertising technology company, is partnering with LiveRamp to integrate IdentityLink into is own identity solution. The alliance also dramatically enhances Amobee's Audience Segment Builder, its cross-screen targeting solution.

Together, Amobee and LiveRamp will create opportunities for advertisers to reach addressable audiences at scale and measure ROI using Amobee's converged advertising platform, including its demand-side platform (DSP) and data management platform (DMP). Leveraging LiveRamp's people-based identity graph, Amobee will boost its identity solution and enable marketers to buy inventory on a deterministic-based anonymous ID to reach consumers across converged media.

The offering further extends Amobee's device graph to include IdentityLink for Connected TV (CTV). And, unique to Amobee, the alliance also brings LiveRamp's company datasets and select third-party partners into Amobee's Audience Segment Builder priced as a percent of media spend, featuring purchase history, online intent, in-market attributes, geolocation, demographics, behavioral data, and more.