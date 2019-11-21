Amobee Partners with LiveRamp
Amobee, an advertising technology company, is partnering with LiveRamp to integrate IdentityLink into is own identity solution. The alliance also dramatically enhances Amobee's Audience Segment Builder, its cross-screen targeting solution.
Together, Amobee and LiveRamp will create opportunities for advertisers to reach addressable audiences at scale and measure ROI using Amobee's converged advertising platform, including its demand-side platform (DSP) and data management platform (DMP). Leveraging LiveRamp's people-based identity graph, Amobee will boost its identity solution and enable marketers to buy inventory on a deterministic-based anonymous ID to reach consumers across converged media.
The offering further extends Amobee's device graph to include IdentityLink for Connected TV (CTV). And, unique to Amobee, the alliance also brings LiveRamp's company datasets and select third-party partners into Amobee's Audience Segment Builder priced as a percent of media spend, featuring purchase history, online intent, in-market attributes, geolocation, demographics, behavioral data, and more.
"It's essential for advertisers to connect directly with consumers, not cookies, and develop one-to-one relationships across screens to deliver impactful messaging that resonates," said Bryan Everett, senior vice president of business development at Amobee, in a statement. "Amobee's ability to utilize IdentityLink as part of Amobee's overall identity solution will help advertisers in all verticals solve for frequency capping, targeting, and attribution with meaningful, anonymized people-based marketing that ensures transparency, independent measurement, and reporting."
"Our partnership with Amobee signifies our commitment to upholding a neutral, collaborative ecosystem, helping marketers pull together disconnected data silos so they can deliver more personalized experiences to their customers, wherever their customers interact," said Travis Clinger, vice president of strategic partnerships at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Identity is the connective tissue that powers omnichannel targeting and measurement for marketers. Coupled with our Authenticated Traffic Solution, we are providing end-to-end addressability for inventory across display (including cookie-less), mobile, and CTV."
Related Articles
Amobee Collaborates with Oracle Data Cloud
03 Dec 2018
The integration partnership activates third-party data across programmatic and social media platforms
Amobee Partners with Place Exchange to Activate Programmatic Buying for Out-of-Home Media
18 Dec 2018
The collaboration between Amobee and Place Exchange amplifies the convergence of digital media channels
Amobee Announces Nielsen Data Integration
20 Feb 2019
Nielsen's television viewing and online media consumption data will be integrated into Amobee's digital advertising platform.
Amobee Launches Data Marketplace for Connected TV and Cross-Screen Advertising
15 Aug 2019
Oracle Data Cloud, LiveRamp, and Tru Optik are among the data partners providing more than 60,000 audience targeting segments for connected TV and cross-screen activation.