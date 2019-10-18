Adobe Adds AI to Experience Platform and Audience Manager

Adobe today unveiled artificial intelligence-powered enhancements to Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Audience Manager to increase the amount of personalization available to marketers.

Included in the enhancements are the following:

People-Based Destinations, an upgrade to Adobe Audience Manager that brings together fragmented data to create a unified view of each customer. This capability will also help companies activate social networks like LinkedIn and activate personalized experiences in more channels that are dependent on personal identifier.

Product Recommendations through Adobe's Data Science Workspace, using machine learning to analyze customers' historical interactions with products and create real-time customer profiles to generate personalized lists of recommendations.

Retail Sales Forecasting with artificial intelligence to help companies predict sales trends within Adobe Experience Platform and run forecasts on large sets of data. This will help retailers plan for major moments in time, such as holiday shopping.

A key element of many of these innovations is Adobe Sensei, the company's artificial intelligence engine.

"Experience Platform not only brings all of your data into one place, but it also builds real-time customer profiles, empowering brands with new opportunities to deliver great experiences to their customers in the moments that matter," Ronell Hugh, head of go-to-market strategy and product marketing for Adobe Experience Platform, said in a blog post earlier today. "With Data Science Workspace, brands will be able to use Adobe Sensei, our AI and machine learning technology, to better personalize and understand their audience."

Hugh called the People-Based Destinations feature "an industry-first capability that no other DMP offers as a productized connector, making audience targeting, personalization, and suppression based on hashed identifiers a reality in the social media space."

"While People-Based Destinations helps brands more relevantly engage with consumers on social networks off of hashed email addresses, Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform (announced in beta earlier this year), brings this a level deeper with a focus on personally identifiable information," he said. "With Real-Time CDP in the marketing stack, customers can target based on durable identifiers in addition to the device-based, cookie-based, and hashed identifiers used in Audience Manager today."